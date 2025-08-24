As August comes to a close, we've got one more banner week for new Xbox games, with some truly standout titles that exemplify just how strange the gaming industry is now.

Xbox Game Studios and The Coalition are launching Gears of War: Reloaded this week, bringing the original game to more platforms, including Xbox Series X|S consoles.

With zero loading, 120 FPS support, and more, this is looking like the definitive way to experience the debut of the Gears of War franchise. Naturally, it's also launching into Xbox Game Pass.

In addition to an Xbox first-party remaster, we've also got the Xbox arrival of Helldivers 2, PlayStation Studios and Arrowhead Game Studios' uber-popular co-op shooter. While other PlayStation-owned and developed games have launched on Xbox before (chiefly the MLB titles), this is the first-ever game directly published by PlayStation on Xbox Series X|S.

As if all that wasn't enough, Konami's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater also arrives this week. A remake of the original Metal Gear Solid 3, it provides modern visuals and controls, while keeping the iconic story.

August 25, 2025

Particle Hearts (Xbox Series X|S): "A Land of Particles Particle Hearts is a 3rd-person adventure game where you explore a world made entirely of particles. Use special abilities to manipulate those particles, solve puzzles, avoid detection, and navigate this sinister and beautiful land."

Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Descend into the depths of madness and terror in this disturbing pixel-art graphic adventure—a simultaneous prequel and sequel to Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness (2022). Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus draws you into a world of mirrors and shadows where evil lurks in every corner."

August 26, 2025

Gears of War: Reloaded (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "The Original, Remastered: Powered by Unreal Engine, Gears of War: Reloaded is a remaster of the blockbuster first Gears of War, now fully optimized for the latest generation of gaming platforms. All Included: Gears of War: Reloaded delivers all post-launch content for the original title, including a bonus campaign act, multiplayer maps, plus characters and cosmetics, at no additional cost."

Helldivers 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "The Galaxy's Last Line of Offence. Enlist in the Helldivers and join the fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in a fast, frantic, and ferocious third-person shooter."

Space Adventure Cobra - The Awakening (Xbox Series X|S): "Play as Cobra, the space pirate, in an action platformer. Along with Lady Armaroid, your loyal partner, and equipped with your iconic Psychogun, you must solve a mystery that could threaten the entire universe. Travel from planet to planet to save three enigmatic sisters, whose fate is tied up with a fabulous treasure sought by the dreaded Space Pirate Guild."

August 27, 2025

Axobubble (Xbox Series X|S): "In Axobubble you control a friendly axolotl in a world of platforms and creativity. Your main ability is to create floating bubbles that act as temporary platforms. Use these bubbles to jump higher, cross dangerous distances, and collect shells while advancing to the big star shell at the end of each level."

Captain Bones (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "You are Captain Bones, a pirate captain who worked your way up from the bottom. In a world full of danger and opportunity, you must use your skills and determination to survive and thrive."

Carnival Survivors The Parade (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Embark on a unique journey in this 2D roguelike-survivor where you control a parade truck, a sound-powered carnival machine full of attitude. Your goal? Recruit musicians with unique abilities, each adding different powers and a new layer to the soundtrack that evolves as your band grows stronger."

Goblin Gold Hunt (Xbox Series X|S): "Play as a greedy little goblin with an oversized sack and an even bigger hunger for loot! Dash, jump, and snatch every coin, chest, and shiny treasure in sight as you chase your dream of becoming the richest goblin in the world. Fortune favors the bold—and the gold-hungry! But watch out! Taking damage or dying will make you lose coins! Try your best to reach the end with the maximum amount of coins and show to the world the your greediness know no bounds!"

Makis Adventure (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Take the role of Maki as you explore a world of unique islands, meeting new friends and dashing through the waters using 3 different shark forms. Makis Adventure is a side-scrolling action platformer that lets you decide how to tackle its unique challenges. Whether you prefer to fight or focus on exploring, there's plenty to discover and decide your play style."

Mini Words (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Discover the most commonly used words in English with Mini Words, a unique mix of puzzle, word search, and hangman. Enjoy a minimalist and relaxing environment, free from distractions. Unscramble them by connecting all letters on the board, ensuring no paths repeat or cross."

The Strange City (Xbox Series X|S): "On an unsettling night, Agent G awakens after a brutal car crash. Disoriented and alone, she notices two mysterious lights drifting into the forest. Compelled by an inexplicable force, G ventures deeper into the unknown. Only by reaching the end of this haunting path will she uncover the true reason for her adventure—and the secrets that await in the shadows."

UBOAT (Xbox Series X|S): "UBOAT is primarily a CREW MANAGEMENT game, where your success depends on leading your men, not manually controlling the submarine. In UBOAT you control the crew in order to control the boat. You look after their physical and mental health, because if the sailors are hungry, tired and their spirit is low, there's no chance of winning even a skirmish."

Void Source (Xbox Series X|S): "Classic multi-directional (360°) shoot 'em up. Navigate your UFO through hazardous environments with dangerous enemies and beat huge bosses!"

August 28, 2025

Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees is a classic western dungeon crawler RPG. Using the classic first-person perspective, over grid movement, turn-based system to travel in an open world with fast travel options and a quick combat."

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Xbox Series X|S): "A remake of the 2004 game METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER, with the same gripping story and engrossing world, now with all new graphics and 3D audio that enhance the jungle atmosphere. Get ready for the ultimate survival stealth action experience."

NODE: The Last Favor of the Antarii (Xbox Series X|S): "In a forsaken world of radiation and secrets, one AI stands between salvation and collapse. Explore Toska, a haunting nuclear labyrinth, where the echoes of the past meet an otherworldly twist. Can you outsmart the unknown and save us all?"

The Knightling (Xbox Series X|S): "Sir Lionstone, the most powerful knight and protector of the great city of Clesseia, hasn't returned from his latest quest. As Sir Lionstone's trusted knightling, it is up to you and the legendary shield he left behind to become the hero the people need and find Lionstone before lurking threats endanger the realm. Explore the many regions and secrets of the lands of Clesseia, fend off bandits and monsters, and uncover the truth of the shield's unparalleled power and the realm's illustrious past."

August 29, 2025

Ash Pines: The Motel (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Welcome to Ash Pines – a peaceful vacation spot nestled deep among whispering pine trees… or so it seems. What begins as an ordinary night soon unravels into a terrifying mystery beyond imagination. Stranded at the eerie Ash Pines Motel, you’ll explore abandoned rooms, uncover cryptic clues, and slowly piece together the haunting secrets buried within the motel’s forgotten past."

Bumblebee - Storm of Friendship (Xbox Series X|S): "You are a tiny bee in a giant environment and move continuously forward. You are free to fly wherever you want and explore the level to your heart's desire. After you have played around a little and enjoyed the sensation of flying you start to discover the nearby areas and hidden secrets and find a couple of different items."

Carlos the Taco (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "¡Buenos días, amigo! I'm Taco Carlos, and I need your help! A gang of skeletons kidnapped my bride right from our wedding. Only you can help me save her!"

Color Water Sort (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Use your head and arrange colored liquids to solve unique puzzles! Master the art of water sorting and rise to the top as a champion! Strategically move the water until every color is separated, proving your puzzle-solving prowess!"

Compass of Destiny: Istanbul (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "It is the 17th century and the Ottoman Empire is at the height of its power, forming a transcontinental realm stretching across Europe, Asia, and Africa. However, it is locked in a deadly struggle with Venice, for resources and power, centered around the richest of its provinces, crete. You are an impoverished patrician from Venice, exiled in Istanbul. The accidental discovery of a mysterious compass sets you on a course for vengeance against the Ottoman commander responsible for the death of your family and your disgrace."

Death Mask (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "A series of murders follows a mysterious ritual dance in rural China. A narrative mystery game set around rural Chinese religious rituals and serial murders. When ancient beliefs and modern horror collide, can you uncover the truth behind the mask?"

Detail Detective (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Detail Detective is the ultimate spot the differences game that combines stunning cartoon colorful visuals, mind-engaging puzzles, and captivating storylines. Explore diverse and vibrant environments, choose your difficulty level, and use hints strategically as you race against the clock. Uncover hidden secrets, and become the ultimate detective in this immersive, relaxing, and socially competitive experience."

Gang Blast (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Take to the skies and bring the boom in Gang Blast, an explosive arcade shooter that puts you in the cockpit of a heavily armed helicopter. Wipe out gangs across a stylized city teeming with chaos, where every missile, and explosion sets off satisfying destructions."

Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Enter the chilling world of Goosebumps in Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek! Step into the shoes of Sloane Spencer, a young teen caught in a town of nightmares, as you unravel eerie mysteries, confront sinister monsters, and navigate haunted locations inspired by R.L. Stine's legendary book series. Solve puzzles, evade creatures, and uncover the dark secrets lurking in the shadows—all while experiencing the Goosebumps signature blend of spooky adventure and playful twists that has captivated millions of fans both young and young at heart."

Heading Out (Xbox Series X|S): "Flee your fear and carve your story. Blaze a trail across mythic American highways, where choices twist your tale and danger's always in the rearview mirror. With roguelike routes, limited resources, and breakneck chases, this isn't just a drive—it's your legend in the making."

Kitten Island 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The adventure continues! Return to Kitten Island and test your skills across 15 new platforming levels and guide your kitten on an all-new journey."

Learning Factory (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "You're a humble genius scientist who gets invited to become the chief engineer at an abandoned Factory on Mars, designed to produce and sell exquisite goods for cats. It was conceived to learn everything about cats and make them happy, but it is desolated now, and cats are leaving Factory Stores unhappy and empty-pawed."

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan."

The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Join a renegade crew of time-travelling audio scientists on a hilarious and fantastical quest. A malevolent witch has captured a group of children, and it's up to you to save them from the mysterious island of Woolley Mountain!"

"Join a renegade crew of time-travelling audio scientists on a hilarious and fantastical quest. A malevolent witch has captured a group of children, and it’s up to you to save them from the mysterious island of Woolley Mountain!" Tidy Toys (Xbox Series X|S): "In Tidy Toys, even the mess has its charm. In this casual puzzle with a touch of kitchen creativity, your mission is to organize the ingredients—or rather, toys—into pots styled like gift boxes. The goal is to fit all the pieces onto the board and fulfill the demanding orders of the customers."

