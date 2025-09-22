Microsoft's official Windows 11 version 25H2 RTM ISO media is now available — Download all 38 languages here for x64 or Arm64

Microsoft is just about ready to announce the general availability of its next Windows 11 version update, known as version 25H2. We know this because the update had reached the final testing stages a handful of weeks ago, and now, the official final RTM build for version 25H2 has been uploaded to Microsoft's servers.

RTM, for those who may not know, is an old school Windows term that stands for Released To Manufacturing, which means it's the build that Microsoft will send to PC makers for pre-loading onto new hardware with version 25H2 preinstalled. Microsoft no longer uses the phrase RTM publicly, but it still exists.

Windows 11 build 26200.6584 appears to be the golden number that Microsoft is going to release to the public imminently. The ISOs for the build are now online, and can be downloaded directly from Microsoft's servers if you don't want to wait for an official general availability date.

The ISOs are available in 38 languages, and include Home, Pro, and Education editions. Each ISO varies slightly in size, but are an average of around 7GB for x64, and a few hundred megabytes smaller for Arm64.

Download Windows 11 version 25H2 for x64 and Arm64

Windows 11 version 25H2 RTM Build 26200.6584 is hosted directly on Microsoft's servers and are the official media for this release. Select your language below and the ISO will begin to download. The ISOs are available in both x64 (for Intel/AMD PCs) and Arm64 (for Snapdragon PCs,) so be sure to select the right architecture and language.

Microsoft has already confirmed that Windows 11 version 25H2 has no new features over version 24H2. Both share the same servicing and pipeline channels, and so features that are build for 25H2 will also end up on 24H2, and vice versa. That also means there should be no app or driver compatibility, device performance, or platform stability discrepancies between the two releases.

You should still upgrade to version 25H2 however, as it resets Microsoft's support lifecycle clock and will receive security updates and bug fixes for longer than version 24H2. Version 25H2 will have 24 months of support from its general availability date, whereas Windows 11 version 24H2 is already a year into its lifecycle.