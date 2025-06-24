Microsoft makes Windows 10 security updates FREE for an extra year — but there's a catch, and you might not like it

Microsoft has announced that it’s making Windows 10’s extended security updates (ESU) program free for anyone who syncs their PC settings data to the cloud via a Microsoft Account, using the new Windows Backup app. While mainstream support still ends on October 14 this year, the company is making it very easy to remain supported via security updates until October 2026 for free.

The Windows 10 ESU program was first announced last year, and it costs $30 per device if you choose not to sign in with a Microsoft Account and sync your PC settings to the cloud. Alternatively, you can also pay 1,000 Microsoft Reward points if you don’t want to give over hard cash. Enrolling your PC into the ESU program is done via a dedicated app that will begin rolling out in July.

The Windows Backup app is already available on Windows 10, and lets you sync documents and pictures, as well as apps, credentials, and PC settings to the cloud via a Microsoft Account. The backup utilizes OneDrive, which provides each user 5GB of cloud storage for free.

The Windows Backup app will need to be set up if you want free security updates beyond October 2025. (Image credit: Windows Central)

With more than half of the Windows user base still running Windows 10, Microsoft is clearly starting to worry that, come October, over half a billion PCs will be left unsupported and vulnerable to newly discovered security threats. Making access to the ESU program free ensures a large number of that user base will remain secure for an additional year.

If you don't want to use a Microsoft Account to backup your PC settings to the cloud, and don't want to pay for extended security updates, you will be left unsupported on Windows 10 come October 14, 2025. Not much will change right away, but over time, as security vulnerabilities are discovered on Windows 10, your PC will slowly become more at risk.

It's important to remember that the ESU program is for security updates only. Microsoft will cease technical support for Windows 10 on October 14, regardless of whether you sign in with a Microsoft Account or pay $30. The ESU program is for security updates only, not feature updates or even bug fixes.

Microsoft would really rather most Windows 10 users upgrade to Windows 11, whether that be on an eligible Windows 10 device or by purchasing a new Windows 11 PC. The ESU program is designed for people who have no choice but to stay on Windows 10 for now, and it will only last an additional year. After October 2026, you will be out of luck.

What are your thoughts on Microsoft making the Windows 10 ESU program free if you sign in with a Microsoft Account and sync your PC settings to the cloud via Windows Backup? Let us know in the comments.