The Fallout TV series Season 2 is showing up to Gamescom 2025 — Here's what I'm hoping we'll see

It won't be much longer before eager Wasteland dwellers get a glimpse of what's coming in the second season of the Fallout TV series.



The official Fallout Bluesky account shared the news on Thursday, confirming that there will be a new look at the second season during the Opening Night at Gamescom 2025 broadcast.



The news was accompanied by a new poster for the second season, which you can see embedded below.

The poster shows Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul (aka Cooper Howard), and Maximus, portrayed by Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten, respectively. Joined by The Ghoul's loyal dog, the group is walking away from a dilapidated sign for New Vegas, which was previously heavily teased at the end of the first season.



Opening Night Live at Gamescom is hosted by Game Awards and Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, and it is set to start at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2025.



Fallout Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video at some point in December, so we'll hopefully be getting an exact date in addition to seeing a teaser trailer soon. No matter what, the series has already been renewed for a third season.



If you haven't watched the first season yet, it's currently available to stream on Prime Video, and is also available for purchase on 4K Blu-Ray.



Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, and Bethesda Game Studios, the series' first season made a fantastic impression. I praised it heavily in my review, with the eight episodes easily earning it a place as one of the best video game adaptations ever.



The series has rapidly become one of Prime Video's biggest shows ever, passing 100 million viewers back in October 2024. The series' popularity also saw a knock-on effect, increasing player counts and sales of every Fallout game currently available.

What's in store with Fallout Season 2?

We'll almost certainly be getting a lot more of Walton Goggins as The Ghoul. (Image credit: Amazon)

New Vegas was already basically confirmed to be the setting for the second season, so it'll be really interesting to see how the series tackles the question of canon. The Fallout TV series is chronologically the latest thing to happen in the Fallout universe, taking place years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4.



But how do you deal with a world where players' choices shaped the (immediate) future of the city? It's possible there could be a previously-unseen third-party of some kind involved, or that the region has fallen back into similar struggles with familiar factions under new figureheads.



I don't envy the showrunners on figuring out how to thread the needle, but I am eager to find out how it goes.



Naturally, I'm also excited to see a Deathclaw or three. These fiercesome monsters are staples of the Fallout franchise, and while it was understandable not to have one in the first season — well, not a living example anyway, but we did see a skull — it's high time for these terrors to make their presence known in the Wasteland.



It's probably too early for this next bit, but I'm also curious as to whether or not we'll get confirmation that a Wolfenstein TV series is also on the way to Prime Video. A recent report indicated one is brewing, with much of the same creative team behind the Fallout series joining in the production.



Even if it's too soon for more than a "yup, hang tight!" I'd like to know for certain that we're going to see B.J. Blazkowicz killing Nazis on screen again in the years to come. Pretty please?

