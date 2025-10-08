Experience the sweet sounds of your favorite games and movies for a budget-friendly price.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly gaming headset that doesn't sacrifice audio quality for a cheaper price, then allow me to introduce you to the HyperX CloudX gaming headset for Xbox and PC.

This gaming accessory is packed with advanced tech, a durable yet comfortable design, and a modest MSRP of $49.99. It has become more affordable than ever as it's now available for $39.99 on Amazon.

Why buy the HyperX CloudX headset even though its over two years old?

My colleague Richard Devine using the HyperX CloudX headset.

The HyperX CloudX is regarded as one of the best Xbox accessories in the business, even after its release in 2023, with other modern HyperX products succeeding it, like the HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 headset.

It's built with a detachable mic and 53mm neodymium headphones that can deliver crisp, high-quality audio whether you're chatting to your friends online or listening to a game's audio to immerse yourself in its sound design further.

The mic is also equipped with noise-cancelling, so your friends won't be able to hear distracting background noise when you talk to them online.

The headphones are also very comfy to wear for the user as they are outfitted with smooth, leatherette earcups that can block out background noise, so you won't get distracted while listening to your friends online or your games.

The side profile of the HyperX CloudX gaming headset. (Image credit: Richard Devine | Windows Central)

The HyperX CloudX headset also has a very lightweight frame, so it doesn't wear down the user's head or ears after several hours of use.

However, don't mistake its lightness for fragility, as the HyperX CloudX gaming head has a sturdy and durable build quality that will last you for a very long time.

The only real downsides of the HyperX CloudX gaming headset are that it's a wired-only headset and it's missing several features premium headsets take for granted, like onboard surround sound.

This headset is about as light as a 'cloud'. (Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore | Windows Central)

Overall, this is a brilliant entry-level gaming headset that is a must-have for Xbox and PC players looking to improve their gaming experiences with accessories before committing to premium-grade products.

If what you read has intrigued you, then now's the perfect time to buy the HyperX CloudX, as its inexpensive MSRP of $49.99 has been reduced to $39.99 on Amazon thanks to Amazon Prime Day, which will end later today.

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime membership to access this deal? No, you don't need an Amazon Prime Membership, as this discount is open to the general public to use.

Is the HyperX CloudX headset wireless? No. This is a purely wired headset that connects to devices through a 3.5mm audio jack cable.

Are there other retailers selling this item at discounted prices? Yes, Walmart is selling the HyperX CloudX for a similar cut price tag of $39.99 and HyperX is selling it for £39.98 for UK-only residents.

What systems is it compatible with? The HyperX CloudX headset is compatible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

