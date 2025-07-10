The best Warhammer 40,000 third-person shooter has its price chainsawed by 51% — an Amazon Prime Day bargain worthy of the God Emperor's praise

In the name of the Emperor, we cast you down.

Warhammer 40,000 is currently enjoying a videogame golden age as it's dominating the industry with various high-quality titles ranging from bloody action games to thought-provoking CRPGs.

One such title that exemplifies Warhammer 40,000's rise to videogame providence is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This game is a gritty, gory, and brutally satisfying third-person shooter where you play as the iconic Space Marines and gun down aliens, heretics, and daemons in the name of the Imperium

This game would normally run you $69.99 at most retailers. However, Amazon is hosting an exclusive Amazon Prime Day deal for Amazon Prime Members, slashing this steep MSRP down by 51% to a cheaper price tag of $33.99.

Why should you buy Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2?

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a game that Warhammer 40,000 fans have been craving for over a decade, ever since they fell in love with the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine released in 2011.

Luckily for WH40K fans, their patience has been rewarded as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an amazing co-op shooter that may even give titles like Gears of War and Halo a run for their money.

It improves upon the bloody gameplay of its predecessor while incorporating a stellar single-player campaign and in-depth co-op modes that are constantly being updated.

My hardcore Warhammer 40,000 fanatic of a colleague, Samuel Tolbert, gave Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 a 4/5 star review, stating that it's a gloriously cathartic co-op experience.

But what is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 exactly? Well, it's a third-person shooter set in the grim dark future of the 41st millennium. You play as Titus, a member of an elite fighting force of super soldiers known as the Adeptus Astartes (a.k.a. Space Marines) tasked with defending the Imperium of Man and exterminating xenos, mutants, and heretics.

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Space Marine 2, you will be assigned to assist the Imperial Guard fight off disgusting alien monsters known as Tyranids and uncover a conspiracy by unknown forces looking to take advantage of the chaos.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Siege Update Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While the story isn't anything to write home about, as it's a fairly standard action-movie affair with little surprises, the game does a great job of immersing the player into the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

It accomplishes this thanks to the game's gorgeous gothic art direction, optional collectible codexes that hint at the Imperium of Man's dark side, references to classic Warhammer 40,000 lore, and awesome action set pieces that make you feel you're living in the cover art of a Warhammer 40,000 codex rule book.

Of course, presentation means nothing without solid gameplay to back it up, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 provides that in buckets full of xenos blood.

The combat system is a chaotic fun time as it has you blasting away Tyranids with a large degree of explosive weaponry like Bolters and Meltas or hacking them to pieces with mighty Chainswords and Power Weapons.

The combat also has a fair degree of depth as it features a parry mechanic that lets you perform cinematic counterattacks and cool execution moves you can perform when an enemy is on its last legs.

Execution moves also help recover your lost armor, which you're going to need a lot of to survive, as this game doesn't have a cover system like Gears of War because Space Marines don't need cover due to being living, breathing, walking tanks.

This creates a fun and challenging risk and reward system where you need to decide when it's safe to go for the kill to regain armor or hang back to safely kill Tyranids from a distance with your Bolters.

Space Marine 2 - Gameplay Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay gets even crazier in the co-op modes, where you can play the single-player campaign in three-player parties or take on special Operation co-op missions.

In the Operation co-op missions, you get to play as a player-created Space Marine instead of Titus and customize your Marine's armor color schemes and weapon loadout. There's a class system for your Space Marines to use in Operations mode that adds even further depth to the combat.

Do you want to rain death from above as a Jump-Pack Assault Marine, dropkick xenos in the face via a grappling hook as a Vanguard Marine, block the strongest hits of a Tyranid Carnifex with the mighty shield of a Stalwart Marine? You can do that and in more Operations mode.

There's even a 5v5 PvP mode where a team of Space Marine players takes on a team of heretical Chaos Space Marines, and a recently added horde mode where players can take on never-ending hordes of Tyranids while calling in reinforcements from the Imperial Guard.

In short, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an awesome game that's worth your time and money if you're a fan of third-person shooters and of Warhammer 40,000, especially now that it's on a 51% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on one of Warhammer 40,000's best Xbox games for $33.99 on Amazon after having its MSRP reduced from $69.99. However, you will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership to gain access to this discount deal.

Signing up for Amazon Prime Membership will also grant you all kinds of useful benefits when shopping at Amazon, including same-day shipping, access to Amazon's streaming services, exclusive access to discounts, and more.