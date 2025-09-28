Another week brings another wave of Xbox games to the store, and there's some special stuff worth noting.

The biggest launch this week is Square Enix's Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. This is a remaster of the original Final Fantasy Tactics for the PlayStation 2, which expands the game through better visuals and quality-of-life features, including voice acting!

This week also sees the launch of LEGO Party!, a LEGO-themed take on Mario Party that's available on all platforms. I had the chance to play LEGO Party! back during Summer Game Fest 2025, and I found it to capture a lot of the same nonsensical fun, as you compete to collect Gold Bricks.

If you missed them, be sure to check out the games that launched last week, including Konami's Silent Hill f. Now, here are all the new games coming to Xbox this week:

September 29, 2025

MOUTHOLE (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Keep an eye on the time to ensure you make the most of your week in the psychospherical house of MOUTHOLE. Solve puzzles and unravel mysteries to forge convoluted paths of discovery and exploration. Navigate quotidian existence. Crawl into your mouth. Brush your teeth?"

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is a vibrant, universe-spanning mashup that brings iconic Nickelodeon heroes into a world of fantasy-style tropes and real-time RPG action."

September 30, 2025

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "Play as rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks in the terrifying first chapter of a two-part saga set between the Alien and Aliens films. Sent to investigate a distress call on the remote planet Purdan, Zula uncovers a secret Weyland-Yutani blacksite overrun by deadly Xenomorphs."

Buildest (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In short, the game is similar to other co-op action games, except this one is about architecture. Explore the level, craft the necessary building materials, and order workers to build. You can play alone or with friends up to 4 players."

Cloud to Gold (Xbox Series X|S): "Follow the rainbow, find the gold! In Cloud to Gold, every puzzle is a magical mix of logic and charm. You play as a mischievous leprechaun on a quest to push clouds, fill holes, and create rainbow paths that lead straight to the legendary pot of gold."

Echoes of the Plum Grove (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "A new life awaits you in Honeywood! After washing onto the island's shores, you'll find yourself the newly minted owner to a humble plot of land. Pull up your sleeves, grab your tools, and get to work building a farm that will last not only a lifetime, but span generations!"

"A new life awaits you in Honeywood! After washing onto the island's shores, you'll find yourself the newly minted owner to a humble plot of land. Pull up your sleeves, grab your tools, and get to work building a farm that will last not only a lifetime, but span generations!" Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Xbox Series X|S): "Ivalice—a kingdom blessed by the light of the gods and ruled by the Two-headed Lion. A year after her defeat to Ordallia in the Fifty Years' War, the king succumbed to malady, leaving a mere boy of two to ascend the throne. Whoever was named regent would rule in truth, and thus emerged two rival candidates: dukes Goltanna and Larg, whose deeds during the war had earned them great renown. Goltanna the Black Lion and Larg the White Lion were destined to clash, and the resulting conflict would come to be known as the War of the Lions."

Interwoven Emotions (Xbox Series X|S): "Do you ever feel alone? Like no matter what you do, it is not good enough? Follow the characters along their journey of fighting negative emotions and finding purpose. The game includes 8 unique mini-game styled boss fights that take you through a story loop across 3 gradually increasing difficulty versions, for a total of 24 levels, all with a special twist."

LEGO Party! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Compete against your friends in wacky Challenge Zones and 60 hilarious minigames from across your favorite LEGO sets like LEGO Pirates, LEGO Space, LEGO NINJAGO® and more. Join your friends online, no matter their platform, or get together for a LEGO Party game night. With multiple game modes and tons of minifigures to unlock, you'll have all the bricks to build the ultimate party!"

Train Sim World 6 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Expect the Unexpected in Train Sim World 6! Be ready for anything as you master formidable trains across 3 routes. Traverse along the iconic Dawlish Sea Wall and tackle the Devon Banks with the RIVIERA LINE, featuring the GWR Class 802 & Class 150/2."

October 1, 2025

Notice Me Leena-senpai! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Notice Me Leena-senpai! is a lighthearted tactical tower-defense game with visual novel storytelling. As war breaks out between demons and humans, defend the All-Girls School of Magic with 28 unique towers across 10 worlds. Strategically place and upgrade units in grid lanes, earn gold for power-ups, and survive endless waves!"

Tiny Archer (Xbox Series X|S): "Embark on an epic adventure in Tiny Archer, a breathtaking 2D platformer set in a dangerous, slime-infested dungeon! As a nimble archer, fight through 20 treacherous levels filled with cunning slimes, each requiring clever tactics to defeat."

October 2, 2025

XIII A final Game of Tarot (Xbox Series X|S): "Death comes for everyone, and now it’s your turn — but you didn’t expect it to want to read your future. Play your cards the right way and keep your Karma balanced — the closer to zero, the better. Try to achieve the highest score possible in this Roguelike!"

Digimon Story Time Stranger (Xbox Series X|S): "Digimon Story Time Stranger is an RPG with monster-taming elements that explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon in an epic story that unravels the mystery of the world's collapse. Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles."

Galacticon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Galacticon is a video game with the look and feel of early 1980s arcade machines, in the style of Williams classics such as Defender and Joust, with the gameplay of the legendary Jetpac, and with puzzle elements."

King of Meat (Xbox Series X|S): "Compete in a co-op party platformer, pitting up to 4 players against official and community-built devious dungeons filled with puzzles to solve, challenges to traverse, and ridiculous monsters to fight. Progression is more fun with friends, but there can only be one name at the top of the leaderboards."

Lorn's Lure (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Leaving his home colony while tracking a mysterious glitch, an android finds himself in the midst of a vast and dangerous structure, completely hidden from his people's knowledge. Unable to go back, you must keep going to find out where he is being led… And why he left in the first place."

Slide Viking (Xbox Series X|S): "Sharpen your axes and get ready to slide into adventure! In Slide Viking, every move matters as you glide across the grid, smash crates, and collect the treasure chests hidden throughout the kingdom. What starts as a simple journey quickly becomes a true test of logic and planning."

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures - Merry & Mischievous Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Explore more of Who-ville in the Merry & Mischievous Edition of The Grinch: Christmas Adventures. Snowboard down from The Grinch's Caves in Mount Crumpit, sleigh through the Forest, and even parachute through the Village, spreading Christmas cheer."

October 3, 2025

Car Driving School Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Car Driving School Simulator offers the ultimate experience for mastering car driving, from basic skills to extreme maneuvers, transforming you into a highly skilled driver."

Castle of Heart: Retold (Xbox Series X|S): "Rescue the last Slavic priestess before the curse turns you into dust! Castle of Heart: Retold is a massively upgraded and expanded version of the original game, featuring significant enhancements across gameplay, story, visuals, and more."

Castle Crumble (Xbox Series X|S): "Unleash chaos and creativity in Castle Crumble! Journey through colourful worlds, from lush jungles to mysterious islands, and destroy mighty fortresses with explosive power. Every castle is a unique puzzle, built to challenge your tactics and imagination."

Go Fight Fantastic! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Go Fight Fantastic is a 1-3 player hack n' slash starring a crew of interstellar smugglers, led by their space-dog captain Bowie. When they stumble into an invasion during a mission to Bird Planet, they become the only hope of this once peaceful world."

Judero (Xbox Series X|S): "Judero is an action/adventure game inspired by the rich folk history of the Scottish Borders. You play as Judero, a Celt who can establish a rapport with the nature around him. Travel with Judero through a handcrafted landscape as he discovers there is an evil at work manipulating the unguarded."

Piggly Pagly Boom (Xbox Series X|S): "Wild fireballs have gone haywire, and you must shoot them down using your special hookshot. Shoot the hookshot straight upwards to attach it to the ceiling, where it will stay briefly, destroying any fireballs that touch the hanging rope. Gain access to various powerups, such as freezing movement, replenishing countdown time, faster shots, upgraded defenses, and more."

Runasaurus Rex: Origins (Xbox Series X|S): "Dinosaurs went extinct once, don't let it happen again! Runasaurus Rex: Origins is a thrilling endless runner where you take control of Rex, a fearless T-Rex on a desperate race for survival. Dash, jump, and dodge your way through dangerous terrain as you try to outrun extinction itself!"

Stay Still (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Rent a house for one night and find out why no one ever stays. In Stay Still, you play as Nam, trapped in a home scarred by a 2008 crime. Explore oppressive rooms, solve environmental puzzles, and avoid at all costs the spirits that stalk you. There's no combat here—if you want to live to tell the tale, you'll need to run, hide, and sharpen your ears."

And there you have it, that's everything slated to launch across this week. Personally, I'll be picking up Final Fantasy Tactics and checking it out for the first time, since I've never played the original game.



What are you playing on Xbox this week? Are you planning on buying anything new?