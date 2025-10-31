Canva takes direct aim at Adobe's egregious prices and moves Affinity to a free model — Here's what all this means for creators

Affinity wants to offer creative freedom without the strings of a subscription, in an apparent jab against Adobe.

Affinity goes free, taking aim at Adobe's expensive Creative Cloud. (Image credit: Adobe)

Affinity, one of the only tools that competes directly with Adobe’s photo and design suite, is now completely free. It arrives as a single, reimagined app that unifies photo editing, vector design, and layout tools in one place. According to Affinity, it is free forever for everyone on Windows and macOS, with an iPad version coming soon.

Affinity is now part of Canva after last year’s acquisition, and the company is seemingly sticking to its promise to preserve the product’s power and feel. There is no stripped-back tier here. You can download it, use the full suite, and never touch a subscription if you do not want to.

Affinity becomes free forever

