Microsoft admits that Windows 10 is wrongly telling users they're out of support — here's the fix

A Windows Update bug is causing Windows 10 users to see an error when they check for updates, even when enrolled into Microsoft's extended support program.

Windows Update Insider
Windows update might tell you you're unsupported, even if you're not. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 PCs that have enrolled into the Extended Security Update (ESU) program might incorrectly be telling users that their PC is now out of support.

As of October 14, Windows 10 reached end of mainstream support. However, thanks to Microsoft's ESU program, users can continue to safely use Windows 10 with security updates for at least one more year.