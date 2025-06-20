Seagate’s 4TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card is $70 off — but only until June 22

The Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S delivers the same speeds as the built-in storage of the consoles.

As games get larger in size and the library of Xbox Series X|S games grows, more and more storage is needed. While the built-in storage options for the consoles have gotten better over the years, many gamers still need expandable storage.

To meet the growing demand for external storage, Seagate recently released a 4TB version of its expansion card for Xbox Series X|S. The retail price of the new card is $499.99, but it has been on sale for $429.99 since it launched. However, that 14% discount on the 4TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is about to end.

Last chance! Save 14% Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (4TB): was $499.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy This is the best SSD for an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It delivers the same speeds as the built-in storage of the latest Xbox consoles and is easy to use. The 4TB version of the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is new. It launched with a retail price of $499.99 but has been on sale for $429.99 since it became available. That discount, however, is set to expire on June 22, 2025.

Seagate’s card is the best SSD for an Xbox Series X|S. It has the same speeds as the internal storage of the consoles. That means games stored on the card have the same loading times as if you had them installed on the built-in SSD of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

The design of the card means you can plug it into the back of your console and get started right away; no extra steps needed.

The price tag of the 4TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is high, but it costs less per terabyte than the 1TB or 2TB models.

Games like Call of Duty and Forza Horizon are large. When you factor in DLC for some titles, you're looking at around 140GB for a single game.

Some of the best Xbox games take up less space, but things add up quickly. If you have Xbox Game Pass, purchase a lot of games, or have a large backlog of titles, you probably can't store all your games on your console.

The 4TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S gives you a lot of room to work with and saves you the hassle of having to transfer games from other drives or downloading them multiple times.