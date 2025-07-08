This Xbox controller anti-Prime Day discount is truly a standout — and "audio features sweeten the deal"

Whether people are in need of a replacement gamepad or they're just looking to expand their arsenal with a backup or two, one thing is certain: Xbox controllers will always be in high demand with Xbox and PC gamers, and the cheaper you can get one you can rely on, the better. That makes sales events like Prime Day some of the best times to get them — and thanks to an excellent anti-Prime Day deal, you can get the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller for just $23.99 at Best Buy.

Even with the controller's limitations taken into account (more on those below), that's still a phenomenal discount that knocks a whopping $36 off the MSRP. And as a result of Turtle Beach's audio expertise that stems from veterancy in headset development, the gamepad comes with some sweet enhancements in that department, too.

Save 60% Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller: was $59.99 now $23.99 at Best Buy The Turtle Beach Recon stands out from the crowd with Superhuman Hearing mode and equalizer presets. Customizable paddles on the rear help with precision aiming and fast access to other functions, but clunky button switches and a disappointing D-pad detract from the overall quality. — Ben Wilson



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2



✅Perfect for: Xbox and PC players that need an affordable Xbox controller and don't mind wired connectivity



❌Avoid if: You want a fancier gamepad with more features, or need compatibility with a wireless headset



👉See at: Best Buy

At this price? A budget gamer's dream

A close-up picture of the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller. (Image credit: Windows Central)

At its regular $60 MSRP, the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller is a tougher sell when compared to Microsoft's official (and similarly priced) Xbox controllers. As my colleague Ben Wilson wrote in his review of the controller, some of the button switches are a little clunky, it's incompatible with wireless headsets, and is itself limited to a wired connection, though it does boast some nifty features you won't get with a standard gamepad (more on those in a second).

With a huge 60% off on Amazon Prime Day, though? This controller cements itself as a dream choice for anyone in need of a budget-friendly pickup.

A pair of programmable paddles on the back, rubberized grips, and textured bumpers give the Recon a sprinkle of Xbox Elite Controller-like form and function, while a custom design, gunmetal gray colorway, and the inclusion of the Turtle Beach logo bring some unique flair to the package. By far, though, the highlight of the Recon is its suite of audio features and enhancements that (literally, in this case) "sweeten the deal."

These include buttons for separately adjusting game and voice chat volume, four EQ presets (Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Bass & Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost) you can switch between on the fly, toggleable mic monitoring you can use to hear yourself and avoid shouting, and a special Superhuman Hearing mode that boosts subtle and quiet sounds like enemy footsteps and the telltale clicks and clacks of weapon reloads.

Turtle Beach's Recon Xbox controller, unboxed for our review. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Those audio features are things you rarely, if ever, see included with even the best Xbox controllers priced at the budget-friendly level, and the Superhuman Hearing function in particular is extremely clutch in popular competitive shooters like Valorant, Apex Legends, and other similar titles.

To be clear, this is far from the most advanced controller you can find; more premium offerings like the ones in Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller lineup or the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro bring a lot more to the package (for a lot more money), and Turtle Beach is facing stiff third-party competition from manufacturers like GameSir and PowerA in the budget space, too.

But while the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller is only $23.99 during the Prime Day sales craze, it's hard to argue that anything else on the market is offering more bang for your buck. Sure, the buttons could be better and support for wireless connectivity would be nice, but getting programmable back paddles, a snazzy physical design, and excellent Turtle Beach audio enhancements for well under half of what a standard gamepad costs normally is an absolute steal. Take advantage of it ASAP while Best Buy still has the offer on the table.