“Monstrous versatility” — Lenovo Legion Go hits its best price since Black Friday

I'd never recommend the Lenovo Legion Go at full price, not because it's a poor device, but because it goes on sale often. If you know where to look, you can find the gaming handheld for less than its $699.99 retail price at least once every few months.

What you won't see often, however, is the Lenovo Legion Go for $499.99. That's the best price we've seen since Black Friday 2024 and it's tied for the best price outside of that shopping "holiday." The current discount saves you 29% on the Lenovo Legion Go with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage.

$200 OFF Save 29% Lenovo Legion Go: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon "Thanks to its large 8.8-inch display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out as one of the most versatile Windows gaming handhelds available... the graphics render beautifully, and the combined effect of the gorgeous color gamut and crisp resolution of the display makes for a great visual experience." — Rebecca Spear Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want the most versatile Windows-powered gaming handheld with detachable controllers, an FPS mouse mode, built-in kickstand, and a massive (and beautiful) display. ❌Avoid if: You want a more compact gaming handheld that's better for travel. Display: 8.8-inch IPS LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate. Processor: AMD Z1 Extreme w/ Radeon graphics. Memory: 16GB RAM. Storage: 512GB SSD. OS: Windows 11. Weight: 854g (1.88lbs). Launch date: 2023. 👉See at: Amazon

The Lenovo Legion Go has access to a massive library of games because it runs Windows. That means titles obtained through Steam, Epic, GOG, Battle.net, and PC Game Pass are all at your fingertips.

The Lenovo Legion Go is also a versatile device with unique features that make it stand out when compared to the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Nintendo Switch 2.

The 8.8-inch screen of the Lenovo Legion Go is exceptionally large. Combined with the kickstand on the back of the device and the detachable controllers, the Legion Go can even act as a gaming laptop replacement in some circumstances.

With uniqueness often comes niche appeal, at least in many cases. Our Managing Editor Jez Corden explained that the Lenovo Legion Go is his favorite gaming handheld, but not necessarily the one he recommends to everyone:

"The Lenovo Legion Go is actually not the PC gaming handheld I generally recommend to most people, despite the fact it's my favorite. Being fully transparent here, I've used every major PC gaming handheld except the Intel-based MSI Claw (although by all accounts, you should definitely avoid that one). I've regularly used the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go, and the Lenovo Legion Go came out on top for me as a jack-of-all-trades, owing to its monstrous versatility."

If that versatility is valuable to you, the Lenovo Legion Go is a great choice, especially given its current 29% discount.