Since the early days of the Xbox Series X and Series S, Seagate has made the best SSD for Microsoft’s current consoles. This week, the company launched a 4TB version of its Xbox Series X|S expansion card. Unfortunately, that card costs almost as much as an Xbox Series X.

If you'd like to expand the storage of your Xbox Series X|S without spending $429.99, there are a couple of alternatives. Right now, you can grab a 2TB Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X|S for $219.99. The 1TB version is also on sale for $129.99.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: was $359.99 now $219.99 at Amazon This is the best SSD for an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It delivers the same speeds as the built-in storage of the latest Xbox consoles and is easy to use. As a quick note, while the 2TB version of the Seagate expansion card has a listed retail price of $359.99, it usually sells for $249.99 or less. Grabbing it for $219.99 is a fair deal, but the card is not really $130 off if you compare it to the most common prices for the drive.

Best SSD for Xbox

Seagate's expansion card is the best SSD for an Xbox Series X|S. The drive delivers identical speeds to the internal storage of the consoles, meaning you can play the best Xbox games without worrying about slower loading speeds.

Seagate's solution is also easy to use. Its plug-and-play design works seamlessly with the latest Xbox consoles.

Because of the speeds the Seagate expansion card delivers, you can use it to play Xbox Series X|S games and upgraded Xbox One games. Slower storage drives are limited to playing older titles or games that haven't been upgraded (or simply storing the games and not being able to play them).

How much storage do you need for an Xbox Series X|S?

To be fair to Seagate, it's not as if the 4TB costs more per terabyte of storage than its smaller siblings. In fact, the current sale price on the 4TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card actually costs less per TB than the 2TB or 1TB models.

But $429.99 is a large investment for additional storage. While games like Call of Duty and Forza Horizon are quite large, you could probably manage to have several titles on your console with a 1TB or 2TB expansion card. That's especially true if your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S has 1TB or more of built-in storage.