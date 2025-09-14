Jump into an early access version of the return of Skate.

Another week, another wave of games launching on the Xbox Store for players to enjoy.

The highlights this week include skate. (yes, that's how it's spelled), which marks the long hoped-for return of the Skate franchise.

Developed by Full Circle and published by Electronic Arts, this skateboarding title is launching into early access, letting players provide feedback and help the developers make choices as work continues.

Of course, this week also sees the launch of Techland's Dying Light: The Beast. This game brings back the zombie survival-horror formula the studio is known for, bringing back the protagonist of the original Dying Light, Kyle Crane.

For gamers looking for a co-op experience, keep an eye on LEGO Voyagers, a truly unique co-op experience that sees each player controlling a single LEGO brick.

If you missed any of last week's games, be sure to check them out, too. Below, you'll find all the new games launching on Xbox this week:

September 15, 2025

BrokenLore: LOW (Xbox Series X|S): "BrokenLore: LOW is a psychological horror game set in the beautiful and mysterious Japanese village of Kirisame Mura, where the ancient legend of the Gashadokuro, a giant skeleton from Japanese folklore, still looms."

LEGO Voyagers (Xbox Series X|S): "From the makers of LEGO® Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected."

September 16, 2025

Frame Cat (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In this retro-style platformer, play as Catherine, a witch and tomb raider caught in a cursed dimension after stealing a forbidden artifact. Blast enemies with magic fireballs, solve puzzles, and escape the clutches of the Cat Demon across 15 pixel-perfect levels inspired by ‘90s classics."

Goat Out Of Hell (Xbox Series X|S): "In Goat Out of Hell, you take on the role of a guardian goat responsible for guiding the souls of pets that ended up in the wrong place after death. Your challenge is to push and place these souls on sacred altars to restore order, exploring stages filled with lava, rocks, marble columns, and unexpected traps."

skate. (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The next evolution of the award-winning skate. franchise is here in Early Access. Your new favorite hangout awaits."

September 17, 2025

Carrot Crusade - Mimika's Reckoning (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In a world where nature’s magic is fading, Mimika—a fierce half-human, half-rabbit warrior—embarks on a legendary journey to recover the lost 7 Rainbow Carrots, mystical relics said to hold the power to restore life and balance to her dying homeland."

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is "committing to the bit" so hard that it hurts. It's a sequel to a game series that doesn't exist, complete with lore and a fictional development team. It's a game where match-3 is used not just for combat, but for lockpicking doors, debating robots, and swallowing a bunch of diamonds in front of a notorious gem thief so that he can't steal them first."

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "DEEP ROCK GALACTIC: SURVIVOR is a single player survivor-like auto-shooter. Take on hordes of lethal aliens, mine riches, and unlock powerful upgrades to survive, as you wield the full arsenal of Deep Rock Galactic. It's one dwarf against all of Planet Hoxxes!"

Hidden Cats in Tokyo (Xbox Series X|S): "Konichi-meow, recruit! Tokyo needs your help—cats across the city are transforming into monsters! Spot cats, people, items, and other things to fill the world with colour and progress the story!"

King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Step into the ring for an explosive table tennis showdown that turns the 1-on-1 paddle sport into an all-out boss rush!"

Sokomine (Xbox Series X|S): "Grab your helmet and pickaxe, because Sokomine just got explosive! Every puzzle is a mix of brains and blasts. Push mining carts stuffed with dynamite straight into meteors, blow them to pieces, and collect the shiny crystals hiding inside."

Tennis Pro Tournaments (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Enjoy all the venues around the world anytime and anywhere. Most famous tournaments are here, especially in France, Australia, Great Britain, and even the US. Can you win them all? Customize your player, complete training and play. It's time to make tennis history."

ZOE Begone! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "ZOE Begone! blends run-and-gun mechanics with classic shmup action in looping arenas. Inspired by drawn-on-film animation of the 1930's - shoot, dash and pound your way through the Animator's creations. All Zoe wants is some peace and quiet, but she's gonna have to deal with the pesky animator before she'll be able to get some rest."

September 18, 2025

Arctic Awakening (Xbox Series X|S): "Arctic Awakening is a first-person narrative adventure set in the mysterious Arctic North where you and your robotic companion, Alfie, must search for your co-pilot and uncover the mysteries waiting around every turn."

Bio Block (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Bio Block is a one-of-a-kind puzzle game that puts players in control of a forklift, navigating through unstable environments filled with obstacles, hazards, and tricky block-based puzzles. With 60 meticulously designed levels, players must master precision movement, strategic block manipulation, and real-time problem-solving to progress."

Extinction Rifts (Xbox Series X|S): "As the Ancient Monoliths appeared and the wrong people took them over, the operation "Last Breath" started! It's just a matter of time until our extinction… Unless we can stop them!"

Formula Legends (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Formula Legends takes you on a journey through the sport's most iconic eras. From the roaring machines of the '60s to today's cutting-edge technology, experience the evolution of open-wheel racing in a beautifully stylized world."

Labyrinthine (Xbox Series X|S): "LABYRINTHINE, a first-person, multiplayer cooperative horror game, offers an unforgettable journey into the realm of nightmares. With an emphasis on exploration, puzzle-solving, and atmospheric storytelling, it keeps you on the edge of your seat."

Mel The Cat (Xbox Series X|S): "Help a brave little cat get back home in Mel The Cat – A cute and challenging adventure with 40 levels full of danger, chases, and meows! Welcome to the world of Mel The Cat!"

Moon Mystery (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "The Moon. Our closest celestial neighbor. A place full of mystery and strange things. That's right, there's more than just rocks and impossible challenges out there. A lone astronaut is about to learn that first hand, when he loses contact with Earth and begins an interstellar odyssey across the universe."

Petey Pedro unBEETable Adventure (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Help Petey Pedro get back home after falling into a magical world where the SWEETS he chose over a healthy BEET are now his worst nightmare. A nostalgic game for those RAD 80's and 90's kids. Easy to pick up, hard to master play style."

Spot Challenge 3D (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Across 15 unique 3D dioramas, each packed with subtle differences, your mission is simple: sharpen your eyes and find them all. But don't be fooled — with 7 differences per level (a total of 105 hidden details), each scene tells its own little story and rewards careful attention."

September 19, 2025

No matter what your tastes are, there's a fair bit of variety to choose from this week, and that's a trend that's been consistent throughout much of this year. Personally, I still have games from the last couple of weeks I'd like to catch up on, including Cronos: The New Dawn.

What are you playing on Xbox right now? Are you picking up any of this week's releases, or are you holding off for something else? Let me know!