Will you sync your Windows 10 PC data to the cloud for free access to security updates beyond 2025?

This is the experience Microsoft wants you to sign-up for to continue getting security updates on Windows 10.

Microsoft has announced a major change to its post mainstream support strategy for Windows 10, now allowing users to continue receiving vital security updates for an additional year beyond October 2025 for free, in exchange for backing up their PCs settings data to the cloud via a Microsoft Account.

It's the first time in history that Microsoft has done this. Previously, extended security updates were an enterprise-only thing, and usually cost a pretty penny. Microsoft doesn't actually want users to stay on Windows 10 beyond October 2025, but it knows that millions of people don't currently have a choice, or just don't want to.

While the company is under no obligation to support these users beyond October, it is interesting to see Microsoft provide an olive branch of sorts, one that also benefits it by increasing Microsoft Account and OneDrive usage. On paper, it does seem like a fair trade, but are you happy with the idea of handing over your PC's data in exchange for continued security updates?

There are benefits to doing this. It should finally encourage Windows 10 users to prepare for switching to a new PC. With all their apps, settings, and data backed up to the cloud, when the time does come to switch to a Windows 11 device, the process will be far more seamless for them, as all their important apps, information, and settings will be ready to sync right from the get-go.

For those who don't want to back up their PC data to the cloud, Microsoft is also offering another inexpensive way of enrolling your PC in the extended security updates program via the Microsoft Rewards program. It will cost just 1,000 points, which roughly equates to a handful of dollars in real-world currency.

Rewards points are earned by using Microsoft services like Bing and buying apps, games, and hardware on the Microsoft Store. If you've been using Microsoft services for years, you might have racked up a few thousand points without even knowing, essentially making this another free method without needing to back up to the cloud.

So, realistically, there are two free ways of remaining secure on Windows 10 beyond October 2025 if you've been using Windows 10 with a Microsoft Account already. The third alternative is to pay $30, which only makes sense if you are adamant that your Windows 10 PC will never see a Microsoft Account linked to it.

Ultimately, if Microsoft can't get you to update to Windows 11, it's going to ask you to link your PC with a Microsoft Account and sync with the cloud, use its services to rack up 1,000 points, or pay them $30 to remain secure. After 10 years of free support, I think that's a fair deal.

Alternatively, you could buy a Mac, or switch to Linux.

Microsoft will end mainstream support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. From that date onward, you will need to enroll in the extended security updates program to remain secure on the platform.