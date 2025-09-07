Welcome back! It's a new week, which means a new batch of Xbox games for players to dive into.



For this week, Gearbox's Borderlands 4 is undoubtedly the highlight, bringing a new entry in the iconic looter-shooter series to the fore. With new mobility-focused improvements and four new Vault Hunters to play as, this game looks set to deliver for everyone hoping to spend dozens upon dozens of hours grinding for better guns.



Personally, I'm leaning toward Vex, the new Siren-class character, but I could change my mind when I start playing.



If you missed any of last week's games, be sure to check them out too. Below, you'll find all the new games launching on Xbox this week:

September 9, 2025

Ah, Love! Season 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "New season of a game about Love! Swap blocks to help hearts have a date, but avoid the black heart, spikes and other obstacles! Optional challenge: make the hearts meet specifically in a romantic zone - a special part of some of the levels."

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Face unpredictable dangers head-on, fight perilous fires with your crew, and save lives in Firefighting Simulator: Ignite. Step into the boots of a U.S. firefighter in a sprawling city in the American Midwest, where every mission pushes your skills to the limit."

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends is a punishing platforming game where you start in the deepest depths of Hell and must escape. But the way out is a long way up and the only thing in between you and escape is how much rage you can endure."

Jaden & Jasmine: The Curse of Deception (Xbox Series X|S): "Follow a college student named Jaden Black who's on the run from the government. Jasmine Miles who's hired by the CIA is sent after him to kill him. But the task isn't as easy as she thought it would be."

Snack and Quack (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Snack and Quack is a 2D pixel art puzzle game designed for casual players. The goal is to guide all the ducklings to eat the scattered bread in each level. The game focuses on logical challenges and progressive difficulty across two distinct maps to keep players engaged."

September 10, 2025

9 Lives To Defend (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Play as Loki - the fluffiest house defender - and fight off endless pests until your humans return! Dodge, upgrade, and fiercely survive with your 9 lives and infinite zoomies. Unlock Lokis from other dimensions, equip useful amulets, and build the weirdest card combos in this chaotic cat roguelike!"

Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Play as one of the eight cult characters from the Garfield universe, fill up your karts, customize your look, and race away at breakneck speeds."

Hot Stakes Casino - American Roulette (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "It's time for some good old-fashioned gambling with all the fun and none of the risk! Hot Stakes Casino - American Roulette is a game designed to be casual and infinitely replayable, letting you enjoy the classic game of roulette at your own pace."

KARMA: The Dark World (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "You are Daniel, a Roam Agent for Leviathan's Thought Bureau, and you have been brought in to investigate actions that have happened in a very specific moment in time. A moment which opens the mind to a world of espionage and betrayal, littered with deep and dark secrets."

Knightoban (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Knightoban is a fantasy-themed puzzle game where a brave knight ventures into a dungeon filled with deadly traps and ancient secrets. Your goal is to clear the path and collect all the treasures to complete each level. By pushing blocks, sealing acid holes, and unlocking gates, you'll create a safe route for the knight to reach every treasure."

Yet Another Zombie Survivors (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "You've had enough of hiding behind the barricades. Now it's time to let the zombie horde pay for their unholy existence. The virus has spread throughout the world, but humanity is far from giving up."

September 11, 2025

Baki Hanma: Blood Arena (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Enter the brutal world of Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, a thrilling 2D action game inspired by the anime phenomenon Baki. With gameplay reminiscent of classic fighting titles, this game blends precision, timing, and shonen-style flair to deliver a high-energy combat experience."

Bananitro (Xbox Series X|S): "Reach top speed by eating Bananas?! Bananitro is a 2D runner that combines speed, action, and a unique gravity mechanic, bringing an amazing mix of monkeys and bicycles."

Claim the Forest (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In Claim the Forest, you enter a magical clearing where two unusual clans compete for territory: brave wolves and calm capybaras. Your challenge is to organize the pieces of these animals, along with logs, stones, and bushes, to fill the board without letting rivalry disturb the harmony."

Dead Reset (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Trapped in a terrifying deathloop, surgeon Cole Mason is kidnapped and brought to an underwater facility, forced to operate on a patient to extract an evolving parasitic horror. Dead Reset is a blood-soaked interactive horror, where each death brings you closer to the truth."

KEMCO RPG Selection Vol. 6 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Now you can enjoy 4 RPGs; Asdivine Kamura, Alphadia Genesis, Liege Dragon, Dragon Lapis in one bundle!"

Labyrinthine (Xbox Series X|S): "LABYRINTHINE, a first-person, multiplayer cooperative horror game, offers an unforgettable journey into the realm of nightmares. With an emphasis on exploration, puzzle-solving, and atmospheric storytelling, it keeps you on the edge of your seat."

Otherwar (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "OTHERWAR is a surprising mash-up of Tower Defense and Bullet Hell with the charm and classy aesthetic of the timeless pixel art."

Smoots Crazy Wave (Xbox Series X|S): "Get ready for a splashing good time in Smoots Crazy Wave! This fast-paced arcade racer brings the beloved Smoots characters to thrilling water tracks where you'll compete for victory. Whether you prefer classic Slalom races, powerup-filled mayhem, or intense Battle Royale showdowns, there's a mode for every type of racer."

Trazmoz Legends (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Trasmoz Legends is the explosive finale to the Trasmoz trilogy: a retro arcade platformer built like a lost 1980s cabinet. Featuring ultra-crisp pixel art limited to 16 colors and an authentic YM2203 chiptune soundtrack, it's a love letter to the golden age of coin-op gaming."

Theme Park Legends (Xbox Series X|S): "Welcome to Theme Park Jam, a vibrant and fast-paced puzzle game where organizing chaos is all part of the fun. In this whimsical world, your task is to sort theme park visitors by color and seat them in the matching roller coaster carts before the ride takes off."

September 12, 2025

Aery - Viking Saga (Xbox Series X|S): "Aery – Viking Saga invites you on a mesmerizing journey through breathtaking landscapes inspired by Viking mythology. In this relaxing exploration game, you take on the role of a small, graceful bird soaring through the skies, experiencing the pure joy of flight while uncovering the secrets of an ancient Norse tale."

Borderlands 4 (Xbox Series X|S): "Borderlands 4 brings intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant. Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities."

Bratz Rhythm & Style (Xbox Series X|S): "Rule the runway and take the stage with Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha, and Jade. Conquer the world in style, creating customizable fashions in the Bratz Fashion Studios. Showcase your signature looks and groove to your favorite songs from the Bratz universe, including 'So Good'."

EA Sports NHL 26 (Xbox Series X|S): "Play like a superstar in EA SPORTS NHL® 26. That starts with ICE-Q 2.0, now powered by NHL EDGE data, so your favorite superstars think, move, and play like their on-ice selves."

Gloomy Eyes (Xbox Series X|S): "In a world plunged into eternal night and torn by conflict between the living and the undead, one faint glimmer of hope still flickers in the hearts of two special souls. Gloomy Eyes tells the tale of Gloomy, a sweet zombie boy, and Nena, a mischievous human girl, who defy the rules by teaming up and embarking on a quest to bring back the daylight."

Inspector Waffles Early Days (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Follow a young Waffles, a cunning and witty cat, in his first days as an Inspector. Your partner, Pancakes, is an experienced Inspector and probably the only one at the police station that isn't an incompetent policecat. With this top-tier team, catching bad guys could sound easy, but beware… Your future worst enemy is hiding in the shadows, waiting for you to make the first mistake."

Meow and the Diamond Jump (Xbox Series X|S): "With accessibility for all ages, the game offers a fun, straightforward, and engaging experience."

Monstrous Lovers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Play as a young Christopher Wells whose job is ensuring the peaceful coexistence of monsters and humans. Tired of feeling stuck in an unimportant bureaucratic position, he requests a transferal to Saint George, the city with the highest population of monsters in the country. Unfortunately, not everyone around is happy about having to work with a human."

Stylist Girl (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Welcome to Hollywood, the fabulous land of VIPs! Here, fashion rules, and all the amazing celebrities and fabulous models need to look their best to maintain their star status. That's where you come in - you're the stylist to the stars! Everyone's talking about the incredible looks you created at the latest red carpet event!"

Tank Battle Retro (Xbox Series X|S): "Get ready for a thrilling retro journey where you command your tank to face off against enemies and navigate through obstacles. Your mission: destroy opponents and blast through blocks, walls, and anything else in your path."

The Devil Is In The Details (Xbox Series X|S): "In The Devil is in the Details, is an Anomaly detection -meets- Escape Room - meets Survival Horror hybrid, played from a first-person perspective. You find yourself trapped in a hellish mansion. Each step forward is a gamble in this ever-changing nightmare, where no two playthroughs are alike."

The Echo (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "You are the neuro-salvager...You dive into deep, dangerous neural networks...And your rent is due...You need this job badly but you have a feeling this can be...different...in a bad way...This time, will you be able to silence the echo in your mind?"

And that wraps up this week’s Xbox lineup. Whether you’re vault‑hunting your way through Borderlands 4, braving the flames in Firefighting Simulator: Ignite, or chasing high scores in retro throwbacks like Trasmoz Legends, there’s no shortage of worlds to explore between September 8 and 14.

Big budget or bite‑sized, solo grind or couch co‑op, it’s a week that offers something for every kind of player — so clear some space on your hard drive and dive in!