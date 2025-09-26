You no longer need to sync your PC settings to the cloud, but a Microsoft account is still required to enroll and maintain security updates.

Yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that it would be making access to Windows 10’s extended support updates (ESU) program completely free for users in the European Economic Area (EEA,) removing the requirement that would have forced users to sync their PC settings to the cloud via a Microsoft account for access to security updates.

Now, the company has outlined new requirements for its free ESU program in the EEA. While users will no longer be required to sync PC settings to the cloud, users will instead now be expected to authenticate with a Microsoft account at least once every 60 days, or risk having access to extended security updates revoked on their PC.

“If your Microsoft Account is not used to sign in for a period of up to 60 days, ESU updates will be discontinued, and you’ll need to re-enroll by signing in using the same MSA,” says the Windows 10 ESU FAQ website. This means that although access to the ESU program is now totally free, you will still be expected to sign-in with a Microsoft account to enroll your PC into extended updates.

According to the support website, Microsoft will check to see how long it’s been since you last signed-in with a Microsoft account. If more than 60 days have passed, your PC will be removed from the ESU program, and you’ll have to re-enroll again by authenticating with a Microsoft account.

It’s clear that Microsoft has designed access to the free ESU program in a way that only benefits the user if they choose to switch their local account to a Microsoft account. If you already sign-in with a Microsoft account on Windows 10, you won’t have to worry about remaining in the ESU program, but for those who use a local account on Windows 10, this is going to be a nuisance.

The good news is that it seems there will be no penalty if your PC does get removed from the ESU program. You’ll be able to re-enroll the PC with a Microsoft account, no questions asked, and you should be able to then unlink your local account for another 60 days of free security updates.

Of course, Microsoft would much rather you just upgraded to Windows 11, but millions of Windows 10 PCs are in-eligible for that upgrade, and so have no choice but to remain on Windows 10 for the foreseeable future. Windows 10’s consumer ESU program will only run for one year after support ends, and so users will be out of luck come October 2026.

For Windows 10 users outside of the EEA, the ESU program remains unchanged. Access is free if you sign-in and sync your PC settings to the cloud, or pay $30 or 1,000 Microsoft reward points. Windows 10's official end of support date is scheduled for October 14, 2025.