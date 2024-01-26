Best Xbox One and Series X|S accessories 2024
Time to Xccessorise with the best Xbox accessories you can get right now.
- The quick list
- More Xbox accessories
- Best overall
- Basic controller
- Best pro Xbox controller
- Xbox headset on a budget
- Best premium Xbox headset
- Best media accessory
- Best keyboard
- Best for charging
- Best racing wheel
- Best storage solution
- Best TV for Xbox
- Best small screen
- Best for Xbox cloud gaming
- What makes a great accessory?
• The list in brief
1. Best overall
2. Best Xbox controller (low-end)
3. Best pro-Xbox controller
4. Best budget Xbox headset
5. Best premium Xbox headset
6. Best media accessory
7. Best keyboard
8. Best charging solution
9. Best racing wheel
10. Best storage solution
11. Best TV for Xbox
12. Best small screen
13. Best for Xbox cloud gaming
14. What makes a great accessory?
If you want to get the most out of your Xbox console, you’ll need some accessories to enhance your gaming experience. Whether you have an Xbox One or you’ve upgraded to the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll find a wide range of accessories to suit your needs and budget.
Here at Windows Central, we’re passionate about Xbox and we’ve tested and reviewed a lot of Xbox accessories over the years. We know what makes a good accessory and what doesn’t, and we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve selected the best Xbox accessories in each category, based on their quality, performance, features, and value for money. Whether you’re looking for the best Xbox headsets to immerse yourself in the sound of your games, the best Xbox controllers to gain an edge in competitive games, or the best Xbox accessories to expand your storage and battery life, we’ve got you covered.
Since a recent crackdown on third-party unlicensed accessories, your purchases must be compatible with Xbox too. A casual glance at Amazon listings shows many pretenders out there that either won't work well or even damage your Xbox (dodgy cooling fans with RGB? I'm looking at you).
In this article, you’ll find our top picks and why we think they’re worth your money. So, read on and discover the best Xbox accessories you can buy right now.
Jen is a Writer for Windows Central, with a passion for all things gaming and Microsoft. She has been playing Xbox since the Xbox 360 era and has used, abused and broken more Xbox accessories (sometimes on purpose) than you can shake a controller at. She knows what makes a great accessory and what doesn’t, and she’s here to share her expertise with you.
The quick list
The best
The best overall Xbox accessory
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, a more affordable alternative to the premium Elite Series 2, is impressive. Despite lacking some accessories, such as adjustable triggers and a variety of colors available separately from Extreme Rate it retains all the key features. With a perfect match for the Xbox Series S in particular, the Core offers a stunning look, and comfort, and gets frequent sale opportunities. It also comes in Red or Blue.
Read more below
Best standard controller
Bext Xbox controller (low-end)
One thing Xbox does well is offer numerous options for its controllers. The shape and feel of the basic Xbox controller is hard to beat, and it's virtually impossible to pick a favorite color. Whether you want the moody swirls of the Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition or the exquisite sheen of the Gold Shadow, you'll no doubt find a controller design to suit your tastes. All the standard Xbox controllers are compatible with Xbox and Windows PC, and mobile via Bluetooth.
Read more below
3rd party greatness
Best pro controller for Xbox
In the contest against the Xbox Elite Series 2, the Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller emerges as the ultimate gamepad for premium gaming on Xbox and PC. Offering a full-color command display for customizable settings, social media notifications, and easy dashboard access, it provides extensive adjustments like button mapping, vibration intensity, audio enhancements, and RGB lighting. The controller features four mappable microswitch buttons, adjustable triggers, and AntiDrift thumbsticks for precise aim and control, ensuring a top-tier gaming experience.
Read more below
Budget wireless
Best budget headset
One of my absolute favorite headsets, the Turtle Beach Stealth range is incredibly comfortable, with 48+ hour battery life, immersive surround sound and a clear and crisp mic quality that surpasses expectations in this price bracket. The headset comes in Pink, Teal or Black.
Read more below
Best of the Best
Best Xbox headset (premium)
The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro does it all. Maximum comfort. Top-tier construction. Swappable batteries. Interference-free Bluetooth and Xbox wireless sound mixing. Great mic. Great on-ear controls. And sexy design.
Read more below
Media made easy
Best media control
The PDP Media Remote gets our pick as the best media remote for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to use your console for its movie and tv streaming capabilities this is a great accessory. More compact than the previous model and with backlighting, this is a great solution if you get annoyed with the Xbox controller turning off when you want to control your media.
Read more below
Load the next few Xbox accessories
Best keyboard
Best keyboard
The Logitech G613 is a wireless mechanical keyboard with Logitech's Romer-G tactile switches, designed for gaming but seemingly as capable of productivity work. If you prefer playing shooters like Overwatch 2 with point-and-shoot capabilities, this is a fully wireless and comfortable option. It's a few years old now, but it's hard to beat for the price and performance.
Read more below
Charging
Best Charging solution
The Razer Quick Charging stand ensures a swift return to gaming, fully charging your Xbox controller in under 3 hours. With a variety of colors and designs to complement your controllers, it's compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 controllers. The magnetic contact system securely clicks your controller into place, and the stand connects to your Xbox or PC via a high-quality USB-C cable. An indicator light signals when your controller is fully charged, allowing you to quickly jump back into the game.
Read more below
For the track
Best Xbox Racing wheel
The Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel is a great choice for Xbox sim racing fans of all levels. It has a hybrid motor system that is compact and easy to use, a built-in HUD that helps you adjust settings, and a lot of buttons that you can customize for different games. It also comes with pedals that have a metal head and a stiff spring option. It works on any Xbox console and PC, and has a leather and plastic finish that looks and feels good. It is our top pick for the best Xbox steering wheel.
Read more below
Best for storage
Best storage option for Xbox Series X|S
As games grow in size, running out of storage is inevitable. The Seagate 1TB SSD offers the best storage expansion for new-gen consoles, ensuring a clean and simple setup. While it comes at a high price, recent months have seen some reduction in cost. If you can afford it, this SSD provides seamless gameplay by mimicking the in-built storage.
Read more below
Best TV
The best TV for 4K gaming on Xbox
The LG C3 Series stands out as the top 4K TV for Xbox Series X, featuring a stunning OLED panel, 4K 120Hz support, HDMI 2.1 ports, and gaming modes for reduced lag. While perfect for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 games, it comes with a high price tag. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the LG C2 Series, similar to the C3 but with a slightly older processor and software. Though still excellent for Xbox Series X, it lacks some minor improvements found in the C3.
Read more below
Best for Xbox Series S
Turn your Xbox Series S portable
The Xbox Series S is considerably smaller than the Series X, which has made people want to travel with it. But get this attachable xScreen accessory and you'll be able to play the console wherever you go — in the car on road trips, while staying at a hotel, etc.
Read more below
For the cloud
Best for Xbox Cloud Gaming
Cloud gaming has taken off in a big way in 2022, and there are more controllers on the market than ever before — but the Razer Kishi is still the best you can get. The V2 is light, comfortable and satisfying to use, and plugs straight in to your smartphone's USB-C connection. You can even charge your phone while you play your favorite games on the Xbox Cloud.
Read more below
More Xbox accessories
Best companion
The best Xbox companion accessory
Amazon Echo speakers now allow voice control for your Xbox console, providing a nostalgic experience reminiscent of the Kinect era. The Echo Dot, my preferred choice with a spherical shape matching the Xbox logo, is affordable. For even more savings, consider the smaller and cheaper Echo Pop. Both models offer various color options to coordinate with your console.
Switch Consoles
More HDMI
If you like to play on multiple devices, an HDMI switch is a convenient upgrade from bending over the back of your TV and scrambling for wires. We recommend this powered model that plugs straight into your Xbox USB switch. The separate power source will ensure it doesn't glitch out like an unpowered HDMI switch.
GAMES GAMES GAMES
The Netflix of Gaming
The essential subscription for any Xbox owner, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best value in gaming, period. Giving access to 100s of games across console, PC and the Xbox Cloud with prices starting at $16.99 a month. Now with EA Play, Bethesda titles and soon ABK, the library is getting bigger and better.
The best Xbox accessories in 2024
Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Below you'll find why I've chosen each product as the best in it's respective category. Many of these have been reviewed either by myself or had hands on time with any one of the team here at Windows Central, and since it was so difficult to choose the absolute best I want to give you some other options in each category.
The best overall Xbox accessory
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It may seem at odds with the original review of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core that received only 3.5 stars that I'm placing it as the best Xbox accessory. At the time of launch though in 2022 and at an MSRP of $129.99, it didn't seem the best value proposition given it didn't have the bells and whistles and changing parts of the slightly more expensive Elite Controller Series 2. At the time, the price simply wasn't cheap enough given those missing parts and it cost a whole $60 to include them. At launch, a controller only $50 cheaper than the original just... wasn't a great deal?
Now in 2024 however, the Elite Series 2 Core can be acquired as low as $80 in sales making it the perfect balance of price and performance between the standard Xbox controllers and the much more pricey Elite Series 2. We also have many more budget-friendly options now for the included extras, namely from brands like Extreme Rate and SCUF if you really want those back paddles.
This controller is basically an upgraded version of the Xbox Elite Series 2, with a few notable differences. You still get a lot of customization options. You can lock the triggers at three different levels, which can help you fire faster with semi-automatic weapons in shooter games, for example. You can also change the tension of the joysticks with a key that comes with the controller. This can help you adjust the sensitivity of the joysticks, which can improve your accuracy in some situations.
The controller has all the standard features of an Xbox controller. It has a special port at the bottom for accessories like keypads, and a 3.5mm audio port next to it. It comes with a USB-C braided cable that you can use to charge it. The battery life is amazing, over 40 hours with a high-quality built-in battery. I like this controller more than my regular Xbox controller because I don’t have to worry about changing AA rechargeable batteries that often run out of juice or wear out.
The Elite Series 2 controllers have a profile switch that lets you set up three different configurations of buttons and settings. This can be handy, especially on Windows PCs, where you can play different types of games and emulators that may not follow the standard Xbox controller layout. You can also change the color of the LED on the Xbox buttons (I like to change mine to red when I'm playing Diablo).
The Elite Series 2 controllers have rubber grips that make them comfortable and easy to hold for long periods. The thumbsticks and triggers also have a good grip. It's the most comfortable pad I own, hands down.
I still think Xbox controllers are the best in the market when it comes to ergonomics, accessibility, and usability. The Elite controller makes it even better, and this version is a good way to get it — IF you can get it on sale.
The best low end Xbox controller
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Microsoft prioritized compatibility in the rollout of the Xbox Series X|S consoles, ensuring a seamless transition for games and accessories to the new generation. This player-centric approach garnered significant goodwill, reflecting Microsoft's commitment to its audience. However, some questioned whether this focus on continuity limited the potential for a groundbreaking generational leap in gaming innovation.
Now, let's talk controllers. The Xbox Series X|S Controller looks kinda like its older siblings, but don't be fooled — it's like the cool, refined version. Inspired by the classic Xbox 360 controller, they added some tweaks for extra comfort and smoother gameplay. It's more rounded, the buttons are in just the right places, and they even fixed that soft-button-press issue from before. They also threw in a "Share" button for quick content capture, which is great for taking quick screenshots. What's really wild though is the variety — these controllers come in all sorts of awesome designs and colors. It's like they're trying to make us all collectors or something. Honestly, it's working, I pick up one in every damn sale. Microsoft's been on this controller evolution journey for two decades, and the Series X|S controller is proof they're not slowing down. Cheers to progress and gaming in style.
The best pro Xbox controller
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is a wireless Xbox controller that aims to offer a unique gaming experience with its built-in LCD screen. The screen lets you adjust various settings, such as audio, sensitivity, and vibration, without pausing the game. It also displays social notifications from your friends and other players, so you can stay connected while playing.
The controller feels solid and comfortable in the hands, thanks to its high-quality components and ergonomic design. The hall-effect sticks, triggers, and mechanical face buttons are responsive and precise, giving you an edge in competitive games. The controller also comes with a hard case and a charging dock, which are nice additions to protect and charge your device, and make it feel like a truly luxury product.
However, the Stealth Ultra is not without its flaws. The main issue is the software, which is buggy and inconsistent. The social notification feature is also disappointing, as it often fails to really w