Seagate's Storage Expansion Card for Xbox is on sale — "An almost-perfect solution that seamlessly expands your Xbox"

If you want to keep all your favorite games on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must-have accessory. For the 4th of July and ahead of Prime Day, every version of the accessory is on sale.

Below, I dive into the price history of the various sizes of the card. But if you just want to get the most storage per dollar, grab the 4TB version that's on sale for $429.99.

Seagate Storage Expansion card for Xbox Series X|S: was $159.99 now $149.99 at Amazon "When looking for a seamless storage expansion for your Xbox, eliminating the need to manage storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is unbeaten. There's nothing else that compares, with little to fault, beyond the high asking price. They are frequently on sale, though, so keep an eye out during Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day to grab it a bit cheaper." — Jez Corden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants an easy way to expand the storage of their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. ❌Avoid if: You are on a budget or primarily play backward compatible titles that can be played on slower drives that are more affordable. 👉See at: Amazon

Best Xbox Series X|S accessory

The best Xbox Series X|S accessory is a device you'll plug in once and then likely never look at again. Seagate's card adds up to 4TB of additional storage to your console.

Importantly, the drive has the same speeds as the internal storage of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, meaning you won't have to deal with any additional loading times. The speed of the card also means modern games can be played directly off the card.

Xbox Series X|S optimized games cannot be played using standard USB drives.

The card is the best SSD for an Xbox Series X|S. It's easy to use, quick, and has a proven track record.

In our Seagate Storage Expansion Card review, we called the device "an almost-perfect solution that seamlessly expands your Xbox console."

An expensive upgrade

In terms of design and performance, Seagate's solution is practically perfect. It's sleek, quick, and installation is simple.

The biggest drawback of the card has always been its price. Heck, the retail price of the 4TB model is the same as the cost of an Xbox Series X until recent global price increases.

Discounts on the card happen often, so it's hard to recommend the accessory at full price.

Best Seagate Storage Expansion Card deal

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S has the same speeds as the built-in storage of the latest consoles. (Image credit: Future)

Luckily for those who want to expand the storage of their modern Xbox console, Seagate's card is on sale for the 4th of July and ahead of Prime Day. If you want 4TB of additional storage, the Seagate accessory is one of the best anti-Prime Day deals.

I’ve tracked the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S since launch, hunting for the best deals across Black Fridays, Prime Days, and other shopping “holidays.”

If I'm being 100% honest, the deals on the 1TB and 2TB versions of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S are fine. They aren't available for the lowest prices I've seen, but both models are discounted.

The 1TB model of the card is available for $149.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. For context, the lowest Amazon has ever sold that version for is $117.99.

The 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is on sale for $249.99. Again, that's not the lowest price I've seen (it dropped to $193.43 late last year), but it is a sizable discount.

The best bargain is on the 4TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. That model is on sale for $429.99 at Best Buy. The retail price of the 4TB model is $499.99, but it has been on sale for $429.99 since launch.

That discount was supposedly set to end a few weeks after launch, but it has stuck around. The deal gets you the most storage per dollar of any of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S models, even when factoring in discount pricing.