Microsoft admits that Windows 10 is wrongly telling users they're out of support — here's the fix

Windows update might tell you you're unsupported, even if you're not.

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 PCs that have enrolled into the Extended Security Update (ESU) program might incorrectly be telling users that their PC is now out of support.

As of October 14, Windows 10 reached end of mainstream support. However, thanks to Microsoft's ESU program, users can continue to safely use Windows 10 with security updates for at least one more year.

PCs that enroll into the program should continue to receive security updates, but a bug is causing Windows Update to display an error instead, telling users that Windows 10 has reached end of support.

When this error appears, it's not possible to click the check for updates button. Luckily, Microsoft says that there's nothing to be worried about, and that Windows Update will still successfully download and install the latest security updates as issued via the ESU program.

"The message, "Your version of Windows has reached the end of support", might incorrectly display in the Windows Update Settings page" M