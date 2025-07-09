My pick for best gaming headset of 2024 is currently 15% OFF for Prime Day — for most Xbox and PC players, this is what I always personally recommend

As headsets go, few people have tested as many as I have. I've recommended Xbox and PC gaming headphones to hundreds of people over the past decade, and typically have a handful of "go to" recommendations for different price points and use cases.

There are ultra-high end headsets that cost hundreds of dollars, and then cheap and affordable options on the low-end. I feel like you don't need to (and shouldn't need to) spend the price of an actual Xbox console to get a decent sound experience, and apparently, neither does Turtle Beach.

Since last year, my go-to recommendation for "most" people has been the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) headset, which I reviewed and updated a short while ago. This is a headset that punches well above its weight in terms of audio quality, while also offering a truly uncompromised feature set for all modern gaming scenarios. For Amazon Prime Day, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) model is 17% off, making the value proposition all the sweeter.

The Best Save 17% Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3): was $199.99 now $165 at Amazon This headset feels like it should be more expensive than it is, offering superb audio, monstrous versatility, great features, and top-shelf comfort. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is one of the best headsets the firm has ever put out there, and I cannot recommend it enough. See at: Amazon

A fantastic Xbox and PC gaming headset for virtually everyone

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is a truly superb product, built to last. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Specification Drivers 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers Frequency Response 20Hz – 20,000Hz Microphone Flip-to-mute, unidirectional, AI noise reduction Connectivity Dual 2.4GHz wireless + Bluetooth 5.2 (simultaneous) Battery Life Up to 80 hours (15 min charge = ~3 hours use) Platforms Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, Bluetooth devices Comfort Memory foam cushions, hybrid fabric/leatherette, glasses-friendly ProSpecs™ Build Steel-reinforced headband, metal yokes Customization Swarm™ II app for EQ, mic settings, and remappable controls Audio Features Superhuman Hearing®, 10-band EQ, variable mic monitoring In the Box Headset, 2x USB transmitters, USB-A to USB-C cable (0.7m), Quick Start Guide

Above all, I think what defines the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) is versatility. This is a headset that can literally connect to every device you have at home. Even though it's "designed for Xbox," the product contains multiple USB wireless transmitters in the box, allowing you to connect via 2.4 GHz to PCs, PlayStation consoles, Xbox One, and of course, Xbox Series X|S.

It doesn't stop there, either. This headset also comes armed with Bluetooth 5.2, which can be used simultaneously with the 2.4 GHz signals for combining mobile calls with your game audio. It's good for content creators, because you can feed Xbox game sound from your TV via Bluetooth while using the PC signal via USB for Discord calls and streaming and the like.

Their design also makes them a good option for using out and about. The flip-to-mute mic also hides neatly within the cans, making them a decent headset for going fully portable. They isolate sound in the headset well and aren't super leaky, at least at lower volumes, although they don't have full noise cancelling or anything like that.

What they do have is truly absurd, 80 hours of gameplay battery life. In my testing, I found that it even likely exceeds this, which is an impressive feat.

Premium materials at this price point should be the standard. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The Turtle Beach headsets have long held a tradition for comfort, with thick cushions and airy, silky materials that are great on sensitive skin. The headset is endowed with metal accents and reinforcements, which should give it some serious longevity through moderate abuse.

But what about sound quality? Turtle Beach really delivers here. The cavernous 60mm speakers paint a vast soundscape that really aids with both immersion and tactical positional awareness. The headset leverages Turtle Beach's "superhuman" hearing features to emphasize directional tactical sounds, such as footsteps, but you can also turn that off to enjoy something more "realistic" and cinematic.

They're great for music too, with sweeping bass notes and good balance, with impressive separation. I'm loathe to admit how much ASMR I listened to while "testing" this headset, owing to their immersive proficiencies.

They were already a steal at $199 in my view, but at $165 it's hard of me to assume you'll find a better gaming headset deal for this summer's Prime Week. Simply fantastic. They well and truly are the best gaming headset for "most" people right now, without hitting more absurd price points.

Let me know if you have any questions about them in the comments, too, and I'll be obliged to answer!