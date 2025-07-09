The gaming headset I use every day is slashed to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon Prime Day — "stellar battery life" awaits
I use the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 every day for work and gaming, and it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day, if you act fast.
With Amazon Prime Day underway, there's a wave of discounted tech as numerous retailers compete for attention and increasingly-limited spending. Every now and again, there is a deal worth noting that manages to catch my eye, such as the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 for $145 at Amazon.
That's 28% off the gaming headset I use every single day for playing games and for work! It's unclear exactly how long this deal will remain in stock, so don't wait around.
"I can't say enough good things about the HyperX Cloud MIX 2's battery life. It lives up to the company's claims and over-delivers for most needs. I can truly just forget about having to charge it beyond once a week, meaning it's awesome to use for extended periods of time." — Samuel Tolbert
✅Perfect for: Someone that primarily plays PC games and wants the best battery life available.
❌Avoid if: You're looking to save some money by going with a wired headset.
👉Alternative deal: $149.99 at HP
Why should you get the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 headset?
While there are a number of things the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 headset gets right, the main selling point can be summed up in two words: battery life. This headset has the single-best battery life of any wireless PC gaming headset I've used, bar none.
In Bluetooth mode, this headset will run for over 110 hours on a full charge, which still hasn't been matched. If you need better sound quality and prefer to use it with the wireless dongle, you'll still get more than 72 hours of usage before needing to plug it in.
Naturally, it uses USB-C charging, meaning it can go from being basically empty back up to a full charge just a half-hour after being plugged in.
It's also worth noting that this headset is extremely comfortable, feeling secure and cozy regardless of if I'm playing a PC game, having a work meeting, or listening to music while exercising. In fact, ever since initially reviewing it, I've continued to use this headset practically every single day.
The HyperX Cloud MIX 2 usually runs for $200, but it's down to $144 during this Amazon Prime Day sale. That's a fantastic 28% discount that makes this headset extremely easy to recommend for any PC gamers. It's also the lowest price I've ever seen this headset available at.
Since it uses a USB Bluetooth connection, this headset also works on PlayStation 5, as well as handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck, meaning it's a great one-size-fits-all solution unless you happen to need an Xbox headset.
If an Xbox headset is what you're looking for, then you're better off considering options like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox, which will suit your needs and is also heavily discounted during this Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime subscribers get extra benefits during Prime Day, including some exclusive sales that aren't open for general users. Prime subscribers also have access to Prime Video, which includes original shows like the second season of the Fallout TV series, which is slated to premiere in December.
