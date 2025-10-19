Ninja Gaiden 4 and the Premium Edition of The Outer Worlds 2 lead a packed new week for Xbox games — and there's plenty for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, too
Ninja Gaiden 4, PowerWash Simulator 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, are just some of the many, many, many games launching on Xbox this week.
Get ready, because there is an absolutely massive wave of new Xbox games launching this week.
This batch includes Ninja Gaiden 4, the eagerly-awaited fourth entry in the series. Developed as a tripartite collaboration between PlatinumGames, Team Ninja, and Xbox Game Studios, this game introduces newcomer Yakumo and sets him on a path to collide with Ryu Hayabusa.
Naturally, as an Xbox first-party game, Ninja Gaiden 4 will be included at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
Elsewhere, this week, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and PowerWash Simulator 2 are both launching, with the latter also arriving day one on the top tiers of Game Pass.
Finally, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds 2 is also arriving...if you buy the Premium Edition. Xbox Game Pass subscribers have the option of purchasing the upgrade, if so inclined.
If you missed the new games from last week, be sure to check them out. Now, here are all the new games launching on Xbox this week:
October 20, 2025
- ILA: A Frosty Glide (Xbox Series X|S): "ILA’s beloved kitty, Coco, has mysteriously disappeared, and she’s determined to bring him back home! Explore a whimsical small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training flying on a magic Skatebroom. Uncover hidden stories, collect valuable items, and improve your magical flying abilities."
- Ninja Gaiden 4 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "The definitive ninja hack & slash franchise returns with NINJA GAIDEN 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in this high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat."
October 21, 2025
- Double Dragon Revive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The Double Dragon series has defined the belt-scroll action genre ever since it hit the arcades in 1987. Now it returns as Double Dragon Revive, thanks to the passionate support of retro game fans over the years!"
- Dreamout (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Explore a surreal world with a cute alpaca! Solve puzzles, fish out the most unusual items from rivers, fight watermelon thugs, and uncover all the secrets of this world!"
- Fit and Fry: Mise en Place (Xbox Series X|S): "Fit and Fry: Mise en Place is a casual puzzle game set in a restaurant, where every challenge takes place inside a frying pan. The goal is to perfectly organize the ingredients on the board, fulfilling customer orders and progressing through 40 levels that mix strategy and fun."
- Junkyard Builder (Xbox Series X|S): "Junkyard Builder, you’re the proud owner of a once-forgotten junkyard, now brimming with endless potential. Dive into the satisfying world of restoration, recycling, and raw hustle as you transform trash into treasure and rise to become the ruler of the junk empire!"
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations."
- Murder Inc (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In a grim world of chaos, where reality feels like a thin layer over madness, welcome to Murder Inc — a top-down adrenaline-fueled shooter where time and style are your ultimate weapons."
- Painkiller (Xbox Series X|S): "Painkiller is a modern reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring online co-op for up to three players and offline play. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments."
- SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure (Xbox Series X|S): "SEDAP! is a co-op cooking-combat adventure that combines the chaos of a co-op kitchen and the wonders of adventuring into an unexplored world. Embark on an exciting culinary journey, whip up delectable delicacies, and serve your way through a fantastical reimagination of Southeast Asia!"
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "You are the Nomad — an elder vampire awakening from a century-long slumber, new to the modern nights. Trapped in your Blood is a stranger’s voice. This mysterious entity, a vampire detective known as Fabien, will be your guide to 21st-century Seattle. In sections of the game, you will explore the city through his eyes as you revisit a cold case from a hundred years ago that threatens undead and mortal society."
October 22, 2025
- Astro Duel 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "Astro Duel 2 blurs the line between space shooter and platform fighter. Whether versus or co-op, prepare to fight in space and on foot at the same time! Strike within the fully-destructible arenas, or just nuke ‘em from orbit."
- Gnomdom (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In a little gnomey village, in a whimsical forest… A Gnome Grandpa awaits his family to gather ‘round for his 100th birthday. Explore the forest’s lush greenery and find his tiny gnome kin trapped in curious places."
- Gruniożerca Trilogy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Gruniożerca Trilogy is a remastered compilation of three independently developed retro puzzle games that originally launched on the NES. Take control of Grunio – a hungry pig on a mission – and dive into creative challenges packed with charm, humor, and pixel-perfect nostalgia."
- Polar Bear is Hungry (Xbox Series X|S): "Polar Bear is Hungry is the 5th installment of the Is Hungry series! Follow the journey of a gluttonous polar bear searching for food on a land of snow and ice. Use your quick bite to catch fishes jumping out of the water and your powerful arms to throw ice blocks to smash them and get the frozen fish inside!"
- REDEX (Xbox Series X|S): "Survive a relentless battlefield in side-scrolling retro arcade style! REDEX is a pixel-art survival shooter where you battle waves of enemies in fast-paced side-scrolling combat. Collect coins to buy ammo, grenades, armor, and more from vending machines, then trade rare gold for permanent upgrades and new characters."
- Schoolboy Escape (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "You're grounded again for something totally unfair, but your friends are hanging out at the arcade tonight and you CANNOT miss it! In Schoolboy Escape, you play as a clever teen with a talent for creative problem-solving who must devise the perfect plan to sneak out for an evening of fun while the house is on high alert."
- Tormented Souls 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "Following the harrowing events at Wildberger Hospital, Caroline Walker hopes for a normal life with her sister, Anna. Yet in the months that follow, Anna is haunted by visions of violence and death, compelling her to create disturbing drawings that rapidly manifest into horrifying reality."
October 23, 2025
- Acre Crisis (Xbox Series X|S): "In 1992, following a series of mysterious deaths caused by wild animals, as well as strange sightings of cryptids in the sparsely populated and underdeveloped Amazon region of Acre, a special operations brigade from the Brazilian Military Police was sent to the area to gather intelligence. However, the situation took an unexpected turn for the soldiers, who soon found themselves cornered in the midst of a jungle infested with hungry dinosaurs."
- Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The ULTIMATE NERD RAGE is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit - an all-new action platformer set in the AVGN universe! Play as The Nerd and blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more!"
- Becastled (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Build a castle by day and defend it by night. Becastled combines cozy city-building with thrilling tower defense strategy. Lead the Sun Kingdom in its final stand against the Moon beasts and bring an end to the ancient conflict between light and darkness!"
- Bloodshed (Xbox Series X|S): "Bloodshed is an exhilarating fusion of Roguelite elements merged with retro-styled visuals and first-person “Survivors-like” frenetic combat action: Face endless waves of undead foes, collect experience points, and upgrade your skills and weapons in a battle to survive the night."
- Bounty Star (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Bounty Star is an over-the-shoulder third-person action game that marries mech combat and customization with farming and base building. The player takes on the role of a broken but powerful ex-soldier named Clem — a war veteran, talented fighter and expert mech pilot. Clem attempts to shed the guilt and shame of her past and become a legitimate force for good in the Red Expanse, a post-post-apocalyptic version of the American Southwest."
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Eggs-traordinary times call for eggs-traordinary heroes. After surviving the daring events of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the gang is back in a brand-new adventure, and it turns out nuggets weren't the only thing on the menu - chickenkind is still in danger!"
- Dora: Rainforest Rescue (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Oh no! Swiper got his paws on the Super-Duper Duplicator, and now his clones are causing chaos everywhere. Dora and Boots must fix the Duplicator and restore the vibrant Alebrije Tree."
- Dreamed Away (Xbox Series X|S): "On a rainy summer night, Théo wakes up in his bedroom and realizes his parents and his sister Louise have disappeared. The true nature of the world lays itself bare. Ghosts, Phantoms and Revenants haunt Théo inside the catacombs and dark places where he searches for his sister. Always a step behind and never able to catch up."
- Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition delivers high-speed racing and adrenaline-fueled action straight from the arcade to console!"
- Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "It’s a high-octane arcade racer packed with iconic cars, epic tracks, and action-fueled gameplay inspired by the hit Netflix animated series Hot Wheels Let’s Race. Drift through wild courses, take on giant boss battles, and unlock a garage full of fan-favorite rides. With track building, local multiplayer, and non-stop speed, the race is always on!"
- The Jackbox Party Pack 11 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "The Jackbox Party Pack 11 catapults you and your crew into the best timeline of party game pandemonium. Whether you’re a trivia titan, a joke mastermind, or the resident undercover detective of your friend group, there’s something for everyone in this pack. No extra controllers needed - players simply join the game and play using phones, tablets or computers!"
- Juiced Fruit Racing (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Up to 4 players can compete in spit-screen action. Party scoring means nobody is ever out of the game. Random tracks are picked until a player reaches 15 points. That means each round of fun can be from under ten minutes to as long as it takes to crown a winner!"
- Just a Little Purr Suit (Xbox Series X|S): "In Just a Little Purr Suit, guide a clever kitten in a turn-based strategy puzzle with 65 handcrafted levels. Use cards to decide every move: advance, launch the kitten with cannons, bounce on trampolines, cross mysterious portals, and even create new platforms to overcome challenges."
- The Lonesome Guild (Xbox Series X|S): "The Lonesome Guild is a single-player top-down action-RPG all about togetherness. Embark on a heroic adventure as Ghost, a spirit who wakes to find they hold no memories. The world has become shrouded by loneliness, and the mist just keeps spreading, corrupting everyone in its path. Now it’s up to you to get the band back together... even if they’re meeting for the first time."
- Once Upon A KATAMARI (Xbox Series X|S): "Once upon a time, a katamari rolled through both past and present. In this story across time, the adage endures: Let The Good Times Roll! Now onward through new worlds to roll up thy heart's desires and to restore the stars!"
- PowerWash Simulator 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "PowerWash Simulator is back, satisfaction is a spray away! Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond 👀) to gleaming glory."
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The classic Plants vs. Zombies returns in glorious HD! DANG! After years in Crazy Dave’s attic, the original battle between Plants and Zombies is back - bigger, brighter, and crazier than ever before! Experience the game that started it all, now remastered with upscaled HD graphics and packed with new secrets to uncover."
- Reus 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Become a God once again in Reus 2 by taking control of mighty giants whose command over their elements allows you to shape worlds, create an ecosystem of resources and enable human civilizations to thrive. Your choices will determine the fates of these fragile human beings, whose autonomy may lead them to great heights."
- Science Skaters (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "A fearful entity has taken over the world, but luckily the key to fight back is hidden inside your best friend’s body! A team of young, adventurous and brilliant scientists will shrink their bodies and use their skating skills to get inside their friend’s body and explore a world like they have never seen before!"
- Sports Renovations (Xbox Series X|S): "Give sports facilities a second life in this relaxing story-driven simulator. Restore the glory of old gyms, courts and pitches, and add a sprinkle of your own style."
- Sushi For Robots (Xbox Series X|S): "Sushi For Robots is a whimsical puzzle game about quirky robots and their insatiable cravings for sushi — how they actually process it is a mystery, but hey, if that makes them happy. As the seasoned chef of the favorite sushi venue in robot town, it’s up to you to get the perfect dish in time for each of your picky patrons, placing the right stickers on the conveyor belts to change one tuna roll into a salmon nigiri."
- Trainz Simulator (Xbox Series X|S): "Step into the driver’s seat and embark on an epic train-driving experience built exclusively for console gamers. Trainz Simulator: World Tour takes you across 4 stunning locales in 3 countries—spanning the rugged landscapes of the USA, the iconic railways of Great Britain, and the untamed beauty of the Australian Outback."
- Ultimate Zombie Defense (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Ultimate Zombie Defense is a Top-down Survival Horror set in the suburbs of a once quiet city, in the heart of continental Europe. The city and the surrounding 250km landmass have been sealed off in an attempt to curtail the outbreak, although sadly all attempts have failed, until now."
- Windborn - Echoes of the Night (Xbox Series X|S): "Embark on an exhilarating journey as a bird navigating the skies alongside your flock. In this beautifully crafted adventure, you will soar through 11 vibrant and diverse levels, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes. Your mission isn’t just about speed—it’s about staying connected with your flock as you all journey together, guided by instinct and unity."
October 24, 2025
- Coralina (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "After a traumatic event, Cora, a cinema student, finds herself suddenly transported to what's known as the Limbo, or land of oblivion."
- Criss Cross (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Does liking someone really make you happy? I disagree. We might just enjoy the feeling of liking someone."
- Everdark: Undead Apocalypse (Xbox Series X|S): "Inspired by horror and B-movies from the '80s, Everdark takes us to a city infested with vampires. Armed with stakes, garlic, crosses, holy water, and an arsenal of firearms and melee weapons, we'll fight our way through this shooter that blends classic survival horror with an oppressive atmosphere."
- Grand Poker Casino (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Think smart, bluff hard, and win big in this classic Texas Hold’em experience. Outsmart your opponents and prove that poker is more than luck — it’s skill, strategy, and nerve. Even a poor hand can become a brilliant victory in the right hands."
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures."
- Junkyard Simulator (Xbox Series X|S): "Make a fortune while working at a junkyard. You start with nothing but a hangover and slowly climb your way to success. You will have complete freedom in how you want to make money."
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): “The original Monster Prom is a multiplayer dating sim that shines for its beautiful art and unapologetic humor. The sequel brings you into a new setting (summer camp) with new characters to romance, including old faces and new ones: Damien, Calculester, Milo, Dahlia, Joy, and Aaravi. But that's not all: Monster Camp comes with other new twists here and there, from the campfire mechanics to a new stage full of magic mixed drinks.”
- Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): “"Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip" finally answers the age-old question: "What if we added survival mechanics to a beloved dating sim franchise?" Monster Roadtrip adds a twist to its predecessors Monster Prom and Monster Camp, multiplayer dating sims brimming with beautiful art and unapologetic humor.
- Monster Survivors: Complete Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "The world is overrun by terrifying creatures, and only the toughest will make it out alive! Battle endless waves of monsters, face massive bosses, and upgrade your survivors to become unstoppable."
- Once Upon a Jester (Xbox Series X|S): "Best friends Sok & Jester devise a mischievous scheme to steal the Royal Diamond! To complete their master plan, they must start an improv theatre show and outperform every other act - including their rivals, Hofnar & Bok. Only becoming the best show in the kingdom will get them invited to the Royal Theatrical Spectacle in the Royal Palace, where the king keeps his precious gem."
- The Outer Worlds 2: Premium Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Pre-order The Outer Worlds 2 Premium Edition now to get up to 5 days early access and the Commander Zane’s Anti-Monopolistic Battle Pack."
- Puff Up (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Inflate your balloon as much as you can while dodging spiky balls. Time your moves perfectly to grow bigger without popping — and watch out, the bigger you are, the harder it gets! Challenge your friends in the exciting Versus mode, where 2 players go head-to-head! Race to the finish line or compete to collect the most coins before time runs and win!"
- Solus (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In Solus, you play as a lost soul navigating through a dark, dreamlike landscape in this platforming adventure. To escape, you must collect symbols of light and awaken ancient totems that will guide you toward freedom."
- Super Fantasy Kingdom (Windows PC): “Returning from a hunting trip to find your lands in ruin, you must rebuild your home while fending off hordes of monsters that attack your gates every night. Should your city fall and the forces of darkness sweep across the land, you will awaken to begin a new run where you carry forward the rewards of prior attempts – more heroes at your disposal, previously unexplored lands already uncovered, and every opportunity to push further as you uncover the mystery that has you trapped in a never-ending cycle of life and death.”
- Zoochosis (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Zoochosis is a bodycam horror simulation game. You’re a zookeeper. Identify infected mutant animals, make a vaccine and cure them. Will you save all of them and survive?"
So, there you go! No matter what your tastes include, there is absolutely something to play this week.
Currently, I'm playing The Outer Worlds 2 (though you'll have to wait a bit for my review) so I'm looking forward to jumping into the games I've missed like Keeper when I'm done.
