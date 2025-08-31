Hollow Knight: Silksong arrives on Xbox Game Pass this week — and Xbox’s September 1–7 lineup also packs in the horror. Here's every new game.
September’s first Xbox lineup is one to remember — from metroidvania magic to sci‑fi terror.
It's another big week for new Xbox games, with some highly anticipated games that include one particularly wished-for title.
I'm obviously referring to Hollow Knight: Silksong, the follow-up to Team Cherry's metroidvania adventure Hollow Knight. After years of waiting, it's launching this week, and it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass for subscribers.
If gloomy exploration of fallen, bug-filled kingdoms isn't up your alley, there's also a new horror game from Bloober Team, developer of last year's Silent Hill 2 remake. Titled Cronos: The New Dawn, this time-bending horror title takes inspiration from Dead Space, tasking players with finding a way to stay alive and save humanity.
If you missed last week's titles, be sure to check them out too. Below, you'll find all the new games launching on Xbox this week:
September 1, 2025
- Bad Cheese (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Bad Cheese is a psychological horror game inspired by the eerie charm of 1920s animation. Step into the tiny paws of a mouse spending the weekend at home with a dysfunctional Dad while Mom's away. Be on your best behavior and KEEP DADDY HAPPY."
September 2, 2025
- Nachtmahr (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Nachtmahr is a third-person adventure where you play as a magical unicorn, exploring five realms filled with puzzles, collectibles, and secrets. Uncover a poetic story as you journey through a world of wonder and magic."
- Scar-Lead Salvation (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Live. Die. Repeat. – Death may seem inevitable as you progress through the story, but it's not the end. With each death you'll resurrect where it all started—and maybe learn a little about what happened here in the process. Escape this loop and discover the truth about the military facility and Willow's past!"
September 3, 2025
- Attic Archive (Xbox Series X|S): "The Attic Archive presents a curious collection of forgotten games from the 1980s. Originally published for the Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC, and Sinclair ZX Spectrum home computer systems, these games are authentically reproduced in all their 8-bit glory. Featuring classics from Ocean Software, Artic Computing, Imagine Software, and Atlantis."
- Deadzone: Rogue (Xbox Series X|S): "Deadzone: Rogue is a fast-paced roguelite FPS set aboard the ISS- X, a space station overrun by rogue machines. Venture into The Deadzone solo or team up with up to 3 friends in online co-op. Wield over 30 upgradable elemental weapons to carve through enemies and powerful bosses."
- Dragon Snack (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Get ready for a puzzle filled with fire, coins, and clever decisions. In Dragon Snack, you don’t control the dragon… you prepare the path! Rotate and place hexagonal tiles to build a perfect trail that leads the creature to its golden nest."
- Overpowered 1 - Mars Infestation (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Exterminate hordes of menacing creatures in twin-stick shoot’em up style so your fellow humans can settle on a new planet! The year is 2050. Humans have been forced to flee Earth and colonize Mars! Now it’s up to you to exterminate hordes of aggressive local creatures so your kind can settle on the planet."
- The Nameless City (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Narrative-driven first person horror adventure inspired by Lovecraft's short novel "The Nameless City" (1921). Explore the ruins of a city that some say they are older than humanity itself. While you delve deeper into the ancient buildings, reality and visions blend into an indistinct haze."
September 4, 2025
- Above Snakes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Craft your world. Survive the Wilds. Discover the secrets of the land. Step into a handcrafted Wild West-inspired world in this relaxing isometric adventure RPG with light survival elements. Build, explore, farm, and fight as you piece together your own unique journey across shifting biomes and mysterious threats."
- Adventure of Samsara (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Developed by the Brazilian studio Ilex Games, players take control of the Solar Champion, a long-dead Plutonian resurrected by the primordial light of the Sun. Tasked with reactivating a mysterious interdimensional fortress, the Champion must restore balance to the multiverse."
- Candylands Journey (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Explore 15 colorful locations, look for lost puzzle pieces to open the way to the last boss. Pass through the green meadows, dark caves, deep rivers and oceans, mystic castles, ruins, islands and other colorful locations. Collect jewelry fragments to buy unique types of magic."
- Chocolate Factory Simulator (Xbox Series X|S): "Welcome to Chocolate Factory Simulator, where cogwheels and steam work overtime to create the most delicious chocolate! Use your clockwork workshop full of gourmet machinery to create every kind of chocolate your customers could dream up! The world’s steampunk technology is perfect for sweet-making, and all available to you in your manufacture."
- Detective - Scene Crime (Xbox Series X|S): "Step into the role of a detective in DETECTIVE Scene Crime, a challenging mystery game where you’ll investigate five gripping crime scenes. Each level presents clues, testimonies, and puzzles to analyze carefully in your quest for the truth. Do you have what it takes to solve them all?"
- Double Dangerous (Xbox Series X|S): "Get ready to lock, load, and double the chaos! Double Dangerous is a high-octane third-person shooter that flips the script on traditional gameplay. Wield dual guns and unleash a storm of bullets in any direction—regardless of where your character is facing. Run forward while blasting behind you, pull off wild one-arm shots, or take down enemies mid-dive in slow motion. The choice is yours, and the fun is limitless."
- Fling to the Finish (Xbox Series X|S): "In Fling to the Finish, teams of two players race through colorful, chaotic obstacle courses while tethered by a stretchy elastic rope. When you and your friends first pick up the game your rope will get tangled in practically everything you pass. But as you quickly improve your communication skills you'll learn that the rope is your biggest asset."
- Gunsmith Simulator (Xbox Series X|S): "Be creative! Push the boundaries of what's possible and deliver what clients ask for! Change weapon configurations and customize equipment with modern accessories. Check optical sights, pistol grips or lasers. Add flashlights or collimators to create weapons with maximum unique features, perfectly suited to the individual needs and style of each enthusiast."
- Hell is Us (Xbox Series X|S): "Hell is Us is a 3rd-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey."
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "As the lethal hunter Hornet, adventure through a kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and taken to this unfamiliar world, prepare to battle mighty foes and solve ancient mysteries as you ascend on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak."
- The Order of the Snake Scale (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Inspired by Lovecraft, a psychological survival horror game set in a dystopian, alternative universe. Discover the mystery of the woman's death and learn the dark secrets of the Happy Rock. Are you ready?"
- Tiny Lands - Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "Tiny Lands - Deluxe Edition is a relaxing 3D game about finding the differences between two handcrafted dioramas. If you are looking for a game that allows you to just sit back and play Tiny Lands is for you!"
September 5, 2025
- Carnival Heroes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Carnival Heroes is online multiplayer super party board game for 1 to 4 players. Inside the game you will enjoy 24 fun minigames which you play along the main game. You'll play arcade games, runner games & other offline games. The game offers online play, local play or solo play (vs AI). "
- Cronos: The New Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Cronos: The New Dawn is a brutal third-person survival horror where you fight for the future by salvaging the past. Burn monsters before they merge. Extract souls from the living. Adapt or die."
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (Xbox Series X|S): "Become the ultimate high-tech warrior in an action-packed new entry in the Daemon X Machina series. Fly into battle in your customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to your playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as you freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air."
- DeTechtive 2112 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "The year is 2112, and the world is no longer the same. In the crumbling remains of a country once known as England, Detective Matthew Wallace—a man with a mysterious past—works as a private investigator. After returning from the Third World War, Matthew takes on an off-the-record case with only one ally: Abigail, a resourceful young secretary. Together, they uncover the dark secrets of the city’s elite while confronting shadows from Matthew’s past in a series of interconnected cases."
- Dragon Ruins (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Brave the depths of an ancient ruin discovered in the capital of Isigwere, where no soul has ever returned—and where a legendary dragon awaits. In this retro-style dungeon crawler RPG, become the hero who conquers the maze and slays the beast lurking in the shadows."
- Folly of the Wizards (Xbox Series X|S): "Folly Of The Wizards is a comedic 2D roguelike action game that puts you in the shoes of a clumsy wizard apprentice. Join a wacky wizard cult and use unique spells to defeat enemies, explore procedurally generated dungeons, and save the world from chaos."
- NBA 2K26 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Dominate every possession with immersive technology that directly translates NBA footage into realistic gameplay on Xbox Series X|S. Feel more connected to every dribble and crossover, and move with freedom as you unleash dynamic playmaking using all-new features."
- Psycho Dream (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The government has created a new special division composed of agents known as Diamond Dogs, whose mission consists of entering the virtual reality worlds of the DMovies and rescuing the people trapped in them. Join Diamond Dogs Ryo and Maria in their mission to rescue young Sayaka from the DMovie she’s trapped in before it’s too late."
- Ragdoll Fighter (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Ragdoll Fighter throws you into chaotic, physics-based battles where only the most unpredictable brawler survives. Control a wobbly warrior and face off against wild ragdoll enemies in hilarious, high-stakes duels!"
- Red Cape Knight (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Step into the dark halls of the royal castle with the fearless Red Cape Knight, summoned by the King after dangerous creatures seize his home. Armed with his sword and the magic of his enchanted red cape, the knight must face deadly traps and fierce enemies to reclaim the castle."
- Sky of Destruction (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Before starting a mission, select a combination of three types of aircraft in your fleet, which will help you during the mission. Your goal is to destroy the enemy aircraft carrier or buildings, breaking through the enemy air armada. If your plane was hit, it’s not the end of the game, the extermination of the enemy will not stop. Just keep your aircraft carrier safe."
- Skyline Bowling (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Get ready for an action-packed challenge where every strike brings you closer to victory! Join friends or family in up to four-player matches, compete in thrilling tournaments against top bowlers from across the lanes, and bowl in amazing alleys with cool views. Only the best players make it to the final rounds – will you be the one holding the trophy?"
- Sokocat: Islands - Remastered (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Sokocat - Islands is a charming puzzle adventure where you guide an adorable cat across peaceful islands filled with clever challenges!"
