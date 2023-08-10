Quake 2 remaster announced at QuakeCon 2023, now available on Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

During QuakeCon 2023, Bethesda Softworks revealed a remaster of Quake 2.

This remaster brings id Software's classic first-person shooter to modern platforms.

Quake 2 is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Quake 2 is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Ready to take down the Strogg and save humanity?

During QuakeCon 2023, Bethesda Softworks shared the news that Quake 2 is returning! This classic first-person shooter from id Software has been remastered and ported to modern platforms, much like the remaster of Quake that was released in 2021.

Featuring proper 16:9 support, 4K graphics, and high framerates, this is a fantastic way for new players and veterans alike to jump in and try out what was originally going to be a new IP before id Software changed it to a Quake sequel at the last minute. It's also the first big narrative-focused game developed by id Software, making it something of a unique inflection point for the series and the studio.

The Quake 2 remaster is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Analysis: More classic games is a Good Thing™

Over the last several years, Bethesda Softworks has been steadily drip-feeding a number of older id Software titles onto modern platforms.

The teams brought Doom 64 over, then the original Quake (with new levels courtesy of id's sister studio MachineGames) and now Quake 2, it's fantastic to see these games preserved and remastered so new generations can play them. It also works well to quietly pad out Microsoft's gaming lineup in the thinner period ahead of Starfield.