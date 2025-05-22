Games Workshop brought Warhammer Skulls 2025 on Thursday, with the latest entry in the Warhammer-focused video game showcase revealing that a remaster of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as being available day one in Xbox Game Pass.

You can check out the trailer for the appropriately-titled Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition below:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was developed by Relic Entertainment and published by Sega. Released in 2011 on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC, it did not make its way into Xbox's backward compatibility program, meaning it hasn't been possible to play on modern consoles until now.

Best of all, Xbox and PC players won't be waiting long. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition is slated to launch on June 10, 2025. Xbox players will be able to jump in with PC players on Steam and GOG via crossplay.

Space Marine is the introductory story of Captain Titus, an Ultramarine responding to an Ork attack on Forge World Graia, which is a massive planetary factory that produces enormous war machines for the struggling Imperium of Man.

Titus' adventures continued in last year's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which is continuing to be updated with new co-op missions and more. Developer Saber Interactive has also raised the possibility of campaign DLC, and is confirmed to be working on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3, though it'll be a while before we see the latter.

