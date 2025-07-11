One of Atlus' best Xbox JRPGs that puts modern Final Fantasy games to shame is now on a 45% discount — This is your last chance to seize it as the Amazon Day Prime closes today

Defend the land of Euchronia from the monstrous 'Humans' roaming the land.

We have now reached the final day of July 2025's Amazon Prime Day sales week. As a result, retailers are pulling out all the stops with new deals never seen earlier this week, such as this lucrative 45% discount for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

This game is the newest JRPG IP created by famed company Atlus, and it's one of the finest titles it's produced in many years for its addictive combat, wild fantasy setting, and engrossing story.

Just for today, you can get your hands on Metaphor: ReFantazio for $38.66 on Amazon instead of its usual MSRP of $69.99, so don't miss out on this deal before it goes away for who knows how long.

Why should you buy Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Metaphor: ReFantazio — The King’s Trial | Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC - YouTube Watch On

After creating Shin Megami Tensei and Persona titles for decades, Atlus released a brand new JRPG IP in 2024 called Metaphor: ReFantazio.

This game tells the tale of Euchronia, a kingdom that's been torn asunder by the assassination of its king. Upon the king's death, a powerful magic spell was cast to declare a 'Tournament for the Throne' in which anyone from pauper to prince has a chance to become the land's next ruler.

You play as a young man dispatched on a secret mission to restore the late king's son to the throne, who was stricken with a curse that has placed him in a deathless slumber ten years prior.

Armed with a sword and the power to transform into powerful Archetypes, you must find a way to break the prince's curse and enter the tournament to prevent villainous forces from claiming the throne of Euchronia.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — The Royal Tournament | Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC - YouTube Watch On

As a long-time purveyor of Atlus JRPGs since playing Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne back in the mid-2000s, I believe Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the company's best works in years.

It has a captivating story with themes of embracing fantasy as inspiration to improve your life and the people around you, overcoming anxiety, political corruption, racial prejudice, and more.

It has a large cast of intriguing characters with well-written character arcs and likable personalities, and the setting is absolutely insane with fascinating world-building and lore.

What's also insane is Metaphor: ReFantazio's presentation, as it features a bombastic soundtrack and gorgeous artwork. While this game's graphics aren't exactly as detailed as Final Fantasy VII: Remake, it more than makes up for it with incredible art direction.

This game has memorable, intricate character designs that mix medieval attire with 1960s clothing aesthetics and horrifying monsters that look like they were ripped straight out of The Garden of Earthly Delights painting by Hieronymus Bosch.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Travel Beyond Fantasy | Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC - YouTube Watch On

Metaphor: ReFantazio's gameplay is just as splendid as its presentation and story. Much like the Persona series, players will need to explore the land to build bonds with allies and traverse dungeons filled with deadly enemies to defeat bosses before a deadline.

Managing your days to find time between dungeon crawling and gathering allies is extremely rewarding if you pull it off correctly. Every ally has powerful mechanics and Archetypes to unlock that will help you clear out dungeons fast and leave you with plenty of days to spare you can use on preparing for overcoming the major narrative boss battles.

Speaking of battles, another awesome aspect of Metaphor: ReFantazio is its turn-based combat system. It's a perfect mix between Persona's battle system where you summon powerful entities called Archetypes (similar to Personas) and Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne's 'Press Turn' system where you are rewarded with extra turns for hitting at the enemy's elemental weaknesses.

Carefully planning out your party's build so you can exploit your enemies weaknesses while covering your own to prevent enemies gaining extra turns is very satisfying, as it encourages a mixture of strategy and aggression.

The game also has a vast, diverse range of Archetypes to equip your party with, opening up near-endless possibilities for party builds to decimate your enemies with.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — AWAKEN | Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC - YouTube Watch On

Now, granted, this game isn't for everyone. Much like Persona, there are long stretches of Metaphor: ReFantazio that's all narrative and no combat (with multiple hours' worth of cutscenes and dialogue) due to its visual novel-esque nature.

If you can't stand sitting down and listening to characters talk without killing something for several hours, you're better off playing action games like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (which is also on sale via Amazon Prime Day for £33.99).

If you're a fan of story-heavy games and turn-based JRPGs, then I highly recommend Metaphor: ReFantazio, especially now that it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

This game normally costs $69.99 at most retailers, but Amazon is selling it with a big 45% discount for $38.66. Today's the last day for Amazon Prime Day for a while, so don't miss out on this sweet deal to get one of the best Xbox JRPGs in Atlus' catalog and save $31.33 in the process.

With that money, you can use it towards purchasing an Xbox Wireless controller that's currently on Amazon Day Sale for $46.49 at Walmart, or even the vaunted Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller that's also on sale for $88.99 at Walmart, so you can play this game with buttery-smooth controls.

While you're ordering Metaphor: ReFantazio at Amazon, try giving Amazon Prime Membership a go. With it, you can acquire same-day shipping to have Metaphor: ReFantazio delivered to you faster and enjoy other benefits like Amazon Video, Amazon Music, and exclusive access to discount deals like this 26% discount for the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S.