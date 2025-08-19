The summer season is wrapping up, which means it's time for Gamescom 2025. While the annual event is being held in Cologne, Germany, the Opening Night Live at Gamescom showcase is being streamed live, meaning players around the world can take part in watching the reveals and trailers.



While we have a full LIVE blog tracking everything announced across Gamescom, I'm keeping track of all the Xbox and PC games shown during the main Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025 showcase.

Where to watch Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025

gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The main show for Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025 kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.



You can watch the showcase through the YouTube video linked above, or through the official Twitch channel.

Every Xbox and PC game shown during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025

Below, you'll find all the games from this presentation that are coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles and/or Windows PC, as well as any games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches November 14

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

To open the show, Treyarch and Raven Software showed up with the first look at gameplay for latest entry in the annual Call of Duty franchise.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is slated to launch on Nov. 14, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (Battle.net, Steam, and Xbox PC), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Naturally, it's also coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is slated for 2026

Lords of the Fallen II - Official Announcement Trailer | Wishlist now on Xbox X|S - YouTube Watch On

Lords of the Fallen 2 (which is actually the third game in the series) has been announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. Set in a dark world filled with monsters, it's slated to launch next year.

LEGO Batman returns with the Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

WB Games and TT Games showed up with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. This new take on LEGO Batman eschews the traditional LEGO game formula, instead drawing inspiration from Rocksteady's Batman Arkham games.



It's coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 announced for PC

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Official Announce Trailer | Gamescom Opening Night 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The iconic Warhammer 40,000 strategy series returns with Dawn of War 4. With King Art Games taking the lead as developer and four factions confirmed including Blood Ravens and Orks, it's currently slated to arrive on PC next year.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy 14 announced

Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV Special Collaboration - Teaser Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

A new collaboration is on the way between Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds and Square Enix's Final Fantasy 14, bringing Chocobos to ride and the challenging Omega to fight.

Another look at Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 3rd Trailer: The Genma Experiments | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Capcom pulled double-duty with a new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, showing the brutal combat that's coming when the game launches next year on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Paradox's next grand strategy game is launching in November

Europa Universalis V: Pre-Purchase Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A stylistic trailer from Paradox Interactive reveals that Europa Universalis V reveals that the widely-anticipated grand strategy title is launching for PC on Nov. 4, 2025.

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion - Demo Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Players got one more look at Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion from Marvelous before the game launches across Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 5.

VOID/BREAKER is live now on PC

VOID/BREAKER | Launch Trailer | PC Game Pass - YouTube Watch On

First-person shooter VOID/BREAKER is available now on PC, with a new trailer showing off the fast-paced action players can expect. It's also available in PC Game Pass.

Arknights: Endfield is coming to PC

Arknights: Endfield - Gamescom 2025 ONL Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Anime-inspired RPG Arknights: Endfield appeared during the showcase, and it's still coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle charts a course for Nintendo Switch 2

Launch Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™: The Order of Giants - YouTube Watch On

The Order of Giants DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle made an appearance. Players on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5 can look forward to hopping into that expansion in September, while the game is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

World of Tanks 2.0 revealed

Update 2.0: Overview | World of Tanks - YouTube Watch On

A CGI trailer revealed the World of Tanks 2.0 update, with an overview posted after diving deep into what players can expect.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando unleashes zany chaos

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Gameplay Trailer | Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Saber Interactive (the developer behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2) is unleashing crazy chaos with John Carpenter's Toxic Commando. It's coming to Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

Death by Scrolling is available to wishlist on PC right now

Death by Scrolling World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Death by Scrolling is a new adventure title from famed LucasArts veteran Ron Gilbert. You can wishlist it on Steam right now.

Zero Parades for Fake Radicals is coming to PC

Zero Parades World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Zero Parades for Fake Radicals is quite the odd-looking game, and it'll be available on PC at some point in the future.

The Darkest Files is in pursuit to bring former Nazis to justice

The Darkest Files Interview with Jörg Friedrich | gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Darkest Files is a game that's all about bringing former Nazis to justice following World War 2. You can wishlist it on PC (via Steam) right now.

Ninja Gaiden 4 unleashes the Bloodraven clan

NINJA GAIDEN 4 - Official Story Trailer | Gamescom 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Xbox, PlatinumGames, and Team Ninja joined forces for Ninja Gaiden 4, with a new trailer showing off another weapon that protagonist Yakumo has at his disposal. Ninja Gaiden 4 is slated to launch on Oct. 21, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. Naturally, it'll also be available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Time Takers mixes up mayhem across the centuries

Time Takers World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What happens when you abduct a late medieval knight and thrust him into a world of high-tech weaponry? You get Time Takers, which is coming to PC at some point in the future.

Konami's Silent Hill f shows up again

SILENT HILL f | Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Silent Hill f is the next entry in the long-running survival-horror franchise, and Konami shared a new story trailer ahead of its September launch. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Cronos: The New Dawn unleashes more horror

Cronos: The New Dawn - A New Breed of Horror | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Bloober Team's upcoming original horror game Cronos: The New Dawn snuck in one last trailer during the showcase ahead of its upcoming launch on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch 2.

The Outer Worlds 2 shows off companions, but no romance

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Companions Trailer - Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 showed off all the different companions players can team up with in their journey across the stars. There's still no romance, because Obsidian wants to make me specifically unhappy.



The Outer Worlds 2 launches on Oct. 29, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation. Naturally, it's coming day one to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Cult of the Lamb gets a new expansion

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Woolhaven is a new expansion for the indie hit Cult of the Lamb. It'll be available on all platforms (including Xbox and PC) at some point in 2026.

World of Warcraft's Midnight expansion gets a cinematic debut

World of Warcraft: Midnight Announce Cinematic - YouTube Watch On

Midnight, the next chapter of the Worldsoul Saga in Blizzard Entertainment's ongoing World of Warcraft, got a cinematic reveal toward the end of the showcase. Naturally, the game continues to be available only on PC through Battle.net.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 | Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After multiple delays that included completely changing development studios and radically overhauling what the game even is, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 at last has a release date, and is slated to launch on Oct. 21, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Resident Evil Requiem shows more of Grace Ashcroft

Resident Evil Requiem World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Capcom again appeared with a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem, showing the game's protagonist Grace Ashcroft as she and her mother are attacked. It's not clear exactly what happens next, but the game is launching on Feb. 27, 2026.

A new Black Myth game is in development

Black Myth: Zhong Kui World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Game Science, the team behind Black Myth: Wukong, closed the show by revealing that Black Myth: Zhong Kui is now in development for "PC and mainline consoles."