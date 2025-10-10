Copilot is getting some new productivity features you'll want to use.

Microsoft recently announced that it has started rolling out a new update for its Copilot app on Windows 11. The update ships with several notable changes and improvements, including Connectors and Document creation.

However, it's worth noting that these changes are rolling out to Windows Insiders exclusively (version 1.25095.161.0 and higher) in waves before they ship to broad availability. As such, you might not be able to access them till later on.

Right off the bat, the new update brings Connectors to the Copilot app on Windows, which will allow users to connect to personal service, including OneDrive, Outlook (including email, contacts, and calendar), Google Drive, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts to the platform. This way, users will be able to easily retrieve relevant information and content across multiple accounts through natural language search.

What's more, the new feature isn't exclusive to Microsoft accounts, you can link third-party accounts to Copilot, too. To link Copilot to your accounts, navigate through the app's Settings page and scroll down to the Connectors option. Then, select the services you'd like to connect to the Copilot app on Windows.

Next up, the new Copilot app update will allow users to create and export content into multiple file formats, including Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PDFs, or PowerPoint presentations using a simple prompt.

With just a prompt, you can instantly turn ideas, notes, and data into shareable and editable documents with no extra steps or tools required. And for responses with 600 characters or more, Copilot also includes a default export button that lets you send text directly to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, or PDF. Microsoft

This news comes after Microsoft recently changed how millions interact with Word, now saving new Word documents to OneDrive by default as long as you've enabled the autosave option. This has sparked heated debates and concerns over privacy and local storage.

Microsoft is also poised to ship a new OneDrive app for Windows 11 next year. The app will ship with an overhauled user experience designed to make viewing and editing photos more seamless.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!