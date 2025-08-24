I can be rational and accept the limitations of small-scale, limited-edition collaborations between brands. I can accept that some partnerships make most sense in specific markets (even if I'm not a part of those markets), and that the economy of scale means collaborations may not always target the products I'd personally use.

It's good to know, however, that the disappointments of reality can occasionally be subverted. Case in point: Razer remembering that I don't live in China, and therefore was unable to appreciate its special edition gaming headset inspired by one of my top three favorite Pokémon of all time.

The full force of my delusion reassures me that you, dear reader, understand exactly where I'm going with this — the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition is finally available in global markets, and I've been fortunate enough to already get my hands on it.

Unboxing the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition

Image 1 of 3 Nothing about the Gengar Edition feels like Razer cheaped out compared to the normal version, even the packaging. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) This is still the same fundamental headset people have already been using for years, though. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) This Gengar Edition does look really good, though. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Razer has been going hard with its brand collaborations lately, and some have been pretty awesome. We more-or-less know what to expect, though, so I wasn't particularly surprised by what I found when unboxing this ghost-ified gaming headset.

This is the Razer Kraken Kitty V2, a wired USB, PC gaming headset with a $100 price tag, modest hardware, and an adorable design. It's the perfect base to do some limited-edition designs, and it makes complete sense to use it here.

You'll find the Gengar Edition safely encapsulated in its custom packaging, but the contents of the box are the same — it's the headset, its permanently attached cable, and some paperwork.

Razer did a good job designing this spooky Gengar headset, but you are paying quite a bit extra for it.

Razer rarely sticks to the basics with its limited-edition gear, though, so don't expect this to be a regular Kraken Kitty V2 spray-painted purple. The whole headset gets a tasteful shift in hues, with clashing purples in the plastics and cushions, bright red fabric in the ear cups, some hidden ghosties, and Gengar's iconic head and back spines replacing the standard cat ears.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's well done, but the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition also costs $139.99 at Razer.com, a $40 premium that makes it far pricier than what you'd normally pay for this caliber of gaming headset.

Not the headset I'd use, but it's the Pokémon I'd choose

Image 1 of 4 I love how Razer did Gengar's spines, and the contrasting colors. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) Gengar is hidden in the earcups, and yes there is RGB lighting. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) This is what made the Kraken Kitty V2 the right headset for this limited edition. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) I love the splash of red inside the earcups. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I recently went hands-on with the Razer x Pokémon Collection, and I mostly really enjoyed what felt like a well-rounded and thoughtfully designed set of gaming gear. It also made me hopeful that we'd see some other Razer collaborations hit global markets, like, hm, I don't know, the Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition that was exclusive to China for nearly a year?

I'm ecstatic now that it's here, as Gengar is one of my top three favorite Pokémon of all time (Absol and Umbreon are the other two, if you were curious). It's a good-looking headset, too, but I definitely see it more as a collector's item than anything else.

The Kraken Kitty V2 is a fine wired gaming headset, but it's also showing its age, and these limited editions always cost significantly more. When your product's whole thing is offering a great value, any noticeable price increase is a tough pill to swallow — a 40% price increase just feels ridiculous.

This is a really good limited-edition headset for Gengar fans, but it's not the best headset for actual gamers.

Still, I'm happy this headset is more widely available now, and I think it'll make a lot of hardcore Gengar fans really happy (even if they don't end up using it as their primary gaming headset). It's a fantastically spooky design built onto an already-adorable headset, and there's no such thing as "too many Gengar collectibles."

Now I just need Razer to release a new ultra-premium, wireless Kraken Kitty headset and design an awesome, extremely detailed Shiny Umbreon special edition. You only have to make one, Razer, and no one else has to know.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition is now available for $139.99 at Razer.com. If you'd rather go full Pikachu, the Razer Kraken V4 X Pokémon Edition is also available for $99.99 at Razer.com, which does feel like a more approachable price.