Canva takes direct aim at Adobe's egregious prices and moves Affinity to a free model — Here's what all this means for creators

Affinity, one of the only tools that competes directly with Adobe’s photo and design suite, is now completely free. It arrives as a single, reimagined app that unifies photo editing, vector design, and layout tools in one place. According to Affinity, it is free forever for everyone on Windows and macOS, with an iPad version coming soon.

Affinity is now part of Canva after last year’s acquisition, and the company is seemingly sticking to its promise to preserve the product’s power and feel. There is no stripped-back tier here. You can download it, use the full suite, and never touch a subscription if you do not want to.

There is an optional Canva Premium subscription, which unlocks Canva AI tools inside Affinity, but it is not pushed on you. I used Affinity Photo before this update, and this new all-in-one app feels great so far, especially for photo editing.

This move stands in sharp contrast to Adobe. Photoshop alone costs $22.99 a month if billed annually, or $34.99 if you pay month to month. Try to cancel, and you are hit with a fee for leaving early if you’re on the annual plan. If you thought Adobe’s pricing was already frustrating, this change from Affinity makes it look even more out of touch.

Affinity becomes free forever