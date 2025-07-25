Fallout show producer is reportedly making a Wolfenstein TV Series for Amazon — I can't wait for more dead Nazis

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' alternate-history Wolfenstein franchise is returning, but not with a new game from the Xbox first-party teams.



That's according to a report from Variety, which wrote on Friday that a Wolfenstein TV series is in development at Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video. According to Variety, very little is known at this time, with the plot being kept a closely guarded secret. The logline, however, is extraordinarily pointed:

“The story of killing Nazis is evergreen.”



The creative team behind this project includes a fair number of veterans from the Fallout TV series on Prime Video, with Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy from Kilter Films executive producing the project.



Bethesda Softworks' James Altman is also producing, as is Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames. Finally, Patrick Somerville is attached as the creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the project.



MachineGames led development on the recent Wolfenstein games, launching Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus in 2014, 2015, and 2017, respectively.



The developers teamed up with sister studio Arkane Lyon for Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which launched in 2019.



These Wolfenstein stories follow an alternate history in which Nazi Germany won World War 2, subjugating much of the world and unleashing atrocities on minorities.

Multiple game adaptations are headed to Prime Video

The Fallout TV series was a smash hit and the second season is releasing on December 2025. (Image credit: Amazon)

Last year's Fallout TV series was a smash hit, garnering critical acclaim and quickly becoming one of the most-watched TV series on Prime Video. The adaptation continues the story of the Fallout role-playing game series, headed up by Bethesda Game Studios.



Ahead of the show's second season premiere in December 2025, it's already been renewed for a third season.



Outside of Fallout, Amazon MGM Studios is also working with PlayStation's Sony Santa Monica on a God of War series, with a Mass Effect TV series also in development with BioWare attached.

Another Wolfenstein game would be great to see, huh?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was great, but will see Wolfenstein return? (Image credit: Windows Central)

While MachineGames is perhaps still best-known for its work on Wolfenstein, the studio more recently launched Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a story for the iconic adventurer that's set right before the events of The Last Crusade.



With this studio now reportedly working on a Wolfenstein TV series, it'll be interesting to see if Indiana Jones gets another game, or if Wolfenstein is next on the docket.



It's also worth noting that MachineGames opened a second studio in Sweden in 2024, though this team is still staffing up.



Personally, I've loved the Wolfenstein games as well as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so I'm open to both options.



That said, the Xbox teams saw the increased engagement in the Fallout series when that TV series premiered, and I can't help but wonder if they are exploring options to have a newer Wolfenstein game ready sometime around this TV Series.



No matter what, it'll likely be a bit before we learn more, but I'm intrigued and excited. There are a lot of things you can do with a hatchet and a Nazi. I'll be interested in those possibilities on TV or in a new game.

