Razer’s Barracuda X headset works on nearly everything — now under $70 in multiple colors

Deals
By published

Save big on Razer’s multi-platform Barracuda X wireless headset today.

Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset featured in Windows Central Deals promotion, showcasing black, white, and pink color options.
(Image credit: Razer)

Originally priced at $99.99, the black edition Barracuda X gaming headset is now on sale for as low as $66.49 at Amazon, with additional models also discounted to the same price during Amazon Prime Day.

The white edition currently sits at $69.99 at Amazon, while the limited PUBG edition drops from $129.99 to $104.99 at Amazon, making it a rare deal for fans of the battle royale classic.

Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset
Black edition headset
Save 34% ($33.50)
Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset: was $99.99 now $66.49 at Amazon

Why buy: Lightweight 250g design, multi-device support via USB-C dongle (PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android), detachable cardioid mic, 20-hour battery life.

Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 See at: Amazon.com

Read more
View Deal
The Barracuda X - Pink Edition
Pink and Razer
Save 34% ($33.50)
The Barracuda X - Pink Edition: was $99.99 now $66.49 at Amazon

Why buy it: If you prefer the color white and pink over black, this headset has you covered.

Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 See at: Amazon.com

View Deal
Razer Barracuda X - White Edition
Cool and white
Save 30% ($30)
Razer Barracuda X - White Edition: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Why buy it: Prefer the look of a white headset? This will be a better choice for you.

Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 See at: Amazon.com

View Deal
The Barracuda X - PUBG Edition
PUBG Players rejoice
Save 19% ($25)
The Barracuda X - PUBG Edition: was $129.99 now $104.99 at Amazon

Why buy it: If you're into PUBG then this yellow and black PUBG Edition will be a great fit.

Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 See at: Amazon.com

View Deal

Razer’s Barracuda X features and details