What dark memories will Silent Hill force you to face?

It's time once again to round up the next batch of upcoming Xbox weekly releases. This time, we'll be highlighting a bunch of Xbox titles launching between September 22, 2025, and September 26, 2026.

There are dozens of games coming out next for Xbox Series X|S, ranging from remastered retro titles like the 3D platformer, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, to original indie titles like the 4-player co-op roguelite, hack n' slash, Sworn.

The biggest highlights of these upcoming Xbox titles, however, are Silent Hill f, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and EA Sports FC 26.

EA Sports FC 26 is EA's latest entry in its long-running football simulation series, bringing in overhauled gameplay, general improvements to Career mode, and more.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the latest entry in the Sonic Racing series. In this game, Sonic the Hedgehog, his friends, and various guest stars from other SEGA-published franchises like Persona and Like a Dragon, challenge each other in high-speed races across the multiverse.

SILENT HILL f | Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Last but not least is Silent Hill f, a new entry in Konami's legendary horror franchise, Silent Hill.

Set in 1960s Japan, a young girl named Shimizu Hinako experiences the worst day of her life as her town of Ebisugaoka is engulfed in an oppressive fog and is suddenly infested by nightmarish creatures looking to murder her.

Now Shimizu must traverse this corrupted version of her hometown to find a means to bring it back to normal while being confronted with dark secrets that will eat away at her soul.

Here is the full list of Xbox titles launching from September 22 to 26, 2025. Don't forget to check out September 15-21, 2025's batch of Xbox titles to see if your favorite wishlisted Xbox game has been released yet.

September 22, 2025

Baseless (Xbox Series X|S) — "Baseless is a challenging planet-jumping shooter. Blast from planet to planet with 360° gravity, creatively demolishing every enemy in your path. Fire powerful weapons, rescue cute friends, and discover a galaxy worth fighting for!"

Baseless (Xbox Series X|S) — "Baseless is a challenging planet-jumping shooter. Blast from planet to planet with 360° gravity, creatively demolishing every enemy in your path. Fire powerful weapons, rescue cute friends, and discover a galaxy worth fighting for!"

Brews & Bastards (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere ) — "Brews & Bastards is an intoxicating dungeon crawler, overflowing with action-packed combat, potent brews and outlandish bosses. Select from a group of inebriated heroes and blast your way through hordes of drunken demons in search of the stolen Brew Stone."

Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (Windows PC) — "A fantasy strategy game where you lead wildly varied factions as they build grand empires and wage planet-spanning wars on an ever-evolving ocean world at the brink of extinction. Cataclysmic events have wrought havoc on natural order, and the very world will change as time goes on revealing new opportunities for exploration and conquest to the bold and daring."

SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In Asia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "A thrilling "Find-the-Difference" game with a hidden object twist. The notorious Cheddar Mafia is spreading chaos across Asia, and only SpotCat can stop them. Explore vibrant, hand-drawn scenes from different countries, spot the subtle differences, and stay sharp—mafia rats can appear when you least expect it."

September 23, 2025

Forgive Me Father 2 (Xbox Series X|S) — "Journey once again into a malevolent world inspired by H.P Lovecraft’s myths where madness awaits on every corner. Embark on a path to salvation as you continue the story of the Priest character from the first installment. How long can you balance on the edge of sanity? Will your sins be forgiven, or your soul consumed by madness?"

Forgive Me Father 2 (Xbox Series X|S) — "Journey once again into a malevolent world inspired by H.P Lovecraft's myths where madness awaits on every corner. Embark on a path to salvation as you continue the story of the Priest character from the first installment. How long can you balance on the edge of sanity? Will your sins be forgiven, or your soul consumed by madness?"

Hyper Team Recon (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "Hyper Team Recon is an adorable 3D platformer about three aliens and their adventure across Earth! Three energetic alien slimes, Ember, Penny and Lite, are tasked to travel to Earth to learn more about the lifeforms inhabiting the planet, using their species' unique morphing abilities to disguise themselves as girls to keep a low profile!"

Kingdom Shell – White Temple Edition (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "The magical Shell that has protected the Kingdom for centuries has been shattered. Hordes of nightmarish creatures now overrun the Kingdom, terrorizing its inhabitants. The White Temple, which has stood guard over the Kingdom for centuries, cannot face this threat alone. Explore the lands of the Kingdom, fight hordes of nightmarish creatures and powerful bosses, find secrets, help inhabitants in distress and stop the impending catastrophe."

Radiant: Guardians of Light (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "Radiant: Guardians of Light is a fast-paced co-op action adventure where magic, teamwork, and powerful gear come together to decide the fate of a kingdom. The kingdom of Helia is under threat, and only the Guardians can push back the darkness. Explore stunning hand-crafted worlds, face massive bosses, and master elemental powers as you fight to rescue those you love."

"Radiant: Guardians of Light is a fast-paced co-op action adventure where magic, teamwork, and powerful gear come together to decide the fate of a kingdom. The kingdom of Helia is under threat, and only the Guardians can push back the darkness. Explore stunning hand-crafted worlds, face massive bosses, and master elemental powers as you fight to rescue those you love." Slime Rancher 2 (1.0) (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "A sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 10 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover."

September 24, 2025

Bunny Pit Stop (Xbox Series X|S) — "Get ready to hop into action in Bunny Pit Stop, a puzzle game where a clever rabbit mechanic takes center stage. Inspired by the classic push-and-place style, your mission is simple but tricky: push cars into their maintenance bays and keep the garage running smoothly."

Bunny Pit Stop (Xbox Series X|S) — "Get ready to hop into action in Bunny Pit Stop, a puzzle game where a clever rabbit mechanic takes center stage. Inspired by the classic push-and-place style, your mission is simple but tricky: push cars into their maintenance bays and keep the garage running smoothly."

Edgar Poe: Hidden Objects Game (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "Do you know who pioneered the world of detective fiction and whose legacy still leaves us guessing? Discover the eerie genius of Edgar Allan Poe in The Fall of the House of Usher, reimagined as a thrilling hidden object adventure – now fully optimized for Xbox!"

Electronics Puzzle Lab 2 (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "Learn circuitry and electronics engineering in a fun way with concepts simple enough for beginners but engaging for enthusiasts! Awaken your inner engineer once again with the brainteasing circuitry of Electronics Puzzle Lab 2! In this fun and educational 3D puzzle game, your task is to inspect circuit boards and adjust power LED lights. Take a seat at your workbench, cut wires, flip switches and more as you trace the path of the current. Start with basic puzzles and progress to advanced challenges that will test your limits in logic and electronic knowledge."

Emerald Huntress (Xbox Series X|S) — "Precision. Speed. Survival. Dive into a deadly forest in this fast-paced action platformer. Battle fierce enemies, dodge traps, and uncover hidden emeralds across 10 challenging stages. Master melee, ranged, and aerial attacks to survive escalating threats and unlock powerful upgrades. Only the sharpest reflexes will reveal every secret."

Full Throttle Parking (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Full Throttle Parking is a 100% physics-based arcade racing game. Your mission is clear: speed through tricky obstacle courses, collect every checkpoint, and park your car precisely in the marked spot — all in the fastest time possible."

Ink Enigma: Hidden Object Challenges (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Ink Enigma: Hidden Object Challenges turns every hand-drawn puzzle page into your personal sketchbook. Scan the scene, circle each secret, and watch the artwork come alive with your own signature ink."

Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Join the Celebration! In this cozy hidden-object adventure, cats and friends gather to explore creativity, connection, and self-expression across two lively scenes. Every detail invites you to imagine stories unfolding in a world where music and learning bring everyone together."

September 25, 2025

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile (Xbox Series X|S) — "In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, famous detective Hercule Poirot is onboard. Meanwhile, a private detective is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Majorca, New York, and finally to Egypt. The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns. But the story doesn’t end with the book, and it still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans."

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile (Xbox Series X|S) — "In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, famous detective Hercule Poirot is onboard. Meanwhile, a private detective is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Majorca, New York, and finally to Egypt. The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns. But the story doesn't end with the book, and it still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans."

Endoparasitic (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "A tactical survival horror game where you must manually do every action from reloading to moving. Juggle movement and firing and plan entrances to avoid getting swarmed. Drag yourself through the corridors of a secret research lab on a remote asteroid, fight off horribly mutated monsters, inject countless syringes of vaccines, and survive at all costs."

Extremely Powerful Cabybaras (Xbox Series X|S) — "Extremely Powerful Capybaras features multiple exciting stages, hilarious (and deadly) foes, and the action will keep you busy for a long time with epic difficulty challenges and modifiers to make each run a thrill! Brave the chaos solo or with up to 4 friends in local and online multiplayer, forge your path through hordes of enemies, gather capy-powering weapons & skills and embrace your inner capybara in this action-packed bullet heaven frenzy!"

Frozen Rune (Xbox Series X|S) — "Frozen Rune is a challenging 2D platformer with 30 levels full of traps and obstacles designed to test your precision and skill. The goal is simple, but far from easy: collect the powerful Ice Rune to open the magic door and advance to the next level. Each stage introduces new progressive challenges, where a single mistake is costly — if you take damage, you must restart the level. This mechanic increases the intensity of the experience, turning every achievement into true overcoming."

Mamorukuen ReCurse! (Xbox Series X|S) — "Wipe out smaller enemies and clear projectiles from the screen, or power up larger enemies, making them harder to defeat… The greater the risk the higher you'll score, and you can even curse yourself to increase your damage to overcome more challenging enemies."

Pilot Sports (Xbox Series X|S) — "Brilliant gaming fun for the whole family! Split screen mode for up to 4 players, over 50 different courses, the widest variety of aircraft and thrilling challenges provide for all sorts of gaming enjoyment!"

Republic of Pirates (Xbox Series X|S) — "In the heart of the Caribbean during the Golden Age of Piracy lies the Republic of Pirates, a powerful alliance of crews united by their shared ideology and collective ambitions. But while the early days of the confederacy were prosperous, greed and jealousy soon spread, leading to a vicious mutiny and a final bloody breakup."

Silent Hill f (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "In 1960s Japan, Shimizu Hinako's secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare. As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive. Discover a new chapter in the Silent Hill series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting."

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Xbox Series X|S) — "Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!"

Super Long Cat (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "Meet the cat who loves milk… and with every sip he gets longer and longer! Mommy Cat asks you to return the lost kittens home, which means you must use your unusual talent to get through tricky puzzles, jump over traps and reach the most unexpected corners of the levels. Collect milk, become longer and help Daddy Cat reunite the whole furry family. Meow!"

"Meet the cat who loves milk… and with every sip he gets longer and longer! Mommy Cat asks you to return the lost kittens home, which means you must use your unusual talent to get through tricky puzzles, jump over traps and reach the most unexpected corners of the levels. Collect milk, become longer and help Daddy Cat reunite the whole furry family. Meow!" Sworn (Xbox Series X|S) — "A 1-4 player co-op action rogue-like. Explore and reclaim a fallen Camelot from the reign of a corrupted Arthur and his Knights of the round table. Play solo or unite with friends to stand off against the Knights of the Round Table. Combine the strengths of your characters in surprising ways and master abilities to become knights worthy of standing off against Arthur himself."

September 26, 2026

Airborne Justice (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "Join pilot protagonists Rock and Stan for an arcade sky battle experience built for one or two players. Control a military helicopter capable of rapid fire and maneuver through the clouds while harnessing incredible firepower. Obtain devastating weapons and bombs, shoot down imposing bosses, and unlock 3 additional modes of play. Become an ace fighter pilot and take down five intense levels of enemy air force!"

Airborne Justice (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "Join pilot protagonists Rock and Stan for an arcade sky battle experience built for one or two players. Control a military helicopter capable of rapid fire and maneuver through the clouds while harnessing incredible firepower. Obtain devastating weapons and bombs, shoot down imposing bosses, and unlock 3 additional modes of play. Become an ace fighter pilot and take down five intense levels of enemy air force!"

Crystal Veins (Xbox Series X|S) — "Crystal Veins is a charming 2D platformer adventure that blends lighthearted cartoon visuals with intense subterranean challenge. Players take control of Toby, a rookie miner who wakes up trapped deep underground after a mysterious cave-in. With only his pickaxe, helmet, and a flickering lantern, he must dig, dodge, and dash his way through a forgotten mine full of secrets and dangers."

EA Sports FC 26 (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "The Club is Yours in EA Sports FC 26. Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs."

Giant Rush (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Run and collect stickmen of your color to grow bigger and more powerful! Outsmart traps, avoid danger, and smash everything in your path. The bigger you grow, the more unstoppable you become!"

Grief like a stray dog (Xbox Series X|S) — "A short interactive play about a young postwoman in a tight-knit rural community. In the outside world, WW2 rages at its apex. Nadia is thirteen. She delivers papers, letters. And death notifications to families of those killed in action."

Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Assemble towers by flipping pieces to get the right color on top, stack pieces of the same color to assemble a tower in a mysterious futuristic atmosphere. Use the rules of the famous Tower of Hanoi puzzle, where a larger piece cannot be on top of a smaller one."

Hotel Barcelona (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Justine, a rookie U.S. Marshal, thought this was just another routine case. But when her car crashes in a freak accident at the edge of nowhere, she finds herself trapped in a twisted new world: Hotel Barcelona. In this blood-soaked 2.5D sidescroller straight from your nightmares, you'll battle through insane horror-themed floors, face killers inspired by the nastiest corners of your local video store, and every time you die, your past-self fights beside you – like a ghost with a grudge!"

Liquid Cat (Xbox Series X|S) — "Embrace two forms in this unique puzzle-platformer! As a solid cat, leap and run through treacherous platforming challenges. Then, dive into a pipe and transform into a liquid cat! Rotate the pipes to solve intricate puzzles and create a safe path to the exit. With 40 progressively difficult levels, Liquid Cat offers a refreshing blend of fast-paced action and brain-bending logic."

My Horse Stories (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Put on those cowgirl boots, style your new horse, and start racing like a champ! You were looking forward to chilling this summer in NYC, but your plans have changed. You're sent to middle-of-nowhere Kentucky to spend the summer with your grandma on a star-stable horse farm. Soon, you realize that this summer adventure holds untold potential! The horse farm becomes your heaven, and with each passing day, you grow closer to your loyal companion – a graceful horse with whom you'll weave your own unique horse-riding tale!"

Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Shoichi Sakikawa was a normal, second-year high school student. Or, he was, until he woke up from a car accident only to find himself trapped in mid-revolution 19th century France. What saved him from an onslaught of bullets was a girl armed with a sword. "I am Napoleon Bonaparte. And one day I shall be ruler of all France." Having been saved by this "Napoleon" in the form of a girl, Shoichi ends up accompanying her on her quest. But in this world, not only is the past distorted, but the gods grant chosen girls the gift of greatness, who in turn fight one another using superhuman abilities known as "Apocalypse."

NBA Bounce (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery, Xbox Play Anywhere) — "Ready to step onto the court with your favorite team? Choose from 30 NBA teams like the Boston Cel

"Ready to step onto the court with your favorite team? Choose from 30 NBA teams like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and more as you dribble, and dunk to victory. Play on team-themed courts with energetic mascots and crowds. Can you beat the buzzer?" Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac (Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery) — "Pac-Man World 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The Ghosts snuck into PAC-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! PAC-MAN must venture across PAC-LAND to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky!"

And there you have the next batch of Xbox titles to close out September 2026. Out of these games, I'm putting Silent Hill f on my backlog as Silent Hill has made an epic comeback recently, thanks to the amazing Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober Team, the creators behind the equally excellent, Cronos: The New Dawn.

Are there any other upcoming Xbox titles you're excited to see? Leave us your suggestions, and we'll be sure to highlight them in the next Xbox Weekly Release round-up.

