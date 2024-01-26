Best Xbox One and Series X|S accessories 2024

Buying Guides
By Jennifer Young
published

Time to Xccessorise with the best Xbox accessories you can get right now.

Xbox Series S
(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)
Jump to:
Quick menu

ExtremeRate Atomic Purple Xbox controller housing

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

 The list in brief
1. Best overall
2. Best Xbox controller (low-end)
3. Best pro-Xbox controller
4. Best budget Xbox headset
5. Best premium Xbox headset
6. Best media accessory
7. Best keyboard
8. Best charging solution
9. Best racing wheel
10. Best storage solution
11. Best TV for Xbox
12. Best small screen
13. Best for Xbox cloud gaming
14. What makes a great accessory?

If you want to get the most out of your Xbox console, you’ll need some accessories to enhance your gaming experience. Whether you have an Xbox One or you’ve upgraded to the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll find a wide range of accessories to suit your needs and budget.

Here at Windows Central, we’re passionate about Xbox and we’ve tested and reviewed a lot of Xbox accessories over the years. We know what makes a good accessory and what doesn’t, and we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve selected the best Xbox accessories in each category, based on their quality, performance, features, and value for money. Whether you’re looking for the best Xbox headsets to immerse yourself in the sound of your games, the best Xbox controllers to gain an edge in competitive games, or the best Xbox accessories to expand your storage and battery life, we’ve got you covered.

Since a recent crackdown on third-party unlicensed accessories, your purchases must be compatible with Xbox too. A casual glance at Amazon listings shows many pretenders out there that either won't work well or even damage your Xbox (dodgy cooling fans with RGB? I'm looking at you).

In this article, you’ll find our top picks and why we think they’re worth your money. So, read on and discover the best Xbox accessories you can buy right now.

Jennifer Young
Jennifer Young

Jen is a Writer for Windows Central, with a passion for all things gaming and Microsoft. She has been playing Xbox since the Xbox 360 era and has used, abused and broken more Xbox accessories (sometimes on purpose) than you can shake a controller at. She knows what makes a great accessory and what doesn’t, and she’s here to share her expertise with you.

The quick list

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller.The best

1. Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller

The best overall Xbox accessory

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, a more affordable alternative to the premium Elite Series 2, is impressive. Despite lacking some accessories, such as adjustable triggers and a variety of colors available separately from Extreme Rate it retains all the key features. With a perfect match for the Xbox Series S in particular, the Core offers a stunning look, and comfort, and gets frequent sale opportunities. It also comes in Red or Blue.

Read more below

Xbox Controller Stormcloud vaporBest standard controller

2. Xbox Wireless Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition

Bext Xbox controller (low-end)

One thing Xbox does well is offer numerous options for its controllers. The shape and feel of the basic Xbox controller is hard to beat, and it's virtually impossible to pick a favorite color. Whether you want the moody swirls of the Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition or the exquisite sheen of the Gold Shadow, you'll no doubt find a controller design to suit your tastes. All the standard Xbox controllers are compatible with Xbox and Windows PC, and mobile via Bluetooth.

Read more below

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller3rd party greatness

3. Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller

Best pro controller for Xbox

In the contest against the Xbox Elite Series 2, the Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller emerges as the ultimate gamepad for premium gaming on Xbox and PC. Offering a full-color command display for customizable settings, social media notifications, and easy dashboard access, it provides extensive adjustments like button mapping, vibration intensity, audio enhancements, and RGB lighting. The controller features four mappable microswitch buttons, adjustable triggers, and AntiDrift thumbsticks for precise aim and control, ensuring a top-tier gaming experience.

Read more below

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max in PinkBudget wireless

4. Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max

Best budget headset

One of my absolute favorite headsets, the Turtle Beach Stealth range is incredibly comfortable, with 48+ hour battery life, immersive surround sound and a clear and crisp mic quality that surpasses expectations in this price bracket. The headset comes in Pink, Teal or Black.

Read more below

Turtle Beach Stealth ProBest of the Best

5. Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset

Best Xbox headset (premium)

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro does it all. Maximum comfort. Top-tier construction. Swappable batteries. Interference-free Bluetooth and Xbox wireless sound mixing. Great mic. Great on-ear controls. And sexy design.

Read more below 

PDP Media Remote for XboxMedia made easy

6. PDP Media Remote

Best media control

The PDP Media Remote gets our pick as the best media remote for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to use your console for its movie and tv streaming capabilities this is a great accessory. More compact than the previous model and with backlighting, this is a great solution if you get annoyed with the Xbox controller turning off when you want to control your media. 

Read more below

More Xbox accessories

Echo Dot 5th GenBest companion

Amazon Echo 4th-gen smart speaker

The best Xbox companion accessory

Amazon Echo speakers now allow voice control for your Xbox console, providing a nostalgic experience reminiscent of the Kinect era. The Echo Dot, my preferred choice with a spherical shape matching the Xbox logo, is affordable. For even more savings, consider the smaller and cheaper Echo Pop. Both models offer various color options to coordinate with your console.

Gingin 8K HDMI SwitchSwitch Consoles

HDMI Switcher

More HDMI

If you like to play on multiple devices, an HDMI switch is a convenient upgrade from bending over the back of your TV and scrambling for wires. We recommend this powered model that plugs straight into your Xbox USB switch. The separate power source will ensure it doesn't glitch out like an unpowered HDMI switch.

Xbox Game Pass UltimateGAMES GAMES GAMES
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The Netflix of Gaming

The essential subscription for any Xbox owner, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best value in gaming, period. Giving access to 100s of games across console, PC and the Xbox Cloud with prices starting at $16.99 a month. Now with EA Play, Bethesda titles and soon ABK, the library is getting bigger and better. 

The best Xbox accessories in 2024

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Below you'll find why I've chosen each product as the best in it's respective category. Many of these have been reviewed either by myself or had hands on time with any one of the team here at Windows Central, and since it was so difficult to choose the absolute best I want to give you some other options in each category. 

The best overall Xbox accessory

Windows Central Best Award

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

1. Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller

The best overall Xbox accessory

Reasons to buy

+
Fully configurable, with trigger locks, joystick tension control, and more
+
Feels great and balanced in the hand
+
Has industry-leading battery life

Reasons to avoid

-
Doesn't include the rear paddles
-
Doesn't have 'pro' features like hall-effect that we expect in 2024

It may seem at odds with the original review of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core that received only 3.5 stars that I'm placing it as the best Xbox accessory. At the time of launch though in 2022 and at an MSRP of $129.99, it didn't seem the best value proposition given it didn't have the bells and whistles and changing parts of the slightly more expensive Elite Controller Series 2. At the time, the price simply wasn't cheap enough given those missing parts and it cost a whole $60 to include them. At launch, a controller only $50 cheaper than the original just... wasn't a great deal?

Now in 2024 however, the Elite Series 2 Core can be acquired as low as $80 in sales making it the perfect balance of price and performance between the standard Xbox controllers and the much more pricey Elite Series 2. We also have many more budget-friendly options now for the included extras, namely from brands like Extreme Rate and SCUF if you really want those back paddles.

This controller is basically an upgraded version of the Xbox Elite Series 2, with a few notable differences. You still get a lot of customization options. You can lock the triggers at three different levels, which can help you fire faster with semi-automatic weapons in shooter games, for example. You can also change the tension of the joysticks with a key that comes with the controller. This can help you adjust the sensitivity of the joysticks, which can improve your accuracy in some situations.

The controller has all the standard features of an Xbox controller. It has a special port at the bottom for accessories like keypads, and a 3.5mm audio port next to it. It comes with a USB-C braided cable that you can use to charge it. The battery life is amazing, over 40 hours with a high-quality built-in battery. I like this controller more than my regular Xbox controller because I don’t have to worry about changing AA rechargeable batteries that often run out of juice or wear out.

The Elite Series 2 controllers have a profile switch that lets you set up three different configurations of buttons and settings. This can be handy, especially on Windows PCs, where you can play different types of games and emulators that may not follow the standard Xbox controller layout. You can also change the color of the LED on the Xbox buttons (I like to change mine to red when I'm playing Diablo).

The Elite Series 2 controllers have rubber grips that make them comfortable and easy to hold for long periods. The thumbsticks and triggers also have a good grip. It's the most comfortable pad I own, hands down.

I still think Xbox controllers are the best in the market when it comes to ergonomics, accessibility, and usability. The Elite controller makes it even better, and this version is a good way to get it — IF you can get it on sale. 

The best low end Xbox controller

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

2. Xbox Wireless Controller

The best low end Xbox controller

Reasons to buy

+
Best form factor and ergonomic design at this price
+
Satisfying clicky button responses
+
Share button is super handy 
+
Comes in so many colors and designs you want to collect them

Reasons to avoid

-
Competitors like GameSir are doing Hall Effect and micro switch buttons for the same price (albeit wired)
-
No rear buttons 

Microsoft prioritized compatibility in the rollout of the Xbox Series X|S consoles, ensuring a seamless transition for games and accessories to the new generation. This player-centric approach garnered significant goodwill, reflecting Microsoft's commitment to its audience. However, some questioned whether this focus on continuity limited the potential for a groundbreaking generational leap in gaming innovation.

Now, let's talk controllers. The Xbox Series X|S Controller looks kinda like its older siblings, but don't be fooled — it's like the cool, refined version. Inspired by the classic Xbox 360 controller, they added some tweaks for extra comfort and smoother gameplay. It's more rounded, the buttons are in just the right places, and they even fixed that soft-button-press issue from before. They also threw in a "Share" button for quick content capture, which is great for taking quick screenshots. What's really wild though is the variety — these controllers come in all sorts of awesome designs and colors. It's like they're trying to make us all collectors or something. Honestly, it's working, I pick up one in every damn sale. Microsoft's been on this controller evolution journey for two decades, and the Series X|S controller is proof they're not slowing down. Cheers to progress and gaming in style.

The best pro Xbox controller

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

3. Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Pro Wireless Controller

Giving the Elite a run for it's money

Reasons to buy

+
Pleasing mechanical buttons and great triggers
+
Pro-aim function like cheat mode for shooters
+
Comfortable and light 
+
Charge through hard case and dock included
+
Screen for on the fly customization

Reasons to avoid

-
Buggy software
-
Social notifications do not work as advertised
-
Battery life needs a lot of tweaking
-
Expensive

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is a wireless Xbox controller that aims to offer a unique gaming experience with its built-in LCD screen. The screen lets you adjust various settings, such as audio, sensitivity, and vibration, without pausing the game. It also displays social notifications from your friends and other players, so you can stay connected while playing.

The controller feels solid and comfortable in the hands, thanks to its high-quality components and ergonomic design. The hall-effect sticks, triggers, and mechanical face buttons are responsive and precise, giving you an edge in competitive games. The controller also comes with a hard case and a charging dock, which are nice additions to protect and charge your device, and make it feel like a truly luxury product.

However, the Stealth Ultra is not without its flaws. The main issue is the software, which is buggy and inconsistent. The social notification feature is also disappointing, as it often fails to really w