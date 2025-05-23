Electronic Arts' (EA) and DICE's 2017 multiplayer shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 may be eight years old at this point (blast, I feel old), but that hasn't stopped the game from making a massive comeback in recent weeks with thousands of players flocking to the game even though content updates for it stopped in 2020. Coming off of May the 4th celebrations and the critically acclaimed Season 2 of Andor, hype for Star Wars and the Battlefront series itself is infectious right now.

Indeed, there's never been a better time to jump into the battlefields of the galaxy far, far away — especially since some incredible Battlefront 2 deals are available at the height of its resurgence. Right now, you can get the $40 game on Xbox for just $12.09 at CDKeys, while the PC version is going for $14.69 at CDKeys; those are some of the lowest prices I've ever seen it go for, so take advantage and ride the wave.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Was: $39.99

Now: $12.09 at CDKeys (Xbox) DICE's 2017 Battlefield-style shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 is going through a massive resurgence right now thanks to May the 4th and Andor Season 2, and coincidentally, it also happens to be extremely cheap thanks to these CDKeys deals. ✅Perfect for: Gamers that enjoy large-scale Battlefield-style multiplayer shooters, and Star Wars fans looking for an experience that makes them feel like they're in a battle from the films ❌Don't buy if: You're after a single-player experience, want a smaller or more tactical shooter, or don't like Star Wars very much 👀See at: CDKeys 🔎PC version: $14.69 at CDKeys (EA App)

Get Battlefront 2 for less as its player counts skyrocket

Starfighter Assault is one of several game modes in Star Wars Battlefront 2. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

As I said at the start of this article, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is going through a huge renaissance right now — the biggest it's ever had, in fact. On top of the annual May the 4th celebrations, the popularity of the second season of the stellar Andor TV show has seemingly reignited the love of Star Wars for many, and that's driven people to return to Battlefront 2 to live out their battle fantasies. Its player counts are soaring right now, and at the time of writing it's even broken its January 2021 peak of 10,489 concurrent players on Steam with a new record of 11,904 according to SteamDB.

And that's only Steam. Though unconfirmed officially, Battlefront creators that say they have inside sources have reported the game's total concurrent player count across all platforms — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, the Epic Games Store, the EA App, PS5, and PS4 — has risen as high as 160k+ on some evenings.

I'm a little skeptical of that metric, but with how much widespread interest I've seen in Battlefront again this month, I want to believe it's true. And who knows? It could climb even higher tomorrow on May 24, which has been designated Star Wars Battlefront 2 Resurgence Day by the community.

Spread the word. Make 100K players feel like a million.#MakeBattlefront3 pic.twitter.com/k9pBwA4pV2May 23, 2025

But what is Battlefront, anyway? If you've never played, the best way I can describe it is that it's essentially a Star Wars Battlefield game, complete with the same focus on large-scale, objective-driven multiplayer battles with up to 40 players taking control of infantry classes, vehicles, starfighters, and even Jedi, Sith, and other heroes and villains on rare occasions. Compared to Battlefield, it's more arcadey and less of a sim, and does a phenomenal job of making you feel like you're in an intense encounter from one of Star Wars' many films or TV shows.

Though it has plenty of opportunities for mastery and skill expression, it's overall a very easy game to pick up and enjoy even if you're not a highly skilled FPS player. And frankly, even if you're not performing well individually, it's still a blast to just feel like you're part of a memorable Star Wars battle. That atmosphere is achieved with visuals that still look amazing even by today's standards, along with masterful implementation of the series' beloved sound effects and musical scores.

Put simply, it's an incredible game, and as part of this ongoing resurgence, fans are trying to get EA to greenlight a Battlefront 3 sequel (as evidenced by the trending #MakeBattlefront3 and #Battlefront3 hashtags). Sadly, that doesn't seem likely, but even if nothing comes from this, it's great to see Battlefront 2 exploding in popularity this long after its release.

With it surging, now is the time to take advantage of the aforementioned deals and check out what the hype is all about. Together brothers!