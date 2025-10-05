Battlefield 6 has been developed by multiple studios at EA.

The games just can't be stopped, with another week bringing another impressive batch of titles to the Xbox Store.

It's finally time, with Electronic Arts' (EA) Battlefield 6 arriving on October 10. This latest entry in the series has been received well so far, with praise for the focus on grounded military combat and an explosive beta that drew in hundreds of thousands of players.

Battlefield 6 has been in development for years, taking the combined efforts of multiple teams including DICE, Ripple Effect, Criterion, and Motive, collectively credited as "Battlefield Studios."

As a reminder, EA Play subscribers (including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users) get a discount on buying it, so if you're not sure yet, that's a factor to consider.

Outside of first-person shooting, another highlight this week is Little Nightmares 3. The first entry in the series to be developed by Supermassive Games, it also introduces online two-player co-op.

Additionally, an enhanced remaster of the original Little Nightmares is also launching this week, and if you preorder Little Nightmares 3, you'll get the remaster as a free bonus!

If you missed them, be sure to check out the games that launched last week, including Square Enix's Final Fantasy Tactics. Now, here are all the new games coming to Xbox this week:

October 7, 2025

Blood of Mehran (Xbox Series X|S): "Blood of Mehran tells a story of love, loss and loyalty, drawn from "Arabian Nights" folk tales. The legendary warrior Mehran sets down his sword in search of peace - but his restful existence is set ablaze by the cruel ambitions of others, leaving him no choice but to take up his blade once more."

Blood of Mehran (Xbox Series X|S): "Blood of Mehran tells a story of love, loss and loyalty, drawn from "Arabian Nights" folk tales. The legendary warrior Mehran sets down his sword in search of peace - but his restful existence is set ablaze by the cruel ambitions of others, leaving him no choice but to take up his blade once more."

Hula Hula Wee (Xbox Series X|S): "Tropical puzzles, fruity explosions! In Hula Hula Wee, every level is a refreshing mix of logic and fun. Push coconuts across colorful maps, smash them into pineapple towers, and watch as they burst together into delicious Piña Coladas."

Little Rocket Lab (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer headed home to complete your family's dream project - a rocket ship! Finding home not quite how she left it, Morgan will need to research and build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to help the locals."

SOPA - Tale of the Stolen Potato (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "When Miho steps into the pantry to get a potato for his grandmothers' soup, he's pulled into a distant fantastical land where he must retrace the steps of a mysterious great traveler before him. He must venture through a world of wonderous rainforests, teetering towns, and talking beasts, outsmarting thieves and meeting quirky characters along the way."

"You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer headed home to complete your family's dream project - a rocket ship! Finding home not quite how she left it, Morgan will need to research and build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to help the locals." SOPA - Tale of the Stolen Potato (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "When Miho steps into the pantry to get a potato for his grandmothers' soup, he's pulled into a distant fantastical land where he must retrace the steps of a mysterious great traveler before him. He must venture through a world of wonderous rainforests, teetering towns, and talking beasts, outsmarting thieves and meeting quirky characters along the way."

October 8, 2025

Cats and Seek: Kyoto (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Cats and Seek: Kyoto is the third cozy adventure in this beloved series. Explore a charming scene set in the heart of Kyoto and play hide-and-seek with adorable cats!"

Cats and Seek: Kyoto (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Cats and Seek: Kyoto is the third cozy adventure in this beloved series. Explore a charming scene set in the heart of Kyoto and play hide-and-seek with adorable cats!"

Finding Paradise (Xbox Series X|S): "Finding Paradise is the 2nd full episode of To the Moon's series. It follows the life of the doctors' new patient, Colin, as they attempt to unravel a life that is split down the middle, and fulfill a wish that appears to be self-contradictory by nature."

Pirate Trails: Tentacles and Treasures (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Captain! The seven seas still hide secrets—and no one is better suited than you to uncover them! In Pirate Trails 2: Tentacles & Treasures, the most beloved pirate puzzle game returns with new maps, new dangers… and even more tentacles!"

Star Station Frontier (Xbox Series X|S): "Star Station Frontier, a company specialized in exploring and investigating possible planets for colonization, was studying a new planet when suddenly the base was attacked by aggresive aliens! The crew is locked behind the security system and only the Rescue Bot F580-T can open a safe path for the crew to escape safely!"

"Captain! The seven seas still hide secrets—and no one is better suited than you to uncover them! In Pirate Trails 2: Tentacles & Treasures, the most beloved pirate puzzle game returns with new maps, new dangers… and even more tentacles!" Star Station Frontier (Xbox Series X|S): "Star Station Frontier, a company specialized in exploring and investigating possible planets for colonization, was studying a new planet when suddenly the base was attacked by aggresive aliens! The crew is locked behind the security system and only the Rescue Bot F580-T can open a safe path for the crew to escape safely!"

Super Mining Mechs (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Get ready for an underground adventure! Earth has run out of natural resources and it's up to you to find alternatives. Travel to another planet and explore the underground in your mining mech. Complete missions to unlock new parts or sell your loot for cold hard cash."

October 9, 2025

Barbie Horse Trails (Xbox Series X|S): "Giddy up! Play as Barbie and Barbie in a new open-world adventure through Canterbury Trails Park with your horse, Lucky."

Barbie Horse Trails (Xbox Series X|S): "Giddy up! Play as Barbie and Barbie in a new open-world adventure through Canterbury Trails Park with your horse, Lucky."

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Wicked Witches (Xbox Series X|S): "Battle Puzzle 2048 - Wicked Witches brings a spellbinding twist to the classic 2048 puzzle game! Slide tiles to combine matching numbers, build powerful combos, and take on a colorful array of supernatural foes. Face off against crafty witches, playful vampires, and adorable girly demons, each armed with unique abilities like hexing tiles, draining health, or summoning chaos on the grid."

Beacon of Neyda (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The "rusty ones" roam the dead lands of this world, their revolution failed but the world is in ruins, help humanity to escape. Beacon of neyda is a strategy game where you have to build and defend your base from waves of enemies."

Bye Sweet Carole (Xbox Series X|S): "Set in the early 1900s, in an age where the women's suffrage movement has begun to shake the British nation, young Lana Benton must follow the last known trail of Carole Simmons to find her best friend and uncover the dark truth behind the Bunny Hall orphanage."

"The “rusty ones” roam the dead lands of this world, their revolution failed but the world is in ruins, help humanity to escape. Beacon of neyda is a strategy game where you have to build and defend your base from waves of enemies." Bye Sweet Carole (Xbox Series X|S): "Set in the early 1900s, in an age where the women's suffrage movement has begun to shake the British nation, young Lana Benton must follow the last known trail of Carole Simmons to find her best friend and uncover the dark truth behind the Bunny Hall orphanage."

Candy Rangers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Race against time in this brand new on-rails shooter where you control 4 characters at once! Meet Candy, Mint, Lemon and Plum, quadruplets that live together and work as rangers to fight creatures that come in to ruin the natural environments of the city."

Little Nightmares 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they've become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other's backs."

"Race against time in this brand new on-rails shooter where you control 4 characters at once! Meet Candy, Mint, Lemon and Plum, quadruplets that live together and work as rangers to fight creatures that come in to ruin the natural environments of the city." Little Nightmares 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they’ve become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other’s backs."

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Shipwrecked and dying, you strike a deal with a mysterious witch for another chance. The price? Become her champion and vanquish her enemies. As you awaken on a cursed island overrun by the dead, you have no memory and no way out - other than to forge ahead to fulfill the witch's bidding."

Nascar 25 (Xbox Series X|S): "NASCAR 25 will feature all the action you've come to expect from the developers of the most authentic racing experience and simulation ever created. For the first time ever on consoles, iRacing has brought laser scanned car models and tracks for a level of authenticity that is previously unmatched."

"Shipwrecked and dying, you strike a deal with a mysterious witch for another chance. The price? Become her champion and vanquish her enemies. As you awaken on a cursed island overrun by the dead, you have no memory and no way out - other than to forge ahead to fulfill the witch's bidding." Nascar 25 (Xbox Series X|S): "NASCAR 25 will feature all the action you've come to expect from the developers of the most authentic racing experience and simulation ever created. For the first time ever on consoles, iRacing has brought laser scanned car models and tracks for a level of authenticity that is previously unmatched."

Nocturnal Whispers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Step into the shoes of a psychoanalyst and embark on a gripping journey of psychological drama. A woman plagued by recurring nightmares seeks your help. You must delve into her subconscious, deciphering strange and haunting symbolism to uncover the hidden truths buried within and solve the mystery behind her dreams."

Rise Eterna 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Improving on the tactical RPG genre at the core of the first iteration, Rise Eterna 2 places you in the middle of an ongoing war between two families coveting the kingdom's throne and a third force plotting its last act of revenge."

"Step into the shoes of a psychoanalyst and embark on a gripping journey of psychological drama. A woman plagued by recurring nightmares seeks your help. You must delve into her subconscious, deciphering strange and haunting symbolism to uncover the hidden truths buried within and solve the mystery behind her dreams." Rise Eterna 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Improving on the tactical RPG genre at the core of the first iteration, Rise Eterna 2 places you in the middle of an ongoing war between two families coveting the kingdom’s throne and a third force plotting its last act of revenge."

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Join Snoopy and the gang in an all-new mystery adventure packed with charm, clever puzzles, and heartwarming friendships! Step into Snoopy's paws and detective hat as you explore the town, solve challenging cases, and uncover hidden secrets—with help from the lovable Peanuts gang."

Yooka-Replaylee (Xbox Series X|S): "Embark on an epic open-world 3D platforming collectathon adventure with Yooka and Laylee! The search for Pagies starts anew in Yooka-Replaylee, the enhanced definitive version of the beloved indie darling with all new challenges, secrets, mechanics, and accessibility options."

"Join Snoopy and the gang in an all-new mystery adventure packed with charm, clever puzzles, and heartwarming friendships! Step into Snoopy’s paws and detective hat as you explore the town, solve challenging cases, and uncover hidden secrets—with help from the lovable Peanuts gang." Yooka-Replaylee (Xbox Series X|S): "Embark on an epic open-world 3D platforming collectathon adventure with Yooka and Laylee! The search for Pagies starts anew in Yooka-Replaylee, the enhanced definitive version of the beloved indie darling with all new challenges, secrets, mechanics, and accessibility options."

October 10, 2025

Battlefield 6 (Xbox Series X|S): "The ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. Harness complete control over every action and movement using the Kinesthetic Combat System. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals—the deadliest weapon is your squad."

Battlefield 6 (Xbox Series X|S): "The ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. Harness complete control over every action and movement using the Kinesthetic Combat System. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals—the deadliest weapon is your squad."

DIY Fashion Star (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "You're about to blow the world away with all of your fabulously stylish DIY fashion design skills to give your followers the ultimate doll makeover. Get creative with super-fun, sweet doll dress-up projects. Use your outfit designer imagination and turn your ordinary clothes into OMG-to-die-for stylish DIY dress-up outfits!"

Gabriels Worlds The Sokoban Adventure (Windows PC): "Gabriel finally took a vacation, but his adventure is just beginning! During his travels, he discovered that mysterious villains have trapped helpless kittens inside boxes! Now, it's up to him to solve challenging puzzles to set them free."

Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "(Re)-Discover the dark whimsical tale of Little Nightmares, now enhanced in stunning 4K and 60 FPS. Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition lets you choose between Quality or Performance Mode to favor either the visuals or the framerate depending on your preferences."

"Gabriel finally took a vacation, but his adventure is just beginning! During his travels, he discovered that mysterious villains have trapped helpless kittens inside boxes! Now, it's up to him to solve challenging puzzles to set them free." Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "(Re)-Discover the dark whimsical tale of Little Nightmares, now enhanced in stunning 4K and 60 FPS. Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition lets you choose between Quality or Performance Mode to favor either the visuals or the framerate depending on your preferences."

MotoTrials (Xbox Series X|S): "Disoriented, you wake up locked in a shipping container. A 100% physics-based dirt bike game, designed to break the human spirit… or prove it's still alive."

Next of Kin: Fidelity (Xbox Series X|S): "Do you remember your worst nightmare? In Next of Kin: Fidelity, you follow Bjorn, a man haunted by a past that refuses to let go. A single event from his childhood still clings to him like a shadow."

"Disoriented, you wake up locked in a shipping container. A 100% physics-based dirt bike game, designed to break the human spirit… or prove it’s still alive." Next of Kin: Fidelity (Xbox Series X|S): "Do you remember your worst nightmare? In Next of Kin: Fidelity, you follow Bjorn, a man haunted by a past that refuses to let go. A single event from his childhood still clings to him like a shadow."

Platzle (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Platzle - is a puzzle platformer in which you not only have to act fast, but also think carefully. Cards give you new opportunities - collect them to get to the exit. Proceed with caution, as the locations hide many dangers - there are various natural phenomena such as lava and exploding flames, as well as monsters in the form of spiders and even HUGE bosses that will not be so easy to deal with! We believe that perseverance and dexterity will help you overcome all the challenges!"

SUBNET - Escape Room Adventure (Xbox Series X|S): "Do you have what it takes to puzzle your way through the underground subway system and stop the drkFORCE hacker groups underground exploit? Use your puzzle solving skills to make your way through the town and underground to track down the hackers and help stop their plans before they escape!"

"Platzle - is a puzzle platformer in which you not only have to act fast, but also think carefully. Cards give you new opportunities - collect them to get to the exit. Proceed with caution, as the locations hide many dangers - there are various natural phenomena such as lava and exploding flames, as well as monsters in the form of spiders and even HUGE bosses that will not be so easy to deal with! We believe that perseverance and dexterity will help you overcome all the challenges!" SUBNET - Escape Room Adventure (Xbox Series X|S): "Do you have what it takes to puzzle your way through the underground subway system and stop the drkFORCE hacker groups underground exploit? Use your puzzle solving skills to make your way through the town and underground to track down the hackers and help stop their plans before they escape!"

