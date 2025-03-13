One of 2024's best games is getting a sequel, but it may be a while before we learn more

Titus' service is not yet done, as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development. That update comes via publisher Focus Entertainment, developer Saber Interactive, and IP holder Games Workshop, with the teams sharing on Thursday that a sequel to the 2024 hit Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is happening.

"Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase," says Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive.

"While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installment. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40.000 universe."

John Bert, Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment, noted that this third game will also include a campaign and multiplayer, while also introducing "large-scale battles that are even more spectacular."

The teaser video for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 features art of the titular Ultramarine Titus, indicating he'll once again be featured in the grim darkness of the far future.

Space Marine 3 is likely a long ways off

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 - Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Space Marine 2 crossed 6 million players as of January earlier this year, and with support not set to end anytime soon, that number is likely to continue rising all year.

While Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is happening, I wouldn't expect news soon. The team at Saber Interactive is currently hard at work on continuing to support Space Marine 2, with a Horde mode and other updates planned for later this year.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back when Saber Interactive chief creative officer Tim Willits first indicated that a third game might be happening, he also mentioned that campaign DLC could be on the way.

I certainly hope this pans out, and it would make sense to use an expansion of some kind to bridge the story between Space Marine 2 and a sequel.

In the meantime, if you haven't played it yet, this a game well worth picking up. In my review of Space Marine 2, I wrote that "Warhammer 40,000 enthusiasts will appreciate the finer details, but anyone that just wants to carve a path through teeming alien mobs will have a lot of fun, especially if they're playing in co-op."

The Windows Central team as a whole went a step further, awarding Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 the title of Best Xbox Game in our 2024 awards.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and PlayStation 5.