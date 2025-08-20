A new Microsoft Teams feature makes it clear when your microphone is on.

Microsoft Teams will soon have a microphone icon that indicates if you are speaking. The feature is currently in testing among those who are members of the Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Target release.

Every once in a while, I see a feature announced and catch myself asking, "Wasn't this already a thing?" The upcoming addition to Teams falls into that category. I've been in many Teams calls over the years and wrongfully assumed the app already showed a visual indicator of someone speaking or being muted.

"If you’re constantly asking, 'Can you hear me?' while on video calls, your life just got a whole lot easier! The new microphone volume indicator for Microsoft Teams on Windows and Mac provides you with real-time visual feedback on your audio levels, minimizing interruptions and enhancing your confidence and effectiveness in meetings," explains Microsoft.

It can be difficult to determine if a microphone is picking up audio when using Teams (unless you take the extra steps to dive into settings). The new icon makes it clear if your microphone is working without any extra steps.

Here's how to take advantage of the new icon once it rolls out to your system:

Join a Teams meeting or start one. Check the right side of the toolbar that appears in the meeting. Check if the microphone icon shows levels moving up and down.

Next to that icon you'll see an arrow you can click for more audio settings.

What else is new in Microsoft Teams?

Microsoft rolls out new features for Teams regularly. (Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto)

Last month, Teams gained the ability to create an AI-generated summary of a call before transferring that call to someone else. The transcript lists key information, such as the identity of a caller, discussion topics, and actions taken during the call.

The feature is designed to smooth the process of transferring calls, which often includes repeating important details.

AI-generated summaries are available on both the mobile and desktop versions of Teams as long as you have a Microsoft 365 Copilot license and Teams Phone licensing.

Earlier this year, Teams made it easier to access the meeting chat while sharing a window or screen. The feature places chats on top of the meeting, keeping the conversation visible only to the presenter.

That feature would have come in handy during Microsoft's own Build 2025 event. During a live stream at Build, Microsoft's head of AI security, Neta Haiby, accidentally shared messages regarding plans of an expanded partnership between Walmart and Microsoft.

People have asked for the ability to blur messages for at least a year, likely longer.

It appears Microsoft and the developers behind Teams listen to feedback from users and keep an eye on how the app is used.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams is in headlines for the wrong reasons

WAR OF THE WORLDS | Amazon Prime Official Trailer (2025) - Ice Cube - YouTube Watch On

The folks at Microsoft are likely happy to see Teams in the headlines for gaining features. The communication platform was a central plot point in one of the worst films of the year, War of the Worlds.

At one point, the new War of the Worlds had a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has since skyrocketed in popularity to 3%. War of the Worlds is a "screenlife" movie. That style of film shows a story through a computer screen or other devices.

It's a novel concept that makes sense. If aliens invaded in 2025, we'd all likely watch it through a phone, computer, or TV. Microsoft Teams is one of the apps the main character of the film uses to communicate with his daughter and other key characters.

But the execution of the film has received harsh criticism. The movie's audience score sits at 21%. Rough.