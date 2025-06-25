Warhammer 40K's best alternative CRPG to Baldur's Gate 3 is 69% off on PC — just in time for its "Lex Imperialis" DLC

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is one of Warhammer 40,000's best ever video game adaptations. It's got an incredibly deep and dark story, well-written characters, addictive combat, hundreds of hours' worth of content, and it does a fine job of introducing newcomers to the galaxy-spanning lore of the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

With the release of its second DLC expansion, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has received a massive discount, reducing its MSRP from $49.99 to $15.59 at CDKeys.

Why is Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader worth paying the tithe?

Feature Trailer | Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is Warhammer 40,000's first CRPG developed and published by Owlcat Games. You play as a Rogue Trader, a powerful lord who acts as an explorer, merchant, and conquistador in the name of the Imperium of Man.

You are tasked with exploring the Koronus Expanse, a region of space that the Imperium has little to no jurisdiction over, and conquering its uncharted, lawless worlds.

Along the way, you will encounter powerful allies with rich backstories, engage fowl Xenos and Heretical enemies in intense battles both on the ground and in space, and be forced to make tough decisions that will save or doom entire worlds to oblivion.

Ever since I played the original Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War in 2004, I have played many Warhammer 40,000 video games over the years. I've experienced titles such as Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, just to name a few.

Yet out of all of them, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is currently, without a doubt, my favorite Warhammer 40,000 video game of all time.

Consequences Showcase | Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader hooked me from beginning to end with its monumentally gigantic plot, filled with twists and turns, and multiple outcomes depending on your morale choices.

What's more is that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's plot does a fairly good job of introducing newcomers to the incredibly lore, politics, and cosmic horrors of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, more so than any other WH40K game — making it the perfect entry point for casual players who want to learn more about the lore in an interactive

The game also has a large cast of intriguing party members with diverse personalities, deep backstories, fun playstyles during combat, and engaging side-quests personal to them.

On top of that, the game has a gigantic galaxy to explore, with many interesting NPCs to interact with, and hidden treasure to loot. In addition, the turn-based combat system is engrossing for its wide variety of gameplay mechanics and nicely-paced difficulty curve that can be fully customized to suit your preferences.

Speaking of customization, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader features a gigantic treasure trove of classes (known as 'Archetypes' in this game), gear, passive traits, and active abilities to learn and experiment with. The game gives you a massive breadth of freedom to play around these features and create all kinds of unique and fun combat builds to decimate the enemies of Man.

Lex Imperialis Release Trailer | Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - YouTube Watch On

As you can imagine, this game has hundreds of hours' worth of content to sink your teeth into. Content which has now gotten even bigger thanks to its gigantic DLC expansions like the 'Void Shadows' DLC, and the recently released, awesome 'Lex Imperialis' DLC.

To celebrate the release of the 'Lex Imperialis' DLC, multiple retailers have reduced the $49.99 MSRP for the PC (Steam) version of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. CDKeys is selling it for $15.59 (a whopping 69% discount), while GOG is selling it for $29.27.

So if you're a fan of Warhammer 40,000 and turn-based CRPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 and Wasteland 3, then I highly recommend checking out Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, especially now that it's off by a whopping 69% discount on CDKeys.

I can guarantee the game will be a good time to kill while we wait for more DLC expansions, and Owlcat Games' next big upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles like Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, Shadow of the Road, and The Expanse.