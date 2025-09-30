Is your PC getting the Windows 11 2025 Update on September 30, 2025?

Microsoft is officially rolling out the Windows 11 2025 Update (version 25H2) for compatible devices, including Copilot+ PCs.

Starting September 30, 2025, is the beginning of the gradual rollout as an optional update, and it'll take some time for the update to reach every device. In addition, since this incremental update shares the same core file system as version 24H2, it'll install as a cumulative update for devices already running the 2024 Update.

On the other hand, computers using an older release (such as Windows 11 version 23H2 or another release, including Windows 10) will require a complete reinstallation to upgrade.

Regardless of the version currently installed on your device, you can install the feature update using the "Windows Update" settings, as well as using the "Installation Assistant" or the ISO file.

This guide outlines the Microsoft servicing approach for upgrading devices to the Windows 11 2025 Update.

On September 30, 2025, the software giant began the gradual rollout of Windows 11 version 25H2 for devices already running version 24H2 that have the option to turn on the latest update as soon as it becomes available. However, it won't download automatically. You will have to manually trigger the upgrade process from the "Windows Update" settings page.

Also, only devices known to be fully compatible will be among the first to receive the update. In the following weeks and months, the company will continue to monitor the rollout, and the enablement package will then expand to additional hardware configurations.

Furthermore, since the feature update is based on the same file system as version 24H2, it won't require reinstallation.

One thing to note is that several factors can also impact when the new version will be ready for your device. For instance, if the servicing pipeline detects an issue with your hardware configuration or peripherals, incompatible drivers, apps, or security programs, you will be given the option to upgrade once the problem is resolved, but not before. Your geographical location can also determine when the feature update will arrive on your computer.

If you're running Windows 11 version 23H2 or Windows 10 version 22H2, you'll first need to install version 24H2, which requires a complete reinstallation of the operating system. After that, you can install the 25H2 enablement package. However, in the future, the company may offer the option to upgrade directly to version 24H2.

Yes, Microsoft offers multiple ways to update your computer to a new version of the operating system.

If you're on version 24H2, it's recommended to use the "Windows Update" settings.

On the other hand, if you're still using version 23H2 or Windows 10 22H2, you can also use the "Windows Update" settings. However, since any of these options will perform a reinstallation, you can also use the Installation Assistant or the ISO file.

The easiest way to install version 25H2 is to trigger the download manually through update settings. You can do this from the "Windows Update" settings by turning on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" toggle switch and using the "Check for updates" option to force the upgrade.

Installation Assistant

The Installation Assistant is a tool that allows you to update to the latest version when the system's mechanism isn't working. However, anyone can install version 25H2 on a computer as it becomes available.

After the tool becomes available for Windows 11 2025 Update, click the "Download Now" button to download the tool from this Microsoft support website. Once you have the utility, simply launch the installer and click the "Accept and install" button.

Official ISO file

The third option involves mounting the ISO with the installation files on File Explorer to launch the same setup experience as when using a USB flash drive.

You can download the Windows 11 2025 Update ISO file from the Microsoft support website, located under the "Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for x64 devices" section, by clicking the "Download" button.

