The new Office icons that were announced today.

Microsoft has announced a new subscription plan that brings together the best of Microsoft 365 and Copilot Pro dubbed Microsoft 365 Premium. Up until now, both Microsoft 365 and Copilot Pro have been separate subscriptions, costing up to $12.99 a month for Microsoft 365 and $19.99 a month for Copilot Pro.

Microsoft 365 Premium combines access to Microsoft's Office suite and Copilot Pro features for $19.99, which includes higher usage limits, and access to Copilot Pro features such as Copilot Labs and Actions.

"Microsoft 365 Premium combines everything in our Microsoft 365 Family and Copilot Pro subscriptions—and then some—for just $19.99 per month, bringing together the productivity apps you know and trust with our most advanced AI features and our highest usage limits available today" says Microsoft Executive Vice President, Yusef Mehdi. "This new subscription was built specifically for any individual looking to tackle the most demanding productivity tasks, from conducting deep research into a new business idea to nailing an important presentation at work."

Here's everything the new subscription comes with:

Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook desktop apps with Copilot built in

Access to Researcher and Analyst—powerful reasoning agents announced for our commercial customers earlier this year (available in the Microsoft 365 Copilot desktop app today and coming soon to the Word, PowerPoint, and Excel apps)

Early access to innovative features like Office Agent and Agent Mode that transform a single prompt into expert-quality documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

Our highest usage limits for select features like 4o image generation and Voice (coming soon) in the Microsoft 365 Copilot, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook apps

Highest usage limits for select features like 4o image generation, Podcasts, Deep Research, Vision, and Actions in the Copilot app

Access to our new Photos Agent in the Microsoft 365 Copilot app (coming soon)

1 TB of secure cloud storage per person

Microsoft Defender advanced security

In addition to the new subscription, Microsoft is also updating all of the Office app icons, including Word, PowerPoint, Teams, and Outlook, with shiny new rounder iconography. The new icons are expected to rollout to all Microsoft 365 subscribers in the coming weeks.

Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family will continue to exist, and you can check out the pricing plans at this link.