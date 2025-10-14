The final mainstream OS update for Windows 10 has now been released.

Windows 10 has been on the market for over a decade, and has been updated hundreds of times with new features since its debut in 2015. Since Windows 11, Microsoft has slowly encouraged users to make the switch, but hundreds of millions of Windows users are still on Windows 10 as of today.

Microsoft has now officially ended support for Windows 10, marking the end of an era. The company has now released the final mainstream OS update for Windows 10 users, and with it has confirmed that Windows 10 has now reached end of servicing.

"Windows 10 has reached end of service. Devices running the following versions of Windows 10 will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats. To continue receiving security and quality updates, Microsoft recommends upgrading to the latest version of Windows 11."

Here are all the versions of Windows 10 that are no longer supported as of October 14:

Windows 10, version 1507 (RTM)

Windows 10 2015 LTSB

Windows 10, version 1511

Windows 10, version 1607

Windows 10 2016 LTSB

Windows 10, version 1703

Windows 10, version 1709

Windows 10, version 1803

Windows 10, version 1809

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019

Windows 10, version 1903

Windows 10, version 1909

Windows 10, version 2004

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10, version 22H2

Microsoft is offering Windows 10 users a year of extended security updates, but they must register with Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program to be eligible to receive them. The program is free, but you must sign-in with a Microsoft account to enroll. Alternatively, you can pay Microsoft $30 or 1,000 Microsoft reward points.

Failing to enroll in the ESU program will result in your PC being at risk of any security vulnerabilities that are discovered in the Windows OS going forward. You will no longer receive monthly updates that patch security holes, and so it's important to be careful on a PC that is connected to the internet without the latest security updates.

The company has released one last mainstream OS update for all Windows 10 users that addresses a handful of bug fixes and security exploits, which can be downloaded from Windows Update now. But there will be no more mainstream OS updates going forward.

The only edition of Windows 10 that is still supported is a special commercial only edition called Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, which will remain supported with security updates until 2032. Unfortunately, this edition of Windows 10 is not legally obtainable by individuals or consumers.