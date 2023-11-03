Xbox and Bethesda's Wolfenstein developer MachineGames is expanding with a second studio in Sweden

What you need to know

Founded in 2009 and acquired by ZeniMax Media — the parent company of publisher Bethesda Softworks —MachineGames is a studio headquarted in Uppsala, Sweden.

MachineGames' developed titles include the Wolfenstein games starting with Wolfenstein: The New Order in 2014, as well as making additional campaigns for the recent Quake remasters.

MachineGames is expanding with a second studio located in Sundsvall, Sweden, which is expected to be fully staffed in 2025.

MachineGames is currently working on an Indiana Jones game.

MachineGames is growing as it quietly continues working on its next big game.

As shared by Nordic outlet Gamereactor on Friday, MachineGames is expanding, with the studio opening a satellite office in Sundsvall, Sweden. Gamereactor notes that the studio is expected to be fully staffed in 2025, though it's not clear what headcount the Swedish developer is aiming for at its second location.

"As a game developer, you are always on the lookout for new talent," said executive producer Jerk Gustafsson in a statement to Gamereactor. "Opening a satellite office in northern Sweden gives us the opportunity to recruit from the large crowd of experienced developers who are in the region and who may not have the opportunity to move to our head office in Uppsala."

What's the team's next game?

MachineGames is primarily known for its work on the Wolfenstein franchise, releasing Wolfestein: The New Order, The New Colossus, and Youngblood in 2014, 2017, and 2019, respectively, working with id Software closely as its sister studio manages the proprietary id Tech engine. MachineGames has also crafted new campaigns for Quake Remastered and Quake 2 Remastered.

Despite this, the next adventure up from MachineGames is an Indiana Jones title, one that is now confirmed to be an Xbox exclusive, information that came out as part of the Microsoft vs. FTC hearing earlier this year. As part of ZeniMax Media (the parent company of Bethesda Softworks) MachineGames became an Xbox studio in 2021 after being acquired by Microsoft.

Analysis: Great news

Big games are taking more and more resources to create, so having a second office to recruit additional talent to makes perfect sense. It'll also be interesting to see how this new team at MachineGames is organized. Will the studio throw the additional workforce all at the same project, or try to tackle more than one game at once?



If it's the latter...come on Wolfenstein 3, we're waiting for you.