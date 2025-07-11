Split Fiction is on sale during Amazon Prime Day — this is your last chance to save on one of the "best co-op games of the last several years"

We're coming up on the end of Amazon Prime Day, with the week of sales drawing to a close. While most of the offers are pretty well-established at this point (if they're still in stock) there's a couple of lingering discounts worth checking out. If you're still looking to grab some physical games and save money, Split Fiction is just $35 at Amazon, a 30% discount on the usual price.



For anyone with an Xbox Series X that has a disc drive, this pushes Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction into absolute must-buy territory, as it's the best co-op game of the year so far. You'll need to hurry though, as Prime Day is almost over, so this is your last chance to save!

Save 30% Split Fiction: was $49.99 now $35 at Best Buy "I'm happy there's a still a team out there prioritizing co-op, building a game not with co-op as an option but at the forefront of every game design facet. Being able to play this with my brother has been a fantastic experience." — Samuel Tolbert



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 ✅Perfect for: Anyone that enjoys co-op games on Xbox Series X. ❌Avoid if: You don't enjoy playing games with other people, or you have an Xbox Series S.

Why should you buy Split Fiction?

Mio and Zoe are having an extremely strange day. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While there are plenty of competitive multiplayer games to play, true story-focused co-op games aren't a huge focus in the gaming industry. That makes Hazelight Studios' commitment to co-op gameplay design such a breath of fresh air.

Like Hazelight's prior games A Way Out and It Takes Two, Split Fiction must be played in co-op. There's no option for the game to control one character, you need two human players. Local co-op is encouraged, but it also supports online play across any platform.

Best of all, only one player actually has to own the game. They can then invite a friend on any platform to download and play via the Friend Pass.

Split Fiction is all about two writers, Mio and Zoe, who initially seem quite different, with one obsessed with science-fiction and the other all about fantasy. It's intentionally silly, given the obvious real-world overlap between writers and fans of both genres.

When Zoe and Mio are pulled into digital recreations of their work, they're forced to work together, navigating wildly-shifting environments and puzzles. The gameplay never stops evolving, with players having to adjust rapidly to make it through some truly unique levels.

Players always see each others' screen in Split Fiction. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I absolutely loved playing Split Fiction with my brother, writing in my review that it was a fantastic co-op experience.

There are some ideas and gameplay experiences in Split Fiction that I've never seen even remotely attempted before, and I'm hoping this game's success leads other developers to try and craft similarly exciting co-op titles.

If you haven't played it yet, and you've got an Xbox Series X with a disc drive, this is a price you can't ignore. Buy it, then grab a friend or family member and jump in!

