The Depgi 14" Portable Monitor is the perfect companion for my Xbox Series S

If you want to enjoy your Xbox Series S anywhere you go, the DEPGI 14” Xbox Series S Portable Monitor feels as good as an officially made Xbox accessory. The Xbox Series S is not really designed for mobile gaming, but it’s small and light enough that you can easily carry it around with a portable monitor, whether you want to switch rooms in your home or take it on holiday. This monitor has made my gaming set-up eons more convenient when I want to spend time with family whilst also grinding out levels on Diablo 4, and for that, I love it.

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

I've been looking for a portable solution for my Xbox Series S for quite some time, so I was thrilled to discover the Depgi 14" Xbox Series S screen, a portable device that lets me enjoy my games anywhere in the house. At a high price, though, is it worth the cost of convenience?

Generally, if I want to game in the same room as the family without hogging the television, I will use Xbox Cloud Gaming, which, while I utilize it, often means I don't have access to non-cloud games such as Diablo 4. The Xbox Series S is already a very portable machine, but my standard attached monitor and numerous wires are not so much, did the Depgi 14" Xbox Series S solve my gaming parent woes? Let's find out!

Today's best Depgi 14" Portable Monitor deals $279.99 View

DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor: Price, availability and specs

Image 1 of 2 The Depgi 14" Monitor for Xbox Series S packaging (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Depgi 14" Monitor for Xbox Series S comes in a minimalistic box and packaging. The Depgi 14" Monitor for Xbox Series S included contents (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Depgi 14" Monitor for Xbox Series S comes with a remote, USB wire, power adapter, and mini HDMI cable.

DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor for Xbox Series S retails at an MSRP of $279.99 at Amazon, but there is often a discount voucher to apply before checkout. Currently, the discount is showing as $60, taking the price to $219.99.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Category DEPGI Portable Monitor Screen Size 14" (also available in 11.6, 12.5 and 15.6) Weight 2.64lbs Dimensions 12.67 x 8.77 x3.11 inches Resolution 1080P HD Refresh rate 60Hz HDR HDR10 Sync AMD FreeSync Game modes FTG/FPS/RTS Panel IPS Response Time 8ms Brightness 300cd/m²white luminance Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Ports 2 x HDMI Audio 2 x 3.5 audio jack and 3.0W dual stereo speaker

DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor: What's good

Image 1 of 3 DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor parts. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The monitor looks daunting initially, but it's easy to attach and set up. Depgi monitor in place side clips (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The sides clip on with ease to secure the Depgi monitor in place. The Depgi monitor rear port selection. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Ports on the reverse of the Depgi monitor, which can run from the power of your Xbox Series S.

The Depgi 14" portable monitor for Xbox Series S comes in a simple, no-frills box with brief instructions. I was initially worried about how it would fit on the console and if it would cause any damage, but it turned out to be very straightforward and safe. The box contains the monitor attached to one side of the frame and the other detached for easier installation. The console slides into the right side smoothly, and then you snap on the left side to secure it.

The box also includes some optional screws, but I decided to use them for a more permanent setup. Don't worry. The screws don’t pierce the Xbox; they tighten the frame to the monitor.

The plastic material feels sturdy and high-quality, and the white matches the Xbox Series S flawlessly. It looks like an official Xbox accessory when assembled. The box also has a power lead, which I didn’t use because there is also a USB power cable, which I used to power the monitor from the Xbox Series S. I prefer fewer cables, and I'm assuming the lead is for use with other devices (PC, PS5, Switch, and laptops.)

The monitor does make the Xbox Series S bulkier but not much heavier, so it’s still portable. The lid closes neatly over the unit when not in use.



The monitor has some buttons under the screen for navigation, but it also has a convenient remote control. On the back, there are two 3.5mm headphone jacks and two HDMI ports.

Image 1 of 3 DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor display on. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor running Xbox Series S is quite bright. DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor with Diablo IV (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor running the hit game Diablo IV. DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor all set up (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor and viewing a movie trailer.

I was impressed immediately with how vibrant the screen was when I turned on the monitor, and for media such as watching Netflix, it didn't require any tweaking to watch my favorite programs.



More important, though, was how it performed when gaming. My main use for the DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor is to access my full Xbox games library on a portable device I can take to any room. The screen supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync for better visuals, and you can also customize various settings, such as backlighting, contrast, black level, and more. The default settings were pretty spot on for most games, but I did need to adjust the black levels for Diablo 4, which appeared slightly too dark for my preference.

At this size the viewing distance was perfect with me sat in an armchair, wine in hand, controller in the other, and the Xbox nested on the coffee table.

The screen looks fantastic from any viewing angle, though I would say that I wouldn't purchase this screen in anything smaller than the 14" size I have (you can get a cheaper version at 11.5" or 12.5"). The viewing distance was perfect at this size, with me sitting in an armchair, wine in hand, controller in the other, and the Xbox nested on the coffee table.

At one stage, when testing in the daylight hours, my toddler managed to press a few buttons and do something to the settings making it impossible to see my character indoors, and fiddling with the settings myself to try and fix this didn't help. The power of children to break things can not be underestimated. Thankfully, there was a handy reset to the default setting, which corrected the issue instantly, and I was back to slaying monsters in full HD glory.

The monitor has navigation buttons on the unit itself but comes with a remote control for easier tweaking and ease if used as a media center. The speakers are what impressed me. Though small in stature, they certainly pack a punch. It was similar to the TV sound and volume when not using a Soundbar. There are audio jacks for connecting headphones, but I'm not sure why you would use these when you can connect a wireless headset to the Xbox Series S; it's nice to have the option, though, if you did need to use this screen with another device.

DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor: What's not so good

The screen shuts flush to the Xbox Series S for compact storage, but make sure you wait until the console has cooled down. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The most obvious drawback of the Depgi portable monitor is its price, at $279.99, it's not a cheap accessory or even a cheap monitor. It’s almost as expensive as the Xbox Series S itself, which sometimes goes on sale for much less. You may find some coupons or discounts for the screen, but they are not always available.



I was initially hesitant to buy this screen because of the price, and I'm aware I'm in a lucky position to be sent one for review. However, I can now say without a doubt if this screen were to get damaged, I would purchase a new one without hesitation.

It has dramatically improved my gaming evenings just being able to grab my Xbox off my desk and bring it into the living room, plug it in, and play with only the power wire to consider for placement. Gone are the days of moving my monitor and crawling under my desk for the sockets so I could sit in the living room with my family.

Will I pay for convenience? Yes, I will.

Will I pay for convenience? Yes, absolutely I will.

Another small mention is that while the screen shuts flush for storage, you must wait until the Xbox Series S has completely cooled before you do this. The vent on the Xbox Series S pumps out more heat than my Tefal air fryer, and you don't want to be shutting the screen on that and trap it inside. This may seem like an obvious tip, but the instructions don't point this out, and I can see some users being caught out and damaging the screen and their Xbox in one fell swoop.



Another small setback is that the screen doesn't perform well with very bright sunlight, something we reported when we reviewed the Xscreen, so while portable, this is something you will use indoors, not running an extension cable to your conservatory in the summer. For me, this isn't an issue anyway. Game and daylight do not mix, and I mostly game in the evenings as it is.

DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor: The Competition

The Lepow monitor easily connects to multiple devices and is a cheaper solution (Image credit: Jez Corden - Windows Central)

Of course, if you're looking to access your full Xbox game library on another screen, console streaming exists, but this isn't always reliable. Sometimes it works fine in the same room as my Xbox Series S, and sometimes it has too much input lag to be playable, even with a strong Wi-Fi signal. It can also disconnect randomly, and it needs improvement from Xbox to be a more viable option.



Another portable monitor solution for your Xbox Series S would be the Lepow portable monitor. This doesn't attach to the Series S, but it is more easily connected to other devices and is considerably cheaper. At the time of writing, it's on sale for $135.



The Depgi monitor can also connect to other devices, but it’s designed to perfectly fit the Xbox Series S. It looks like an official accessory for the console, and I like that. I prefer something that matches my console and integrates with it to a separate device, but that’s up to your preference.

We could discuss the ASUS Rog Ally here as a means to access your Xbox library, at least the PC Game Pass titles, on the go, but it's in nowhere near the same price range at an MSRP of $700 and doesn't give you access to your console-specific titles. It's worth a mention, but only if you have the cash flow for such an accessory.

DEPGI 14" Portable Monitor: Should you buy?

You should buy this if ...

You want your Xbox Series S to be an all-in-one portable gaming machine

You want a screen that runs from the power of the Xbox Series S

You shouldn't buy this if ...

You want higher than 60FPS

The price is out of your budget

You want to use in a room with a lot of sunlight

If I’m honest, I already knew the Depgi screen would be a perfect fit for my lifestyle, and by that, I mean one where I’m moving my Xbox around depending on the whims of family members. I didn’t expect just how well the screen and audio would perform with my Xbox games. It’s an expensive accessory, but a quality one that I would hands down recommend to anyone vying for screen time.

The Depgi screen is not just your average portable monitor. It’s a game-changer that lets me enjoy my Xbox games and fits with the ‘play anywhere’ strapline so well you could be fooled into thinking it is an official product. A premium accessory, yes, but for me, an essential one.

