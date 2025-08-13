End of an era — PUBG shuts down Xbox One support in major update

PUBG made its console debut on Xbox One in 2017, following massive success on PC and helping to popularize a genre that still dominates the gaming space today.

However, all good things come to an end. For players on last-gen hardware, PUBG is saying its final goodbyes to Xbox One and PS4.

PUBG’s Final Days on Xbox One

PUBG remains a giant in the gaming world. PUBG Mobile continues to thrive among mobile players, while the PC versions still draw in huge numbers on Steam, regularly surpassing 700,000 concurrent players. It’s been nothing short of a massive success for Krafton, but the last generation of consoles may now be holding it back.

In a recent news post on PUBG’s Korean site, the developer announced that support for the Xbox One and PS4 versions will end on November 13, 2025. From that date, PUBG on console will only be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The studio explained that this change is part of an essential update designed to take advantage of current-gen hardware, enabling improved visuals and more stable framerates. All existing player data and purchased items will carry over, remaining fully accessible on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

Other Major Games ending Xbox One and PS4 Support

PUBG isn’t alone in moving on from last-gen hardware. Earlier this year, The First Descendant announced it would no longer support its Xbox One and PS4 versions, despite only launching in 2024. As of June 19, 2025, the game is no longer playable on either Xbox One or PS4.

Hunt: Showdown also ended its last-gen run when it launched on current-gen platforms, though it spent roughly three years on Xbox One and PS4 before being dropped.

Rust: Console Edition is another title set to end support for last-gen this year, with servers closing in October and the game having already been delisted. Facepunch Studios, however, has confirmed a free upgrade for existing owners moving to newer consoles.

While it was never available on Xbox One, it’s worth noting that Genshin Impact, which finally released on Xbox Series X|S late last year, will also end support for its PS4 version, citing hardware limitations as the main reason for ending support.