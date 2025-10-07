Razer’s Barracuda X headset works on nearly everything — now under $70 in multiple colors
Save big on Razer’s multi-platform Barracuda X wireless headset today.
Originally priced at $99.99, the black edition Barracuda X gaming headset is now on sale for as low as $66.49 at Amazon, with additional models also discounted to the same price during Amazon Prime Day.
The white edition currently sits at $69.99 at Amazon, while the limited PUBG edition drops from $129.99 to $104.99 at Amazon, making it a rare deal for fans of the battle royale classic.
✅ Why buy: Lightweight 250g design, multi-device support via USB-C dongle (PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android), detachable cardioid mic, 20-hour battery life.
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅ Why buy it: If you prefer the color white and pink over black, this headset has you covered.
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅ Why buy it: Prefer the look of a white headset? This will be a better choice for you.
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅ Why buy it: If you're into PUBG then this yellow and black PUBG Edition will be a great fit.
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
