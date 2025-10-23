Microsoft Teams is about to become a lapdog for your boss — automatically snitching on your live location when connected to the office Wi-Fi

The app will now let your boss know when you're in the office or not, based on your connection to the office's Wi-Fi network.

Microsoft Teams app seen displayed on a smartphone screen and a Microsoft Teams logo on a laptop in the background.
Microsoft is developing a Teams feature that auto-updates a user's work location when connected to their office's Wi-Fi network. (Image credit: Getty Images | SOPA Images)

As you may know, Microsoft Teams has been under scrutiny for bundling Teams with Office 365, with rivals like Salesforce's Slack citing anticompetitive business practices. In 2023, the tech giant caved to antitrust pressure, forcing it to unbundle Teams from Office 365. This means users can purchase Office plans without Teams or Teams as a standalone service.

More recently, Microsoft dodged a hefty fine from the European Commission by changing the pricing of Office 365 and Microsoft 365. Both services will now be provided without Teams at a lower cost. For context, you'll have to purchase Teams as a standalone service for approximately $5.50 (€5) per user per month.

What is Microsoft Teams?

Microsoft Teams is like a desktop and mobile application designed for communication, file sharing, and more collaborative tools all in one place. It features "channels" for larger feeds and group chats or individual direct messages for more specific needs, alongside support for video calling. Similar to its competitor Slack, it makes working from home as realistic as working from an office.

