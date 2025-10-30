Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 11 23H2 — here’s what you need to do before November 11

Hot on the heels of Windows 10's end of support, Microsoft is just over two weeks away from ending support for another active version of Windows. This time, Windows 11 version 23H2 is reaching end of life, with its official end of support date set for November 11, 2025.

Windows 11 version 23H2 was first released in October 2023, and as has been the case with all consumer versions of Windows 11 to date, was only ever promised 24 months of support. Two years are now up, and individuals still running this older version of Windows 11 will now need to upgrade to either 24H2 or 25H2 to remain supported.

Remaining supported is important if you wish to continue receiving important security updates, as well as bug fixes and new features. If you choose to remain on Windows 11 version 23H2 after support ends, you'll be vulnerable to any security exploits that are discovered in the OS after November 11.