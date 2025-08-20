It's once again time to check out the games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, with the latest titles detailed via Xbox Wire on Tuesday.



Highlighting the latest batch of games is the previously announced Gears of War: Reloaded from The Coalition and Xbox Game Studios. This is the second remaster of the original Gears of War, building on the work done in 2015's Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.



Some of the new improvements include 4K resolution, 120 FPS support in multiplayer, zero loading in the campaign, and more.



Elsewhere, BioWare and Electronic Arts' 2024 role-playing game Dragon Age: The Veilguard is also joining the service, thanks once again to the inclusion of EA Play in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.



If you missed the newest batch of games added earlier in the month, be sure to check them out. Below, you can find the full list of games coming to every tier of Xbox Game Pass in the coming days:

August 19, 2025

Blacksmith Master (Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Void/Breaker (Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

August 20, 2025

Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

Persona 4 Golden (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

August 21, 2025

Herdling (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

August 26, 2025

Gears of War: Reloaded (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

August 28, 2025

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

What is leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31, 2025?

As usual, there's a batch of games departing the service at the end of the month. If you want to continue playing these games, you'll need to buy them. You get a discount for buying a game while it's still in Xbox Game Pass, so act fast and you'll save some money! Here are the titles leaving shortly:

Ben 10 Power Trip

Borderlands 3

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Sea of Stars

This War of Mine: Final Cut

A solid closer for the month

The highlight here is obviously Gears of War: Reloaded, and I'm sure many players are going to dive into the story of Delta Squad either for the first time or more likely (at least on Xbox) for a revisit.



Still, I would encourage players to give Dragon Age: The Veilguard a chance and check it out for themselves. It's not perfect, but I do like some of the ideas, and the third act is a fantastic finale that's worth seeing through regarding the story of the Dread Wolf.



I also highly recommend buying This War of Mine before it departs the service. It's a fantastic, haunting experience everyone should experience at least once. You have to make some seriously uncomfortable decisions, and that's the entire point.



You might also consider grabbing Gearbox's Borderlands 3 while it's at a discount, especially if you aren't planning on jumping into the all-new Borderlands 4 at launch in September.



You should also be sure not to miss out on Nightdive Studios and id Software's latest collaboration, the Heretic + Hexen remaster announced at QuakeCon 2025 and launched the same day across all platforms as well as Xbox Game Pass.



Heretic + Hexen includes both games originally developed by Raven Software as well as all-new expansions. Naturally, it has all the modern features you'd expect, with 120 FPS gameplay, different customization tools, accessibility options, and more.



These two teams continue to work together extremely well, and I'm curious what they'll get up to next.

