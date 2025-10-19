The long-awaited fourth entry in the iconic series is finally here.

Get ready, because there is an absolutely massive wave of new Xbox games launching this week.

This batch includes Ninja Gaiden 4, the eagerly-awaited fourth entry in the series. Developed as a tripartite collaboration between PlatinumGames, Team Ninja, and Xbox Game Studios, this game introduces newcomer Yakumo and sets him on a path to collide with Ryu Hayabusa.

Naturally, as an Xbox first-party game, Ninja Gaiden 4 will be included at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Elsewhere, this week, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and PowerWash Simulator 2 are both launching, with the latter also arriving day one on the top tiers of Game Pass.

Finally, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds 2 is also arriving...if you buy the Premium Edition. Xbox Game Pass subscribers have the option of purchasing the upgrade, if so inclined.

If you missed the new games from last week, be sure to check them out. Now, here are all the new games launching on Xbox this week:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): $54.99 at Amazon Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service.

October 20, 2025

ILA: A Frosty Glide (Xbox Series X|S): "ILA’s beloved kitty, Coco, has mysteriously disappeared, and she’s determined to bring him back home! Explore a whimsical small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training flying on a magic Skatebroom. Uncover hidden stories, collect valuable items, and improve your magical flying abilities."

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "The definitive ninja hack & slash franchise returns with NINJA GAIDEN 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in this high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat."

October 21, 2025

Double Dragon Revive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The Double Dragon series has defined the belt-scroll action genre ever since it hit the arcades in 1987. Now it returns as Double Dragon Revive, thanks to the passionate support of retro game fans over the years!"

Double Dragon Revive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The Double Dragon series has defined the belt-scroll action genre ever since it hit the arcades in 1987. Now it returns as Double Dragon Revive, thanks to the passionate support of retro game fans over the years!" Dreamout (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Explore a surreal world with a cute alpaca! Solve puzzles, fish out the most unusual items from rivers, fight watermelon thugs, and uncover all the secrets of this world!"

Fit and Fry: Mise en Place (Xbox Series X|S): "Fit and Fry: Mise en Place is a casual puzzle game set in a restaurant, where every challenge takes place inside a frying pan. The goal is to perfectly organize the ingredients on the board, fulfilling customer orders and progressing through 40 levels that mix strategy and fun."

Junkyard Builder (Xbox Series X|S): "Junkyard Builder, you're the proud owner of a once-forgotten junkyard, now brimming with endless potential. Dive into the satisfying world of restoration, recycling, and raw hustle as you transform trash into treasure and rise to become the ruler of the junk empire!"

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations."

Murder Inc (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In a grim world of chaos, where reality feels like a thin layer over madness, welcome to Murder Inc — a top-down adrenaline-fueled shooter where time and style are your ultimate weapons."

Painkiller (Xbox Series X|S): "Painkiller is a modern reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring online co-op for up to three players and offline play. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments."

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure (Xbox Series X|S): "SEDAP! is a co-op cooking-combat adventure that combines the chaos of a co-op kitchen and the wonders of adventuring into an unexplored world. Embark on an exciting culinary journey, whip up delectable delicacies, and serve your way through a fantastical reimagination of Southeast Asia!"

"SEDAP! is a co-op cooking-combat adventure that combines the chaos of a co-op kitchen and the wonders of adventuring into an unexplored world. Embark on an exciting culinary journey, whip up delectable delicacies, and serve your way through a fantastical reimagination of Southeast Asia!" Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "You are the Nomad — an elder vampire awakening from a century-long slumber, new to the modern nights. Trapped in your Blood is a stranger’s voice. This mysterious entity, a vampire detective known as Fabien, will be your guide to 21st-century Seattle. In sections of the game, you will explore the city through his eyes as you revisit a cold case from a hundred years ago that threatens undead and mortal society."

October 22, 2025

Astro Duel 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "Astro Duel 2 blurs the line between space shooter and platform fighter. Whether versus or co-op, prepare to fight in space and on foot at the same time! Strike within the fully-destructible arenas, or just nuke ‘em from orbit."

Astro Duel 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "Astro Duel 2 blurs the line between space shooter and platform fighter. Whether versus or co-op, prepare to fight in space and on foot at the same time! Strike within the fully-destructible arenas, or just nuke 'em from orbit." Gnomdom (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In a little gnomey village, in a whimsical forest… A Gnome Grandpa awaits his family to gather 'round for his 100th birthday. Explore the forest's lush greenery and find his tiny gnome kin trapped in curious places."

Gruniożerca Trilogy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Gruniożerca Trilogy is a remastered compilation of three independently developed retro puzzle games that originally launched on the NES. Take control of Grunio – a hungry pig on a mission – and dive into creative challenges packed with charm, humor, and pixel-perfect nostalgia."

Polar Bear is Hungry (Xbox Series X|S): "Polar Bear is Hungry is the 5th installment of the Is Hungry series! Follow the journey of a gluttonous polar bear searching for food on a land of snow and ice. Use your quick bite to catch fishes jumping out of the water and your powerful arms to throw ice blocks to smash them and get the frozen fish inside!"

REDEX (Xbox Series X|S): "Survive a relentless battlefield in side-scrolling retro arcade style! REDEX is a pixel-art survival shooter where you battle waves of enemies in fast-paced side-scrolling combat. Collect coins to buy ammo, grenades, armor, and more from vending machines, then trade rare gold for permanent upgrades and new characters."

Schoolboy Escape (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "You're grounded again for something totally unfair, but your friends are hanging out at the arcade tonight and you CANNOT miss it! In Schoolboy Escape, you play as a clever teen with a talent for creative problem-solving who must devise the perfect plan to sneak out for an evening of fun while the house is on high alert."

"You're grounded again for something totally unfair, but your friends are hanging out at the arcade tonight and you CANNOT miss it! In Schoolboy Escape, you play as a clever teen with a talent for creative problem-solving who must devise the perfect plan to sneak out for an evening of fun while the house is on high alert." Tormented Souls 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "Following the harrowing events at Wildberger Hospital, Caroline Walker hopes for a normal life with her sister, Anna. Yet in the months that follow, Anna is haunted by visions of violence and death, compelling her to create disturbing drawings that rapidly manifest into horrifying reality."

October 23, 2025

October 24, 2025

Coralina (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "After a traumatic event, Cora, a cinema student, finds herself suddenly transported to what's known as the Limbo, or land of oblivion."

Coralina (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "After a traumatic event, Cora, a cinema student, finds herself suddenly transported to what's known as the Limbo, or land of oblivion." Criss Cross (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Does liking someone really make you happy? I disagree. We might just enjoy the feeling of liking someone."

Everdark: Undead Apocalypse (Xbox Series X|S): "Inspired by horror and B-movies from the '80s, Everdark takes us to a city infested with vampires. Armed with stakes, garlic, crosses, holy water, and an arsenal of firearms and melee weapons, we'll fight our way through this shooter that blends classic survival horror with an oppressive atmosphere."

Grand Poker Casino (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Think smart, bluff hard, and win big in this classic Texas Hold'em experience. Outsmart your opponents and prove that poker is more than luck — it's skill, strategy, and nerve. Even a poor hand can become a brilliant victory in the right hands."

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures."

Junkyard Simulator (Xbox Series X|S): "Make a fortune while working at a junkyard. You start with nothing but a hangover and slowly climb your way to success. You will have complete freedom in how you want to make money."

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The original Monster Prom is a multiplayer dating sim that shines for its beautiful art and unapologetic humor. The sequel brings you into a new setting (summer camp) with new characters to romance, including old faces and new ones: Damien, Calculester, Milo, Dahlia, Joy, and Aaravi. But that's not all: Monster Camp comes with other new twists here and there, from the campfire mechanics to a new stage full of magic mixed drinks."

Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): ""Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip" finally answers the age-old question: "What if we added survival mechanics to a beloved dating sim franchise?" Monster Roadtrip adds a twist to its predecessors Monster Prom and Monster Camp, multiplayer dating sims brimming with beautiful art and unapologetic humor.

Monster Survivors: Complete Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "The world is overrun by terrifying creatures, and only the toughest will make it out alive! Battle endless waves of monsters, face massive bosses, and upgrade your survivors to become unstoppable."

Once Upon a Jester (Xbox Series X|S): "Best friends Sok & Jester devise a mischievous scheme to steal the Royal Diamond! To complete their master plan, they must start an improv theatre show and outperform every other act - including their rivals, Hofnar & Bok. Only becoming the best show in the kingdom will get them invited to the Royal Theatrical Spectacle in the Royal Palace, where the king keeps his precious gem."

The Outer Worlds 2: Premium Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Pre-order The Outer Worlds 2 Premium Edition now to get up to 5 days early access and the Commander Zane's Anti-Monopolistic Battle Pack."

Puff Up (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Inflate your balloon as much as you can while dodging spiky balls. Time your moves perfectly to grow bigger without popping — and watch out, the bigger you are, the harder it gets! Challenge your friends in the exciting Versus mode, where 2 players go head-to-head! Race to the finish line or compete to collect the most coins before time runs and win!"

Solus (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In Solus, you play as a lost soul navigating through a dark, dreamlike landscape in this platforming adventure. To escape, you must collect symbols of light and awaken ancient totems that will guide you toward freedom."

Super Fantasy Kingdom (Windows PC): "Returning from a hunting trip to find your lands in ruin, you must rebuild your home while fending off hordes of monsters that attack your gates every night. Should your city fall and the forces of darkness sweep across the land, you will awaken to begin a new run where you carry forward the rewards of prior attempts – more heroes at your disposal, previously unexplored lands already uncovered, and every opportunity to push further as you uncover the mystery that has you trapped in a never-ending cycle of life and death."

Zoochosis (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Zoochosis is a bodycam horror simulation game. You're a zookeeper. Identify infected mutant animals, make a vaccine and cure them. Will you save all of them and survive?"

So, there you go! No matter what your tastes include, there is absolutely something to play this week.

Currently, I'm playing The Outer Worlds 2 (though you'll have to wait a bit for my review) so I'm looking forward to jumping into the games I've missed like Keeper when I'm done.

