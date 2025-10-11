Battlefield 6 launched just days before Windows 10 dies, and that's raising some good questions about support for the game going forward.

Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest shooters of the decade, but its arrival comes with a twist: Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

That means millions of players are asking the same question—will their current rigs still be able to run the game safely, or is it time to finally upgrade? With EA’s anti-cheat requirements and Microsoft’s looming deadline colliding, the timing couldn’t be more critical for PC gamers.

Here's a quick FAQ about the situation to help you out.

Windows 10 End-of-Life doesn't mean your PC will stop working normally

Windows 10 won't suddenly stop working after October 14, 2025. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are but a few days remaining until Microsoft turns off the tap of free security patches, bug fixes, and improvements for Windows 10. This has led to a lot of confusion among those still using the ten-year-old operating system, and I don't blame you for double-checking.

Microsoft's answer to Windows 10 shutting down is, of course, Windows 11. While you might have an older PC that is compatible with Windows 11, the sad truth is that there are millions of users out there currently working on a Windows 10 PC that can't be upgraded.

Following the final Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 on October 14, your PC won't immediately become unsecured. That final update will remain relevant for weeks or even months to come.

However, without security and feature updates, your Windows 10 PC will eventually become risky to use. I recommend upgrading to a new Windows 11 PC, or at the very least choosing one of the top three options to keep using your Windows 10 PC securely.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will Battlefield 6's TPM and Secure Boot requirements cause issues on Windows 10? In order to play Battlefield 6, your PC must be able to run EA's kernel-level anti-cheat program called Javelin. In order to run Javelin anti-cheat, your PC must have a TPM 2.0 chip, and it must also have Secure Boot enabled. Because Windows 11 also requires both of these features to run properly, those with a newer PC should experience much less friction. For those attempting to play Battlefield 6 on a Windows 10 PC — which doesn't have the same security hardware requirements as Windows 11 — there could be some extra hoops through which you need to jump. I've put together a step-by-step guide on how to enable Secure Boot for Battlefield 6 on Windows 10 and Windows 11 (the process is largely the same), which will quickly help you identify whether or not your PC is up to the task.

Will Steam stop supporting Windows 10 anytime soon? Steam has stated that it plans to end support for 32-bit Windows 10 on January 1, 2026. However, with the vast majority (99.99%) of PC gamers running 64-bit Windows 10, worries about dropped support are essentially null. Steam has not made any mention of ending support for 64-bit Windows 10, so you should be OK for the foreseeable future. On the other side of the coin, EA hasn't announced any plans to stop supporting its EA app on Windows 10.

Wrap up

The good news is that Battlefield 6 won’t suddenly stop working on Windows 10 once support ends.

But without security updates, players sticking with the older OS will be taking on more risk—and may need to tweak their systems to meet EA’s requirements. For those already eyeing Windows 11 or new hardware, the game’s launch is a timely reminder that the future of PC gaming is moving fast, and staying ready means more than just upgrading your graphics card.

Battlefield 6 | $69.99 at Steam The latest entry in the legendary Battlefield series looks fantastic, and will hopefully bring the franchise back into a positive spotlight after the disappointment of Battlefield 2042. Preorders for the game are available now across all its platforms. Also at: Epic Games | EA | Xbox | PS5

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!