Another week means another wave of new Xbox games to play across Xbox Series X|S consoles.



For the week of August 18, the big standout is Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong, which is finally arriving on Xbox Series X|S exactly a year after it first launched on PlayStation 5 and PC.



This adventure delves into Chinese mythology, telling the story of the Destined One in a story that's inspired by the novel Journey to the West. Across the game, players will have to take down monstrous bosses in brutal combat.



If you missed last week's games, be sure to check them out. Here are all the new games launching on the Xbox Store this week:

August 18, 2025

"DON'T WATCH is a first-person psychological horror game from the intricate BrokenLore series. Shinji is a young hikikomori, trapped inside his small Tokyo apartment. With unpaid rent, mounting bills, and a family that doesn’t understand him, he feels isolated from the world—and from himself." Delta Force (Xbox Series X|S): "Delta Force is back! We are committed to NO PAY-TO-WIN and development is driven by community feedback. Fair play is a top priority, and our dedicated G.T.I. security anti-cheat team ensures a fair gameplay experience by proactively targeting and removing cheaters."

"Delta Force is back! We are committed to NO PAY-TO-WIN and development is driven by community feedback. Fair play is a top priority, and our dedicated G.T.I. security anti-cheat team ensures a fair gameplay experience by proactively targeting and removing cheaters." To Farm Lands (Xbox Series X|S): "To Farm Lands is a farm‑themed puzzle game where every piece matters. Your goal is to place farm items of various shapes and sizes into a grid, filling the pen without any empty spaces. It sounds simple—but get ready for challenges that would make even the most seasoned farmer sweat under their hat."

August 19, 2025

"Embark on a cosmic journey in Astro Adventure: Core Hunt! In this thrilling 2D platformer, you play as a brave astronaut stranded on a mysterious alien planet after a failed mission. Your only hope of escape lies in collecting powerful energy cores hidden across treacherous levels." Cubey: Hexfall (Xbox Series X|S): "Jump. Smash. Escape. In Cubey: Hexfall, every move counts. Smash through hexagonal blocks beneath your feet, collect every last shimmering coin, and unlock the mysterious gate to freedom. Think fast and move faster—each level is a puzzle of precision and timing. But be careful: leave something behind, and you may not get another chance. Can you clear the path and make your escape?"

"Jump. Smash. Escape. In Cubey: Hexfall, every move counts. Smash through hexagonal blocks beneath your feet, collect every last shimmering coin, and unlock the mysterious gate to freedom. Think fast and move faster—each level is a puzzle of precision and timing. But be careful: leave something behind, and you may not get another chance. Can you clear the path and make your escape?" Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Shantae is back in an adventure 20 years in the making! The nefarious pirate Risky Boots has a “groundbreaking” new plan that will leave Sequin Land spinning — by rotating the continent, she can move any town right to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, turn the tectonic tables on Risky by taking control of the land itself: shift, twist, navigate, and explore by swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels!"

August 20, 2025

"ACRES is all about tending to your crops and nurturing the land for a bountiful yield. Your success hinges on your ability to respond to market orders, cultivating the right crops in the right amounts to meet demand." Beautiful Sakura: Football Club (Xbox Series X|S): "Beautiful Sakura: Football Club is a romantic sports visual novel where dreams, rivalry, and love collide on the football field. Play as Kaito, a rising star chasing championship glory while facing off against fierce (and flirty) opponents — each with a story, a spark, and a challenge of their own. Will you win the tournament… and someone’s heart along the way?"

"Beautiful Sakura: Football Club is a romantic sports visual novel where dreams, rivalry, and love collide on the football field. Play as Kaito, a rising star chasing championship glory while facing off against fierce (and flirty) opponents — each with a story, a spark, and a challenge of their own. Will you win the tournament… and someone’s heart along the way?" Black Myth: Wukong (Xbox Series X|S): "Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past."

"Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past." City of Springs (Xbox Series X|S): "Play as Val, a brilliant mechanic from the slums who won’t stand for the injustices she witnesses daily. While the Queen’s chosen elite flaunt their wealth, ordinary people work night and day to keep the springwork foundries running - all while the ministries breathe down their necks. Every aspect of life in Riveton is regulated, and your rations will be cut if you so much as think about protesting."

"Play as Val, a brilliant mechanic from the slums who won’t stand for the injustices she witnesses daily. While the Queen’s chosen elite flaunt their wealth, ordinary people work night and day to keep the springwork foundries running - all while the ministries breathe down their necks. Every aspect of life in Riveton is regulated, and your rations will be cut if you so much as think about protesting." Core.sys (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Get ready to hack your way through increasingly complex computer systems in retro arcade style! CORE.SYS is a brainteasing action puzzler where you’ll need to break through layers of digital security with quick-thinking strategy. Move your cursor around a 5x5 grid of alphanumeric key panels, use your scanning ability to identify the next piece of code needed and select that panel to complete the code sequence, thus bypassing security and gaining access to the next layer."

"Get ready to hack your way through increasingly complex computer systems in retro arcade style! CORE.SYS is a brainteasing action puzzler where you’ll need to break through layers of digital security with quick-thinking strategy. Move your cursor around a 5x5 grid of alphanumeric key panels, use your scanning ability to identify the next piece of code needed and select that panel to complete the code sequence, thus bypassing security and gaining access to the next layer." CritterGarden (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Breed, feed, and collect cute Critters in this cozy, relaxing farm sim that is easy to pick up and play for everyone! Critters have complex emotional needs that must be balanced to keep them alive and happy. Critters need to eat, and each species has a unique diet. Discover new Critters by evolving the ones that are present in your garden to complete your Critter Phylogeny! Every Critter’s ancestry can be traced on the grand tree of life – who knows what kinds of great beasts might descend from your humble Slimes?"

"Breed, feed, and collect cute Critters in this cozy, relaxing farm sim that is easy to pick up and play for everyone! Critters have complex emotional needs that must be balanced to keep them alive and happy. Critters need to eat, and each species has a unique diet. Discover new Critters by evolving the ones that are present in your garden to complete your Critter Phylogeny! Every Critter’s ancestry can be traced on the grand tree of life – who knows what kinds of great beasts might descend from your humble Slimes?" Golden Knight (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "In Golden Knight, you embark on an epic journey to defeat the forces of darkness that have taken over the kingdom of Valerond. As the legendary hero Golden Knight, a defender of endangered kingdoms, you were caught off guard by the encroaching darkness while traveling through the region. Determined to save the kingdom, you venture through mysterious forests and treacherous castles, facing hordes of enemies and deadly challenges."

"In Golden Knight, you embark on an epic journey to defeat the forces of darkness that have taken over the kingdom of Valerond. As the legendary hero Golden Knight, a defender of endangered kingdoms, you were caught off guard by the encroaching darkness while traveling through the region. Determined to save the kingdom, you venture through mysterious forests and treacherous castles, facing hordes of enemies and deadly challenges." Heart of Ice by Dave Morris (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Nine of the strongest heroes of the age come seeking the ultimate prize: the Heart of Volent, an object with the power to reshape reality. All are ruthless, powerful, determined. To succeed they must work together. But only one can have the Heart."

"Nine of the strongest heroes of the age come seeking the ultimate prize: the Heart of Volent, an object with the power to reshape reality. All are ruthless, powerful, determined. To succeed they must work together. But only one can have the Heart." Shaman's Mask of the Rune Magic (Xbox Series X|S): "Non-linear platformer action game about a shaman and his mask."

"Non-linear platformer action game about a shaman and his mask." SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas (Xbox Series X|S): "The notorious Cheddar Mafia is spreading chaos across the Americas, and only SpotCat can stop them. Explore vibrant, hand-drawn scenes from different countries, spot the subtle differences, and stay sharp—mafia rats can appear when you least expect it."

August 21, 2025

"Immerse yourself in 40 years of video game history and experience the classic BOULDER DASH® in an epic anniversary edition! Join Rockford on his hunt for diamonds in dangerous caves – more faithful to the original than ever before, yet more modern than ever!" Discounty (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Manage your own supermarket, explore the tight-knit community of Blomkest, build friendships or make enemies as you uncover the town's secrets in this cozy management sim RPG!"

"Manage your own supermarket, explore the tight-knit community of Blomkest, build friendships or make enemies as you uncover the town's secrets in this cozy management sim RPG!" Grit and Valor - 1949 (Xbox Series X|S): "Europe is on its knees. Deadly Axis Mechs patrol the landscape, intimidating the populace and flushing out rebels. Survivors are few, but have regrouped under the new flag of The Resistance. You are the free world’s last hope. Your deadly mission; deliver a devastating EMP weapon into heart of enemy territory to turn the tide of the war."

"Europe is on its knees. Deadly Axis Mechs patrol the landscape, intimidating the populace and flushing out rebels. Survivors are few, but have regrouped under the new flag of The Resistance. You are the free world’s last hope. Your deadly mission; deliver a devastating EMP weapon into heart of enemy territory to turn the tide of the war." Herdling (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Herdling is a brand new adventure from Okomotive, creators of the atmospheric and acclaimed FAR games, and Panic, publishers of Firewatch."

"Herdling is a brand new adventure from Okomotive, creators of the atmospheric and acclaimed FAR games, and Panic, publishers of Firewatch." Journey of Johann: Snowy Mountain (Xbox Series X|S): "Journey of Johann is an action adventure platformer with puzzle elements. Make your way through levels and a boss with different challenges and obstacles. Collect goblets, secrets and beat time trials."

"Journey of Johann is an action adventure platformer with puzzle elements. Make your way through levels and a boss with different challenges and obstacles. Collect goblets, secrets and beat time trials." Knightica (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Recruit powerful units, place them strategically and find the best synergies in this Roguelike Autobattler! Knightica lets you guide a warband through many challenges to free the Kingdoms. Discover optimal combinations, weave powerful enchants, face dangerous monsters and lead your army to victory!"

"Recruit powerful units, place them strategically and find the best synergies in this Roguelike Autobattler! Knightica lets you guide a warband through many challenges to free the Kingdoms. Discover optimal combinations, weave powerful enchants, face dangerous monsters and lead your army to victory!" Sengoku Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Build a life, cultivate your community and start a dynasty in a region once devastated by famine and war. Play solo or in co-op multiplayer and explore a beautiful open world. Gather resources, craft, hunt and build, then automate your village production to survive and grow. "

August 22, 2025

"With its enhanced 4K visuals, the frozen landscapes, eerie corridors, and terrifying creatures have never looked more hauntingly real. Antarctica 88 4K Remaster is a chilling action-horror experience that takes you deep into the frozen wastelands of Antarctica. Now more immersive and visually stunning than ever, this remastered edition brings every shadow, every monstrous creature, and every moment of terror to life in breathtaking detail." Blocky Blast (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Stack, match, and blast your way through endless puzzles in Blocky Blast! Master the art of fitting colorful block shapes, clear rows, and collect precious gems in an explosive puzzle adventure."

"Stack, match, and blast your way through endless puzzles in Blocky Blast! Master the art of fitting colorful block shapes, clear rows, and collect precious gems in an explosive puzzle adventure." Calyssa (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Follow the courageous explorer Calyssa on her quest to find the entrance to ancient ruins, where a legendary treasure lies hidden. In this intense precision platformer, players will face deadly traps, dark creatures, and a forgotten curse—testing their reflexes and skills to uncover the secrets of the place and survive the dangerous journey."

"Follow the courageous explorer Calyssa on her quest to find the entrance to ancient ruins, where a legendary treasure lies hidden. In this intense precision platformer, players will face deadly traps, dark creatures, and a forgotten curse—testing their reflexes and skills to uncover the secrets of the place and survive the dangerous journey." CybeRage (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Phy embarks on a secret mission to an abandoned planet infested by a hostile hivemind. With the help of her partner Lizz and General Eral, she dives into the depths of the infestation and learns the dark truth behind its origins. Help her find the heart of the hive and put an end to this evergrowing threat."

"Phy embarks on a secret mission to an abandoned planet infested by a hostile hivemind. With the help of her partner Lizz and General Eral, she dives into the depths of the infestation and learns the dark truth behind its origins. Help her find the heart of the hive and put an end to this evergrowing threat." Fire & Water (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Fire & Water is a classic puzzle-platformer where Fire Boy and Water Girl must work together to solve tricky environmental challenges and escape each level. But there's a twist—Fire Boy can’t touch water, Water Girl can’t touch fire, and black water is deadly for both."

"Fire & Water is a classic puzzle-platformer where Fire Boy and Water Girl must work together to solve tricky environmental challenges and escape each level. But there's a twist—Fire Boy can’t touch water, Water Girl can’t touch fire, and black water is deadly for both." Pets Hidden In The Office (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "The office is in chaos. The employees are gone. And the pets? Completely out of control! Welcome to Pets Hidden In The Office, a fun 3D hidden object game where your mission is to track down wild animals causing panic in offices all across the city."

"The office is in chaos. The employees are gone. And the pets? Completely out of control! Welcome to Pets Hidden In The Office, a fun 3D hidden object game where your mission is to track down wild animals causing panic in offices all across the city." Pocket Mini Golf 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Pocket Mini Golf 2 will provide many hours of simple yet addictive gameplay solo or with friends! Explore multiple mini-worlds thriving with life! Colorful oceanic landscapes, crazy laboratories, secret gardens, toystores - visit them all and collect gems to buy new skins, whacky sounds, and visual effects!"

"Pocket Mini Golf 2 will provide many hours of simple yet addictive gameplay solo or with friends! Explore multiple mini-worlds thriving with life! Colorful oceanic landscapes, crazy laboratories, secret gardens, toystores - visit them all and collect gems to buy new skins, whacky sounds, and visual effects!" Recycling Center Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Recycling Center Simulator is a business simulator game with a first person view. Make money from garbage, collect raw materials for your recycling center from different locations, recycle them, make money by producing new products and improve your factory."

"Recycling Center Simulator is a business simulator game with a first person view. Make money from garbage, collect raw materials for your recycling center from different locations, recycle them, make money by producing new products and improve your factory." Reposition Defence (Xbox Series X|S): "The kingdom has fallen under the onslaught of dark forces, and its defenders have been bound by magic. They can't move, but they can still fight! The only one who has escaped this curse is the main character. Now only he can change the army's position, moving swordsmen, archers and other fighters to fight off waves of enemies."

"The kingdom has fallen under the onslaught of dark forces, and its defenders have been bound by magic. They can't move, but they can still fight! The only one who has escaped this curse is the main character. Now only he can change the army's position, moving swordsmen, archers and other fighters to fight off waves of enemies." Sewer Quest (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Sewer Quest is a relaxing puzzle game where players must correctly connect pipes to allow water to flow and progress through the levels. With a gentle soundtrack, accessible gameplay, and 40 carefully designed challenges, the game offers an ideal experience for all ages—perfect for those looking to relax while exercising logical thinking. It’s easy to play, hard to put down, and great for relieving everyday stress."

"Sewer Quest is a relaxing puzzle game where players must correctly connect pipes to allow water to flow and progress through the levels. With a gentle soundtrack, accessible gameplay, and 40 carefully designed challenges, the game offers an ideal experience for all ages—perfect for those looking to relax while exercising logical thinking. It’s easy to play, hard to put down, and great for relieving everyday stress." SF3RA (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "SF3RA is an Action platformer, mix of 3D and retro 2D graphics. SFERA is an intergalactic association of assassins, operating under the cover of the robot union. You are an assassin hired by them. You are tasked to eliminate out of control robots in the A7FA-3T system."

"SF3RA is an Action platformer, mix of 3D and retro 2D graphics. SFERA is an intergalactic association of assassins, operating under the cover of the robot union. You are an assassin hired by them. You are tasked to eliminate out of control robots in the A7FA-3T system." US Conflict - Tank Battles (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Engage in legendary tank battles and dominate the global war zone! In this intense real-time strategy game, build your base, fortify defenses, and unleash a strategic warfare frenzy. Lead your army of powerful tanks, to conquer enemy forces. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping clashes, execute lightning-fast rushes, and strategically position turrets for an unyielding defense. It's time to prove your tactical prowess and become the ultimate legend in the Armageddon of tank battles!"

"Engage in legendary tank battles and dominate the global war zone! In this intense real-time strategy game, build your base, fortify defenses, and unleash a strategic warfare frenzy. Lead your army of powerful tanks, to conquer enemy forces. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping clashes, execute lightning-fast rushes, and strategically position turrets for an unyielding defense. It's time to prove your tactical prowess and become the ultimate legend in the Armageddon of tank battles!" WitchSpring R (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "WitchSpring R is a story-driven RPG with a unique gaming system blending elements of simulation, item collection, and adventure. Discover the perfect combination of fairytale-like graphics and deep worldbuilding! Accompany Pieberry, a young witch running from a Witch Hunt, as she embarks on a grand adventure!"

"WitchSpring R is a story-driven RPG with a unique gaming system blending elements of simulation, item collection, and adventure. Discover the perfect combination of fairytale-like graphics and deep worldbuilding! Accompany Pieberry, a young witch running from a Witch Hunt, as she embarks on a grand adventure!" We Don't Cry: Zombie Survival (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "We Don’t Cry is an intense survival horror shooter that combines action-packed defense mechanics with deep resource management. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, defend your companions from waves of zombies and raiders, build and upgrade structures, and make critical decisions to ensure survival."