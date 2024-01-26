Best Xbox One and Series X|S accessories 2024

If you want to get the most out of your Xbox console, you’ll need some accessories to enhance your gaming experience. Whether you have an Xbox One or you’ve upgraded to the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll find a wide range of accessories to suit your needs and budget.

Here at Windows Central, we’re passionate about Xbox and we’ve tested and reviewed a lot of Xbox accessories over the years. We know what makes a good accessory and what doesn’t, and we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve selected the best Xbox accessories in each category, based on their quality, performance, features, and value for money. Whether you’re looking for the best Xbox headsets to immerse yourself in the sound of your games, the best Xbox controllers to gain an edge in competitive games, or the best Xbox accessories to expand your storage and battery life, we’ve got you covered.



Since a recent crackdown on third-party unlicensed accessories, your purchases must be compatible with Xbox too. A casual glance at Amazon listings shows many pretenders out there that either won't work well or even damage your Xbox (dodgy cooling fans with RGB? I'm looking at you).



In this article, you’ll find our top picks and why we think they’re worth your money. So, read on and discover the best Xbox accessories you can buy right now.

Jennifer Young Social Links Navigation Writer Jen is a Writer for Windows Central, with a passion for all things gaming and Microsoft. She has been playing Xbox since the Xbox 360 era and has used, abused and broken more Xbox accessories (sometimes on purpose) than you can shake a controller at. She knows what makes a great accessory and what doesn’t, and she’s here to share her expertise with you.

The quick list

More Xbox accessories

Best companion Amazon Echo 4th-gen smart speaker View at Amazon View at Dell View at Best Buy The best Xbox companion accessory



Amazon Echo speakers now allow voice control for your Xbox console, providing a nostalgic experience reminiscent of the Kinect era. The Echo Dot, my preferred choice with a spherical shape matching the Xbox logo, is affordable. For even more savings, consider the smaller and cheaper Echo Pop. Both models offer various color options to coordinate with your console. Switch Consoles HDMI Switcher View at Amazon More HDMI

If you like to play on multiple devices, an HDMI switch is a convenient upgrade from bending over the back of your TV and scrambling for wires. We recommend this powered model that plugs straight into your Xbox USB switch. The separate power source will ensure it doesn't glitch out like an unpowered HDMI switch. GAMES GAMES GAMES Xbox Game Pass Ultimate View at Green Man Gaming View at Best Buy View at GameStop The Netflix of Gaming

The essential subscription for any Xbox owner, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best value in gaming, period. Giving access to 100s of games across console, PC and the Xbox Cloud with prices starting at $16.99 a month. Now with EA Play, Bethesda titles and soon ABK, the library is getting bigger and better.

The best Xbox accessories in 2024

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Below you'll find why I've chosen each product as the best in it's respective category. Many of these have been reviewed either by myself or had hands on time with any one of the team here at Windows Central, and since it was so difficult to choose the absolute best I want to give you some other options in each category.

The best overall Xbox accessory

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

It may seem at odds with the original review of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core that received only 3.5 stars that I'm placing it as the best Xbox accessory. At the time of launch though in 2022 and at an MSRP of $129.99, it didn't seem the best value proposition given it didn't have the bells and whistles and changing parts of the slightly more expensive Elite Controller Series 2. At the time, the price simply wasn't cheap enough given those missing parts and it cost a whole $60 to include them. At launch, a controller only $50 cheaper than the original just... wasn't a great deal?



Now in 2024 however, the Elite Series 2 Core can be acquired as low as $80 in sales making it the perfect balance of price and performance between the standard Xbox controllers and the much more pricey Elite Series 2. We also have many more budget-friendly options now for the included extras, namely from brands like Extreme Rate and SCUF if you really want those back paddles.



This controller is basically an upgraded version of the Xbox Elite Series 2, with a few notable differences. You still get a lot of customization options. You can lock the triggers at three different levels, which can help you fire faster with semi-automatic weapons in shooter games, for example. You can also change the tension of the joysticks with a key that comes with the controller. This can help you adjust the sensitivity of the joysticks, which can improve your accuracy in some situations.

The controller has all the standard features of an Xbox controller. It has a special port at the bottom for accessories like keypads, and a 3.5mm audio port next to it. It comes with a USB-C braided cable that you can use to charge it. The battery life is amazing, over 40 hours with a high-quality built-in battery. I like this controller more than my regular Xbox controller because I don’t have to worry about changing AA rechargeable batteries that often run out of juice or wear out.

The Elite Series 2 controllers have a profile switch that lets you set up three different configurations of buttons and settings. This can be handy, especially on Windows PCs, where you can play different types of games and emulators that may not follow the standard Xbox controller layout. You can also change the color of the LED on the Xbox buttons (I like to change mine to red when I'm playing Diablo).

The Elite Series 2 controllers have rubber grips that make them comfortable and easy to hold for long periods. The thumbsticks and triggers also have a good grip. It's the most comfortable pad I own, hands down.

I still think Xbox controllers are the best in the market when it comes to ergonomics, accessibility, and usability. The Elite controller makes it even better, and this version is a good way to get it — IF you can get it on sale.

The best low end Xbox controller

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

2. Xbox Wireless Controller The best low end Xbox controller Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Dell View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Best form factor and ergonomic design at this price + Satisfying clicky button responses + Share button is super handy + Comes in so many colors and designs you want to collect them Reasons to avoid - Competitors like GameSir are doing Hall Effect and micro switch buttons for the same price (albeit wired) - No rear buttons

Microsoft prioritized compatibility in the rollout of the Xbox Series X|S consoles, ensuring a seamless transition for games and accessories to the new generation. This player-centric approach garnered significant goodwill, reflecting Microsoft's commitment to its audience. However, some questioned whether this focus on continuity limited the potential for a groundbreaking generational leap in gaming innovation.

Now, let's talk controllers. The Xbox Series X|S Controller looks kinda like its older siblings, but don't be fooled — it's like the cool, refined version. Inspired by the classic Xbox 360 controller, they added some tweaks for extra comfort and smoother gameplay. It's more rounded, the buttons are in just the right places, and they even fixed that soft-button-press issue from before. They also threw in a "Share" button for quick content capture, which is great for taking quick screenshots. What's really wild though is the variety — these controllers come in all sorts of awesome designs and colors. It's like they're trying to make us all collectors or something. Honestly, it's working, I pick up one in every damn sale. Microsoft's been on this controller evolution journey for two decades, and the Series X|S controller is proof they're not slowing down. Cheers to progress and gaming in style.

The best pro Xbox controller

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

3. Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Pro Wireless Controller Giving the Elite a run for it's money Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Pleasing mechanical buttons and great triggers + Pro-aim function like cheat mode for shooters + Comfortable and light + Charge through hard case and dock included + Screen for on the fly customization Reasons to avoid - Buggy software - Social notifications do not work as advertised - Battery life needs a lot of tweaking - Expensive

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is a wireless Xbox controller that aims to offer a unique gaming experience with its built-in LCD screen. The screen lets you adjust various settings, such as audio, sensitivity, and vibration, without pausing the game. It also displays social notifications from your friends and other players, so you can stay connected while playing.

The controller feels solid and comfortable in the hands, thanks to its high-quality components and ergonomic design. The hall-effect sticks, triggers, and mechanical face buttons are responsive and precise, giving you an edge in competitive games. The controller also comes with a hard case and a charging dock, which are nice additions to protect and charge your device, and make it feel like a truly luxury product.

However, the Stealth Ultra is not without its flaws. The main issue is the software, which is buggy and inconsistent. The social notification feature is also disappointing, as it often fails to really w