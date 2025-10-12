As October continues, we've got another weekly batch of new games on the Xbox Store.

This week's highlight is easily Keeper, a new first-party game from Xbox Game Studios. Developed by Double Fine Productions, Keeper tells the story of a walking lighthouse and a bird that bond on an adventure. It's a story told without spoken dialogue, with gorgeous art in classic Double Fine style.

Naturally, as an Xbox first-party game, it'll be available at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. If you prefer to buy your games, it'll only be $30, clocking in well below the price tag for many new releases.

I also have to highlight Blood West, a retro-styled first-person shooter published by New Blood Interactive. It's finally arriving on consoles, and should deliver plenty of weird, macabre western thrills.

If you missed the new games from last week, be sure to check them out. Now, here are all the new games launching on Xbox this week:

October 14, 2025

NASCAR 25 (Xbox Series X|S): "NASCAR 25 will feature all the action you've come to expect from the developers of the most authentic racing experience and simulation ever created. For the first time ever on consoles, iRacing has brought laser scanned car models and tracks for a level of authenticity that is previously unmatched."

October 15, 2025

BALL x PIT (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "BALL x PIT is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters. Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest."

October 16, 2025

Blood West (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Weird West legends meet eldritch horror in BLOOD WEST, an immersive stealth FPS. Become the Undead Gunslinger, doomed to roam the barren lands until he manages to purge their curse, freeing his soul. 3 varied scenarios, perk-based character progression, and 20+ hours of gameplay await you!"

October 17, 2025

Adrenaline Rampage (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Adrenaline Rampage is a platformer roguelite where you play as a soldier with up to 5 weapons to fight techno-zombies. Choose characters and skills to rush through the space city, kill ugly BOSSes, and survive. Set in a dark sci-fi world."

So there we go, another solid week that kickstarts the last flurry of Xbox first-party launches this month. Personally, I'm quite excited to check out Keeper, though I'm still going through Silent Hill f at the moment. Still, I'm not expecting Keeper to take too long to play through, so it should be easy to fit in with everything else.

